Ansys Announces Financial Results With Record Q2 ACV and Revenue

Initiates Q3 2021 Outlook and

Increases FY 2021 Outlook on ACV, Revenue, Non-GAAP EPS and Cash Flow

Details related to our financial guidance, including assumptions and economic impacts of COVID-19, are detailed in our prepared remarks document.

/ Key Highlights - Q2 2021

GAAP revenue of $446.7 million and non-GAAP revenue of $452.6 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.06 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.85

GAAP operating profit margin of 26.1% and non-GAAP operating profit margin of 41.7%

Operating cash flows of $118.9 million

Annual contract value (ACV) of $430.5 million

Deferred revenue and backlog of $927.1 million on June 30, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS), today reported second quarter 2021 GAAP and non-GAAP revenue growth of 16% in reported currency, or 13% and 14% in constant currency, respectively, when compared to the second quarter of 2020. For the second quarter of 2021, the Company reported diluted earnings per share of $1.06 and $1.85 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively, compared to $1.11 and $1.55 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020.

"Ansys delivered exceptionally strong results for the second quarter and significantly beat our financial guidance across our key metrics. Our broad-based growth validates our strategy of Pervasive Simulation, and our product leadership and ongoing go-to-market momentum gives us increased confidence in our business and ability to execute against our goals. In July, we extended our technology leadership with Ansys 2021 R2, which introduced breakthrough technologies and innovative capabilities across our product portfolio. These enhancements are bolstering the value of Ansys simulation for our customers by providing them greater engineering insight with enhanced speed and scalability,” said Ajei Gopal, Ansys president and CEO.

Nicole Anasenes, Ansys CFO, stated, “Our outstanding performance was highlighted by 25% ACV growth in the second quarter, driving our first half 2021 ACV growth to 16%. Given the strength and momentum in our core business year-to-date, coupled with our sales pipeline, I am confident in our ability to achieve our increased full-year 2021 guidance.”

/ Financial Results

Ansys' second quarter and year-to-date (YTD) 2021 and 2020 financial results are presented below. The 2021 and 2020 non-GAAP results exclude the income statement effects of the acquisition accounting adjustments to deferred revenue, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and transaction expenses related to business combinations.

GAAP and non-GAAP results are as follows:

GAAP Non-GAAP (in millions, except percentages and per share data) Q2 QTD 2021 Q2 QTD 2020 % Change Q2 QTD 2021 Q2 QTD 2020 % Change Revenue $ 446.7 $ 385.7 16 % $ 452.6 $ 389.7 16 % Net income $ 93.7 $ 96.6 (3 ) % $ 162.6 $ 134.3 21 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.06 $ 1.11 (5 ) % $ 1.85 $ 1.55 19 % Operating profit margin 26.1 % 29.3 % 41.7 % 42.9 %





GAAP Non-GAAP (in millions, except percentages and per share data) Q2 YTD 2021 Q2 YTD 2020 % Change Q2 YTD 2021 Q2 YTD 2020 % Change Revenue $ 809.9 $ 690.6 17 % $ 824.7 $ 698.6 18 % Net income $ 166.1 $ 142.6 16 % $ 261.5 $ 206.6 27 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.89 $ 1.64 15 % $ 2.97 $ 2.37 25 % Operating profit margin 20.6 % 21.3 % 38.0 % 36.9 %

The non-GAAP financial results highlighted above, and the non-GAAP financial outlook for 2021 discussed below, represent non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the appropriate GAAP measures, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, and for the 2021 financial outlook, can be found in the condensed financial information included in this release.

/ Other Performance Metrics

(in millions, except percentages) Q2 QTD 2021 Q2 QTD 2020 % Change % Change in Constant Currency ACV $ 430.5 $ 344.4 25 % 23 % Operating cash flows $ 118.9 $ 131.6 (10 ) %





(in millions, except percentages) Q2 YTD 2021 Q2 YTD 2020 % Change % Change in Constant Currency ACV $ 749.9 $ 645.5 16 % 14 % Operating cash flows $ 290.0 $ 279.0 4 %

ACV is a metric the Company uses to better understand the business. There is no GAAP measure comparable to ACV. ACV is composed of the following:

the annualized value of maintenance and lease contracts with start dates or anniversary dates during the period, plus

the value of perpetual license contracts with start dates during the period, plus

the annualized value of fixed-term services contracts with start dates or anniversary dates during the period, plus

the value of work performed during the period on fixed-deliverable services contracts.

