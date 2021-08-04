Teladoc Health to Participate in Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

PURCHASE, NY, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced today that David Sides, chief operating officer, and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.



About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Investors:

Patrick Feeley

914-265-7925

IR@teladochealth.com



