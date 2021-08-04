DLH Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

Revenue of $61.6 Million; Operating Margins Hit 8.0%

Year-to-Date Operating Cash Flow of $15.4 Million

ATLANTA, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights

Third quarter revenue increased to $61.6 million in fiscal 2021 from $51.5 million in fiscal 2020, reflecting the acquisition of Irving Burton Associates (“IBA”) and organic program growth

Operating margins rose to 8.0% in the current year third quarter from 7.4% in the prior-year period

Earnings were $2.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2021 third quarter versus $2.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020

The Company generated $15.4 million in operating cash through June 30, 2021, including $9.3 million in the fiscal third quarter, versus $10.7 million in the comparable prior-year nine-month period

The April 2021 contract award of the Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy ("CMOP") logistics recompete with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA") was protested, and subsequently cancelled, in accordance with applicable requirements to address elements of the procurement process. As the review continues, the Company's existing contract was extended through November 2021 and may be extended further

Contract backlog was $566.2 million as of June 30, 2021

Management Discussion

“Fiscal 2021 continues to be one of achievement for DLH, as we once again grew the top line, increased margins, and improved overall operating performance in the third quarter,” said DLH President and Chief Executive Officer Zach Parker. “Revenue rose to $61.6 million and operating margins expanded to 8.0%, reflecting strong demand for our technology-enabled solutions across the core federal agencies we serve. At the same time, we generated $9.3 million of cash from operations in the quarter, allowing us to further pay down debt and de-lever the balance sheet. Our backlog remains robust, even as we await resolution on the previously-announced CMOP logistics recompete, for which we expect a favorable outcome. Overall, we anticipate ending fiscal 2021 with strong results against all key metrics, positioning us well for fiscal 2022 against a backdrop of increased healthcare spending, a focus on digitization and cloud computing, and enduring support for Veterans Affairs."

Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $61.6 million versus $51.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase was due principally to the Company’s IBA acquisition, completed September 30, 2020, which added approximately $7.3 million in revenue, and increased work across other DLH programs.

Income from operations was $4.9 million for the quarter versus $3.8 million in the prior-year period and, as a percent of revenue, the Company reported an operating margin of 8.0% in fiscal 2021 versus 7.4% in fiscal 2020. The current year performance reflects increased revenue contribution from time and materials programs, which generally yield stronger returns than cost reimbursable contracts, and lower general and administrative ("G&A") expenses, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization.

Interest expense in the quarter increased to $0.9 million, versus $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, due to higher outstanding debt levels, reflecting the acquisition of IBA. Income before taxes was $4.0 million for the quarter versus $3.0 million in fiscal 2020, representing 6.5% and 5.8% of revenue, respectively, for each period.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, DLH recorded a $1.2 million and $0.9 million provision for tax expense. The Company reported net income of approximately $2.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 versus $2.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. As a percent of revenue, net income was 4.7% for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 versus 4.1% for the prior year period.

On a non-GAAP basis, EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $7.0 million versus $5.5 million in the prior-year period, or 11.3% and 10.7% of revenue, respectively.

Key Financial Indicators

Fiscal year to date, DLH has generated $15.4 million in operating cash, and has paid down $16.2 million of its secured loan facility. We have satisfied mandatory principal amortization on the loan facility until March 31, 2023. The Company anticipates strong operating cash flow for the remainder of the fiscal year and intends to continue using cash to make debt prepayments when possible.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.7 million and debt outstanding under its credit facility of $53.8 million, versus cash of $1.4 million and debt outstanding of $70.0 million as of September 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2021, total backlog was approximately $566.2 million, including funded backlog of approximately $76.4 million, and unfunded backlog of $489.8 million.

About DLH

DLH delivers improved health and readiness solutions for federal programs through research, development, and innovative care processes. The Company’s experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,200 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to public health to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH`s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings and cash flow. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements made in this release due to a variety of factors, including: the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”), including the measures to reduce its spread, and its impact on the economy and demand for our services, are uncertain, cannot be predicted, and may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties; the risk that we will not realize the anticipated benefits of our recent or any future acquisition; the challenges of managing larger and more widespread operations resulting from our recent acquisition; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; compliance with new bank financial and other covenants; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid and award protests, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the ability to successfully integrate the operations our recent acquisition and of any future acquisitions; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, as well as subsequent reports filed thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

CONTACTS:

DLH HOLDINGS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 61,555 $ 51,459 $ 180,913 $ 158,495 Cost of Operations: Contract costs 48,365 39,615 143,092 123,895 General and administrative costs 6,237 6,323 18,522 18,497 Depreciation and amortization 2,014 1,721 6,105 5,340 Total operating costs 56,616 47,659 167,719 147,732 Income from operations 4,939 3,800 13,194 10,763 Interest expense, net 893 813 2,977 2,659 Income before income taxes 4,046 2,987 10,217 8,104 Income tax expense 1,166 863 2,956 2,352 Net income $ 2,880 $ 2,124 $ 7,261 $ 5,752 Net income per share - basic $ 0.23 $ 0.17 $ 0.58 $ 0.47 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.54 $ 0.44 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 12,545 12,354 12,529 12,246 Diluted 13,655 13,228 13,568 13,050

DLH HOLDINGS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands except par value of shares)

June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 739 $ 1,357 Accounts receivable 36,409 32,541 Other current assets 3,632 3,499 Total current assets 40,780 37,397 Equipment and improvements, net 2,226 3,339 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,481 22,427 Deferred taxes, net — 37 Goodwill 65,643 67,144 Intangible assets, net 49,115 52,612 Other long-term assets 506 606 Total assets $ 178,751 $ 183,562 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Debt obligations - current, net of deferred financing costs $ — $ 6,727 Operating lease liabilities - current 2,186 2,045 Accrued payroll 10,208 10,611 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities 32,630 28,578 Total current liabilities 45,024 47,961 Long-term liabilities: Debt obligations - long term, net of deferred financing costs 51,537 60,544 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 19,944 21,620 Total long-term liabilities 71,481 82,164 Total liabilities 116,505 130,125 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 40,000 shares; issued and outstanding 12,545 and 12,404 at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively 13 12 Additional paid-in capital 87,415 85,868 Accumulated deficit (25,182 ) (32,443 ) Total shareholders’ equity 62,246 53,437 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 178,751 $ 183,562









DLH HOLDINGS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 7,261 $ 5,752 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,105 5,340 Amortization of deferred financing costs 610 551 Stock based compensation expense 1,317 566 Deferred taxes, net 2,177 1,987 Gain from lease modification — (121 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (3,868 ) (6,409 ) Other current assets (133 ) (1,941 ) Accrued payroll (403 ) 636 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities 1,912 3,620 Other long-term assets/liabilities 410 726 Net cash provided by operating activities 15,388 10,707 Investing activities Business acquisition adjustment, net of cash acquired 59 — Purchase of equipment and improvements (53 ) (152 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 6 (152 ) Financing activities Repayment of secured term loan (16,200 ) (11,500 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (43 ) (3 ) Repurchased shares of common stock — (211 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options 231 27 Net cash used in financing activities (16,012 ) (11,687 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (618 ) (1,132 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,357 1,790 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 739 $ 658 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 2,321 $ 2207 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 396 $ 432 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activity Non-cash cancellation of common stock $ — $ 211

Revenue Metrics

Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Market Mix: Defense/VA 58 % 48 % Human Services and Solutions 15 % 20 % Public Health/Life Sciences 27 % 32 % Contract Mix: Time and Materials 76 % 70 % Cost Reimbursable 20 % 28 % Firm Fixed Price 4 % 2 % Prime vs Sub: Prime 88 % 93 % Subcontractor 12 % 7 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA and EBITDA as a percent of revenue as supplemental non-GAAP measures of performance. We define EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization. EBITDA as a percent of revenue is EBITDA for the measurement period divided by revenue for the same period.

These non-GAAP measures of performance are used by management to conduct and evaluate its business during its review of operating results for the periods presented. Management and the Company's Board utilize these non-GAAP measures to make decisions about the use of the Company's resources, analyze performance between periods, develop internal projections and measure management performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating and financial results and understanding how such results compare with the Company's historical performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure:





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Amounts in Thousands) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net income $ 2,880 $ 2,124 $ 756 $ 7,261 $ 5,752 $ 1,509 (i) Interest expense, net 893 813 80 2,977 2,659 318 (ii) Provision for taxes 1,166 863 303 2,956 2,352 604 (iii) Depreciation and amortization 2,014 1,721 293 6,105 5,340 765 EBITDA $ 6,953 $ 5,521 $ 1,432 $ 19,299 $ 16,103 $ 3,196