/ Management's 2021 Financial Outlook

The Company's third quarter and fiscal year 2021 revenue and diluted earnings per share guidance is provided below. The Company is also providing its fiscal year 2021 guidance for ACV and operating cash flows. The revenue and diluted earnings per share guidance is provided on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the income statement effects of acquisition adjustments to deferred revenue, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related transaction expenses.

The financial guidance below reflects the Company's current estimates of the impacts of the global pandemic and trade restrictions. This guidance is based on the Company's evaluation of factual information it has determined to be relevant and the application of certain assumptions made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's prepared remarks document for essential additional information regarding the Company's financial guidance, including its assumptions regarding overall business dynamics and the economic impacts of COVID-19 and trade restrictions.

/ Third Quarter 2021 Guidance

The Company currently expects the following for the quarter ending September 30, 2021:

(in millions, except percentages and per share data) GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $395.8 - $420.8 $400.0 - $425.0 Revenue Growth Rate 7.9% - 14.7% 8.4% - 15.1% Revenue Growth Rate — Constant Currency 7.0% - 13.8% 7.5% - 14.2% Diluted earnings per share $0.58 - $0.80 $1.22 - $1.39

/ Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

The Company currently expects the following for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021:

(in millions, except percentages and per share data) GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $1,818.9 - $1,868.9 $1,840.0 - $1,890.0 Revenue Growth Rate 8.2% - 11.2% 8.5% - 11.5% Revenue Growth Rate — Constant Currency 6.9% - 9.9% 7.3% - 10.2% Diluted earnings per share $4.51 - $4.91 $6.85 - $7.15

The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP revenue guidance presented above is a result of the expected impact of the application of the fair value provisions applicable to the accounting for business combinations in the amount of $4.2 million for the third quarter and $21.1 million for FY 2021.

(in millions, except percentages) Other Financial Metrics ACV $1,800.0 - $1,845.0 ACV Growth Rate 11.4% - 14.1% ACV Growth Rate — Constant Currency 10.8% - 13.5% Operating cash flows $495.0 - $535.0

/ GAAP Financial Statements





ANSYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS: Cash & short-term investments $ 958,208 $ 913,151 Accounts receivable, net 449,664 537,564 Goodwill 3,110,736 3,038,306 Other intangibles, net 689,398 694,865 Other assets 682,766 756,704 Total assets $ 5,890,772 $ 5,940,590 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current deferred revenue $ 338,396 $ 372,061 Long-term debt 753,327 798,118 Other liabilities 548,831 672,539 Stockholders' equity 4,250,218 4,097,872 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 5,890,772 $ 5,940,590









ANSYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Revenue: Software licenses $ 214,822 $ 169,341 $ 347,426 $ 257,171 Maintenance and service 231,832 216,320 462,454 433,475 Total revenue 446,654 385,661 809,880 690,646 Cost of sales: Software licenses 8,065 8,511 15,671 13,437 Amortization 15,025 9,764 29,974 19,316 Maintenance and service 41,068 35,585 80,616 71,223 Total cost of sales 64,158 53,860 126,261 103,976 Gross profit 382,496 331,801 683,619 586,670 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 160,410 128,698 306,625 259,220 Research and development 100,879 86,133 201,358 172,245 Amortization 4,434 4,163 8,841 8,325 Total operating expenses 265,723 218,994 516,824 439,790 Operating income 116,773 112,807 166,795 146,880 Interest income 486 934 1,003 3,709 Interest expense (3,336 ) (3,040 ) (6,651 ) (6,691 ) Other income, net 14,937 1,884 15,336 2,011 Income before income tax provision 128,860 112,585 176,483 145,909 Income tax provision 35,144 16,021 10,369 3,281 Net income $ 93,716 $ 96,564 $ 166,114 $ 142,628 Earnings per share – basic: Earnings per share $ 1.08 $ 1.13 $ 1.91 $ 1.66 Weighted average shares 87,168 85,651 86,988 85,724 Earnings per share – diluted: Earnings per share $ 1.06 $ 1.11 $ 1.89 $ 1.64 Weighted average shares 88,053 86,934 88,019 87,152





/ Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Revenue Gross Profit % Operating Income % Net Income EPS - Diluted1 Total GAAP $ 446,654 $ 382,496 85.6 % $ 116,773 26.1 % $ 93,716 $ 1.06 Acquisition accounting for deferred revenue 5,896 5,896 0.2 % 5,896 0.9 % 5,896 0.07 Stock-based compensation expense — 3,519 0.8 % 42,885 9.5 % 42,885 0.48 Excess payroll taxes related to stock-based awards — 182 0.1 % 2,319 0.6 % 2,319 0.03 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions — 15,025 3.3 % 19,459 4.3 % 19,459 0.22 Transaction expenses related to business combinations — — — % 1,321 0.3 % 1,321 0.02 Adjustment for income tax effect — — — % — — % (2,997 ) (0.03 ) Total non-GAAP $ 452,550 $ 407,118 90.0 % $ 188,653 41.7 % $ 162,599 $ 1.85

1 Diluted weighted average shares were 88,053.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Revenue Gross Profit % Operating Income % Net Income EPS - Diluted1 Total GAAP $ 385,661 $ 331,801 86.0 % $ 112,807 29.3 % $ 96,564 $ 1.11 Acquisition accounting for deferred revenue 4,040 4,040 0.2 % 4,040 0.7 % 4,040 0.05 Stock-based compensation expense — 3,464 0.8 % 34,130 8.9 % 34,130 0.40 Excess payroll taxes related to stock-based awards — 166 0.1 % 1,876 0.4 % 1,876 0.02 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions — 9,764 2.5 % 13,927 3.6 % 13,927 0.16 Transaction expenses related to business combinations — — — % 309 — % 309 — Rabbi trust (income) / expense — — — % — — % (1 ) — Adjustment for income tax effect — — — % — — % (16,518 ) (0.19 ) Total non-GAAP $ 389,701 $ 349,235 89.6 % $ 167,089 42.9 % $ 134,327 $ 1.55

1 Diluted weighted average shares were 86,934.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Revenue Gross Profit % Operating Income % Net Income EPS - Diluted1 Total GAAP $ 809,880 $ 683,619 84.4 % $ 166,795 20.6 % $ 166,114 $ 1.89 Acquisition accounting for deferred revenue 14,819 14,819 0.3 % 14,819 1.4 % 14,819 0.17 Stock-based compensation expense — 7,081 0.9 % 78,004 9.5 % 78,004 0.88 Excess payroll taxes related to stock-based awards — 1,047 0.1 % 11,454 1.4 % 11,454 0.13 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions — 29,974 3.6 % 38,815 4.7 % 38,815 0.44 Transaction expenses related to business combinations — — — % 3,291 0.4 % 3,291 0.04 Adjustment for income tax effect — — — % — — % (50,976 ) (0.58 ) Total non-GAAP $ 824,699 $ 736,540 89.3 % $ 313,178 38.0 % $ 261,521 $ 2.97

1 Diluted weighted average shares were 88,019.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Revenue Gross Profit % Operating Income % Net Income EPS - Diluted1 Total GAAP $ 690,646 $ 586,670 84.9 % $ 146,880 21.3 % $ 142,628 $ 1.64 Acquisition accounting for deferred revenue 7,952 7,952 0.2 % 7,952 0.9 % 7,952 0.09 Stock-based compensation expense — 6,330 1.0 % 65,071 9.4 % 65,071 0.75 Excess payroll taxes related to stock-based awards — 689 0.1 % 8,859 1.2 % 8,859 0.10 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions — 19,316 2.7 % 27,641 4.0 % 27,641 0.32 Transaction expenses related to business combinations — — — % 1,259 0.1 % 1,259 0.01 Rabbi trust (income) / expense — — — % — — % (5 ) — Adjustment for income tax effect — — — % — — % (46,773 ) (0.54 ) Total non-GAAP $ 698,598 $ 620,957 88.9 % $ 257,662 36.9 % $ 206,632 $ 2.37

