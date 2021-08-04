Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today reported financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2021 ending June 30, 2021. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.



Second Quarter Summary

Revenue increased 18.5% sequentially to $6.0 million

Realized gross profit of $2.7 million

Gross margin increased 130 basis points sequentially to 44.0% of total revenues

Net loss of ($397,166) or ($0.01) per share

EBITDA improvement of $453,546 year-over-year to ($161,127)

Cash and liquid investments of $19.1 million while remaining debt-free

“The continued reopening of most global economies during the second quarter resulted in increased demand and higher commodity prices across the oil and gas markets. Our sequential and year-over-year revenue growth reflects increased product sales and resumption of equipment maintenance that was largely deferred during the pandemic. We continued to reinvest in our company in response to the increased demand and improved industry outlook. Additionally, I am pleased that we were able to generate operating cash flow and increase our cash and liquid investments in the first six months of this year while remaining debt free,” said Ryan Oviatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and CFO of Profire Energy.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results



Total revenues for the period equaled $6.0 million, compared to $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $4.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The sequential and year-over-year increases reflect improved customer demand for product sales and services.

Gross profit was $2.7 million, compared to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $2.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 44.0% of revenues, compared to 42.7% of revenues in the prior quarter and 47.9% of revenues in the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year decrease was due to revenue mix and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

Total operating expenses were $3.3 million, compared to $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $3.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The sequential increase reflects the reinvestment within sales and product development in response to the increased demand as well as cost pressure in the labor market.

Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 1%, R&D increased 31% and depreciation decreased by 8%.

Net loss for the first quarter was ($397,000) or ($0.01) per share, compared to a net loss of ($602,000) or ($0.01) per share in the first quarter of 2021 and a net loss of ($809,000) or ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year.

Cash and liquid investments totaled $19.1 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $17.6 million at the end of 2020, and the Company continues to operate debt-free.

“We are encouraged by our Q2 results, despite the challenges that remain in the petroleum industry. Our team has performed well on our strategy to further our excellent brand reputation and product performance in the upstream, midstream and downstream utility space,” stated Cameron Tidball, Co-CEO of Profire Energy. “We continue to demonstrate suitability in a wide variety of burner and combustion management applications across North America. We remain focused on supporting our channel partners, driving organic growth, and continued product development and enhancement.”

About Profire Energy, Inc.

Profire Energy assists energy production companies in the safe and efficient production and transportation of oil and natural gas. As energy companies seek greater safety for their employees, compliance with more stringent regulatory standards, and enhanced margins with their energy production processes, Profire Energy's burner management products are continuing to be a key part of their solutions. Profire Energy has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s expected growth, product development, and the Company’s plans to make internal and external investments. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,921,375 $ 9,148,312 Short-term investments 2,087,332 2,388,601 Accounts receivable, net 3,787,084 3,719,508 Inventories, net (note 3) 7,911,996 8,414,772 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (note 4) 773,146 1,678,428 Income tax receivable 785,590 486,154 Total Current Assets 25,266,523 25,835,775 LONG-TERM ASSETS Long-term investments 7,132,675 6,064,294 Financing right-of-use asset 28,758 50,094 Property and equipment, net 11,721,692 12,021,811 Intangible assets, net 1,660,504 1,771,870 Goodwill 2,579,381 2,579,381 Total Long-Term Assets 23,123,010 22,487,450 TOTAL ASSETS $ 48,389,533 $ 48,323,225 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 1,257,437 $ 1,178,979 Accrued liabilities (note 5) 1,486,578 1,196,870 Current financing lease liability (note 6) 30,238 39,451 Total Current Liabilities 2,774,253 2,415,300 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Net deferred income tax liability 601,616 522,870 Long-term financing lease liability (note 6) — 12,669 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,375,869 2,950,839 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (note 7) Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 51,651,386 issued and 48,239,008 outstanding at June 30, 2021, and 51,384,961 issued and 47,972,583 outstanding at December 31, 2020 51,651 51,385 Treasury stock, at cost (5,353,019 ) (5,353,019 ) Additional paid-in capital 30,582,504 30,293,472 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,798,278 ) (2,148,924 ) Retained earnings 21,530,806 22,529,472 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 45,013,664 45,372,386 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 48,389,533 $ 48,323,225

PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES (note 8) Sales of goods, net $ 5,374,539 $ 3,999,139 $ 10,032,074 $ 10,860,097 Sales of services, net 659,744 360,340 1,094,558 946,524 Total Revenues 6,034,283 4,359,479 11,126,632 11,806,621 COST OF SALES Cost of goods sold-product 2,910,879 1,944,389 5,448,513 5,778,071 Cost of goods sold-services 465,672 328,225 845,700 777,009 Total Cost of Goods Sold 3,376,551 2,272,614 6,294,213 6,555,080 GROSS PROFIT 2,657,732 2,086,865 4,832,419 5,251,541 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative expenses 2,783,872 2,753,773 5,338,408 6,026,311 Research and development 301,445 229,548 558,336 639,274 Depreciation and amortization expense 166,852 180,997 334,337 328,469 Total Operating Expenses 3,252,169 3,164,318 6,231,081 6,994,054 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (594,437 ) (1,077,453 ) (1,398,662 ) (1,742,513 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Gain on sale of fixed assets 38,492 157,455 112,393 157,455 Other income (expense) 4,836 (1,665 ) 4,739 (1,318 ) Interest income 28,569 77,532 49,631 151,925 Total Other Income 71,897 233,322 166,763 308,062 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (522,540 ) (844,131 ) (1,231,899 ) (1,434,451 ) INCOME TAX BENEFIT 125,374 35,628 233,233 260,684 NET LOSS $ (397,166 ) $ (808,503 ) $ (998,666 ) $ (1,173,767 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) $ 163,485 $ 375,267 $ 303,091 $ (570,156 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on investments 55,529 72,875 47,555 (84,479 ) Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 219,014 448,142 350,646 (654,635 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (178,152 ) $ (360,361 ) $ (648,020 ) $ (1,828,402 ) BASIC LOSS PER SHARE (note 9) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) FULLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE (note 9) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 48,054,136 47,723,208 48,022,295 47,607,825 FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 48,054,136 47,723,208 48,022,295 47,607,825

PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (998,666 ) $ (1,173,767 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 683,597 566,791 Gain on sale of fixed assets (112,393 ) (153,973 ) Bad debt expense (32,463 ) 236,005 Stock awards issued for services 332,127 250,198 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,313 ) 3,248,693 Income taxes receivable/payable (299,436 ) (1,761 ) Inventories 577,341 445,634 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 988,464 168,718 Deferred tax asset/liability 78,746 104,166 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 345,818 (2,843,685 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,555,822 847,019 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 69,484 — Sale (purchase) of investments (719,817 ) 1,057,404 Purchase of property and equipment (93,049 ) (994,410 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities (743,382 ) 62,994 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability (42,829 ) (148,879 ) Cash received in exercise of stock options — 2,020 Principal paid towards lease liability (21,749 ) (34,267 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (64,578 ) (181,126 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 25,201 (65,506 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH 773,063 663,381 CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 9,148,312 7,358,856 CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 9,921,375 $ 8,022,237 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION CASH PAID FOR: Interest $ 2,353 $ 4,247 Income taxes $ 17,150 $ — NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES Common stock issued in settlement of accrued bonuses $ — $ 419,373

