RxSight, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Partial Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 7,350,000 shares of common stock on August 3, 2021, as well as the partial exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 898,594 additional shares of common stock, which closed on August 4, 2021, in each case at the initial public offering price of $16.00 per share. With the addition of the partial exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares, the total number of shares sold by RxSight in the offering increased to 8,248,594 shares of common stock, and the aggregate gross proceeds to RxSight before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $132 million. Shares of RxSight’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 30, 2021, under the ticker symbol “RXST.”



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities, Inc. acted as joint book-running managers of the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. SVB Leerink LLC also acted as a book-running manager of the offering. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as lead manager for the offering. BTIG, LLC acted as co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on July 29, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained by contacting:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone: +1 (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com;

BofA Securities, Inc. Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at +1 (800) 294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or

SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, telephone: +1 (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105 or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The LAL now features ActivShield™ technology, a revolutionary UV protection layer built into the lens.

Investor contact:

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

415.937.5406

ir@rxsight.com