1 Diluted weighted average shares were 87,152.

ANSYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance Quarter Ending September 30, 2021 Earnings Per Share - Diluted U.S. GAAP expectation $0.58 - $0.80 Exclusions before tax: Acquisition adjustments to deferred revenue $0.05 Acquisition-related amortization $0.21 Stock-based compensation and related excess payroll tax $0.48 - $0.55 Adjustment for income tax effect ($0.15) - ($0.17) Non-GAAP expectation $1.22 - $1.39





ANSYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance Year Ending December 31, 2021 Earnings Per Share - Diluted U.S. GAAP expectation $4.51 - $4.91 Exclusions before tax: Acquisition adjustments to deferred revenue $0.24 Acquisition-related amortization $0.84 - $0.87 Stock-based compensation and related excess payroll tax $1.97 - $2.08 Transaction expenses related to business combinations $0.04 Adjustment for income tax effect ($0.85) - ($0.89) Non-GAAP expectation $6.85 - $7.15





/ Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We provide non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP regarding our operational performance. These financial measures exclude the impact of certain items and, therefore, have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. A detailed explanation of each of the adjustments to such financial measures is described below. This press release also contains a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most comparable GAAP financial measure.

We use non-GAAP financial measures (a) to evaluate our historical and prospective financial performance as well as our performance relative to our competitors, (b) to set internal sales targets and spending budgets, (c) to allocate resources, (d) to measure operational profitability and the accuracy of forecasting, (e) to assess financial discipline over operational expenditures and (f) as an important factor in determining variable compensation for management and employees. In addition, many financial analysts that follow us focus on and publish both historical results and future projections based on non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that it is in the best interest of our investors to provide this information to analysts so that they accurately report the non-GAAP financial information. Moreover, investors have historically requested, and we have historically reported, these non-GAAP financial measures as a means of providing consistent and comparable information with past reports of financial results.

While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, are not reported by all our competitors and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of our competitors due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to GAAP financial measures and by reviewing the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

The adjustments to these non-GAAP financial measures, and the basis for such adjustments, are outlined below:

Acquisition accounting for deferred revenue. Historically, we have consummated acquisitions in order to support our strategic and other business objectives. In accordance with the fair value provisions applicable to the accounting for business combinations, acquired deferred revenue is often recorded on the opening balance sheet at an amount that is lower than the historical carrying value. Although this acquisition accounting requirement has no impact on our business or cash flow, it adversely impacts our reported GAAP revenue in the reporting periods following an acquisition. In order to provide investors with financial information that facilitates comparison of both historical and future results, we provide non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of the acquisition accounting adjustment. We believe that this non-GAAP financial adjustment is useful to investors because it allows investors to (a) evaluate the effectiveness of the methodology and information used by us in our financial and operational decision-making, and (b) compare our past and future reports of financial results as the revenue reduction related to acquired deferred revenue will not recur when related lease licenses and software maintenance contracts are renewed in future periods.

Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions. We incur amortization of intangible assets, included in our GAAP presentation of amortization expense, related to various acquisitions we have made. We exclude these expenses for the purpose of calculating non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share when we evaluate our continuing operational performance because these costs are fixed at the time of an acquisition, are then amortized over a period of several years after the acquisition and generally cannot be changed or influenced by us after the acquisition. Accordingly, we do not consider these expenses for purposes of evaluating our performance during the applicable time period after the acquisition, and we exclude such expenses when making decisions to allocate resources. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to (a) evaluate the effectiveness of the methodology and information used by us in our financial and operational decision-making, and (b) compare our past reports of financial results as we have historically reported these non-GAAP financial measures.

