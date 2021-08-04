Marianna Naturals’ CEO, Co-Founder & Human Rights Advocate, Joel DeBellefeuille Vies For, City Councillor Seat in the CDN-NDG Loyola District of Montreal

MONTREAL, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CEO & Co-founder of celebrity skincare brand Marianna Naturals Corp. is vying for a city councillor seat in the CDN-NDG Loyola District of Montreal in this year’s Federal and Municipal elections. Joel DeBellefeuille is a human rights advocate, businessman and serial entrepreneur poised to create change in the district.



The announcement comes on the heels of the company’s soon to be public listing of the corporation’s common shares. Both the board and the management team support Mr. DeBellefeuille’s campaign wholeheartedly, in-fact they strongly believe that it will add extreme shareholder value for the company, while simultaneously bringing major awareness of the soon-to-be household name; “Marianna Naturals.”

Joel DeBellefeuille comments:

“What we’re seeing is not only a movement, but a subconscious appeal from constituents in the city of Montreal, demanding change. And we have that answer and that’s why I’m here with Movement Montreal-to build and renew trust amongst voters, that we are poised to focus on you the people and this wonderful city we call home,” said DeBellefeuille after his appointment as candidate by the Movement Montreal party.

“I’m honored and humbled to be a part of a team that’s not only going to create economical value for the city, but obvious increased awareness to you the people, that we are doing something of significance for this city that will affect all of you; for the better, and most definitely in the years to come. For starters, I am most certainly going to address and prioritize the needs of small business owners, ensuring that the city thrives; and becomes, that booming metropolis it once was. As I run for city councillor, I will hopefully, uplift some of the somber spirits of small business owners knowing that there is a team player on their side that will work for them and with them and will go up to bat for them,” reiterated DeBellefeuille earlier today while meeting with constituents.

“As CEO and Co-founder of Marianna Naturals I am more than thrilled to announce my appointment as candidate of the Movement Montreal party in Montreal. I strongly believe that it will put Marianna Naturals on the map while increasing the strength of the management team tenfold. It will also allow the opportunity for product placement at events, sponsorship and extreme networking elevating the presence of the brand overnight with the potential of increased revenue for the company,” said DeBellefeuille.

About Marianna Naturals Corp.

'Marianna Naturals ® was born from our belief that the world deserves 100% natural skin care and cosmetics without the use of chemical preservatives. A celebrity skin care and health & wellness brand producing products that are hand-made fresh at our facilities in the USA which are always Cruelty-Free, Paraben-Free, and Sulfate-Free.' Beauty Kitchen’s founder and CEO, Heather Marianna, skyrocketed in popularity with the launch of her Beauty Kitchen YouTube series in 2012 where she showcased simple, do-it-yourself beauty recipes made with common kitchen household ingredients. The series generated a powerful following of more than 4 million viewers. Heather Marianna has starred on Bravo’s luxury-travel series, “Tour Group” in 2015 and was featured on Oxygen’s “My Super Shopping Addiction” in addition to appearing on several episodes of MTV’s “Teen Mom OG.” The DIY guru has also appeared on countless news segments across the country as a beauty expert, showcasing her own simple tricks and tips. She is the official beauty expert for KSNV-NBC 3 in Las Vegas and appears monthly to captivate viewers with new DIY tutorials. In 2020 she and fellow Co-founder Joel DeBellefeuille teamed up to launch Marianna Naturals a similar but unique brand focused on expanding across the US border into Canada.

Marianna Naturals’ products are sold in Faire.com a wholesale marketplace for retailers & brands; as well as Walmart.ca , Etsy.com , Boutsy.com , Tundra.com and Beautykitchenonline.com

For more information visit: www.mariannacorp.com

Shop: www.marianna.ca Skin Diagnostics Tool: www.marianna.ca/skin-diagnostics/

Contacts:

For media inquiries: press@mariannacorp.com For investors: invest@mariannacorp.com

Joel DeBellefeuille, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer

E. joel@marianna.ca Tel. 514-434-2640

To learn more about our CEO visit: www.joeldebellefeuille.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as-a-result of new information, future events or otherwise. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