Stock-based compensation expense. We incur expense related to stock-based compensation included in our GAAP presentation of cost of maintenance and service; research and development expense; and selling, general and administrative expense. This non-GAAP adjustment also includes excess payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation. Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) incurred in connection with our deferred compensation plan held in a rabbi trust includes an offsetting benefit (charge) recorded in other income (expense). Although stock-based compensation is an expense and viewed as a form of compensation, we exclude these expenses for the purpose of calculating non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share when we evaluate our continuing operational performance. We similarly exclude income (expense) related to assets held in a rabbi trust in connection with our deferred compensation plan. Specifically, we exclude stock-based compensation and income (expense) related to assets held in the deferred compensation plan rabbi trust during our annual budgeting process and our quarterly and annual assessments of our performance. The annual budgeting process is the primary mechanism whereby we allocate resources to various initiatives and operational requirements. Additionally, the annual review by our board of directors during which it compares our historical business model and profitability to the planned business model and profitability for the forthcoming year excludes the impact of stock-based compensation. In evaluating the performance of our senior management and department managers, charges related to stock-based compensation are excluded from expenditure and profitability results. In fact, we record stock-based compensation expense into a stand-alone cost center for which no single operational manager is responsible or accountable. In this way, we can review, on a period-to-period basis, each manager's performance and assess financial discipline over operational expenditures without the effect of stock-based compensation. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to (a) evaluate our operating results and the effectiveness of the methodology used by us to review our operating results, and (b) review historical comparability in our financial reporting as well as comparability with competitors' operating results.

Transaction expenses related to business combinations. We incur expenses for professional services rendered in connection with business combinations, which are included in our GAAP presentation of selling, general and administrative expense. These expenses are generally not tax-deductible. We exclude these acquisition-related transaction expenses, derived from announced acquisitions, for the purpose of calculating non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share when we evaluate our continuing operational performance, as we generally would not have otherwise incurred these expenses in the periods presented as a part of our operations. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to (a) evaluate our operating results and the effectiveness of the methodology used by us to review our operating results, and (b) review historical comparability in our financial reporting as well as comparability with competitors' operating results.

Non-GAAP tax provision. We utilize a normalized non-GAAP annual effective tax rate (AETR) to calculate non-GAAP measures. This methodology provides better consistency across interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of non-recurring items and aligning the non-GAAP tax rate with our expected geographic earnings mix. To project this rate, we analyzed our historic and projected non-GAAP earnings mix by geography along with other factors such as our current tax structure, recurring tax credits and incentives, and expected tax positions. On an annual basis we will re-evaluate this rate for significant items that may materially affect our projections.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We have provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as listed below:

GAAP Reporting Measure Non-GAAP Reporting Measure Revenue Non-GAAP Revenue Gross Profit Non-GAAP Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Non-GAAP Operating Income Operating Profit Margin Non-GAAP Operating Profit Margin Net Income Non-GAAP Net Income Diluted Earnings Per Share Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit https://www.ansys.com for more information.

/ Forward-Looking Information

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that provide current expectations or forecasts of future events based on certain assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors relating to our business which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements use words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements include those about market opportunity, including our total addressable market. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The following risks, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements:

current and future impacts of a natural disaster or catastrophe, including the COVID-19 pandemic, on the global economy and our business and condensed consolidated financial statements; adverse changes in global economic and/or political conditions; and political, economic, regulatory and public health and safety risks and uncertainties in the countries and regions in which we operate;





declines in our customers’ businesses resulting in adverse changes in procurement patterns; disruptions in accounts receivable and cash flow due to customers’ liquidity challenges and commercial deterioration; uncertainties regarding demand for our products and services in the future and our customers’ acceptance of new products; and delays or declines in anticipated sales due to reduced or altered sales and marketing interactions with customers;





impacts from tariffs, trade sanctions, export license requirements or other trade barriers; disruptions in the global economy and financial markets that may limit or delay availability of credit under existing or new credit facilities, or that may limit our ability to obtain credit or financing on acceptable terms or at all; and the effect of changes in currency exchange rates or interest rates;





our ability to protect our proprietary technology; cybersecurity threats or other security breaches, including in relation to an increased level of our activity that is occurring from remote global off-site locations; and disclosure and misuse of employee or customer data whether as a result of a cybersecurity incident or otherwise;





the quality of our products, including the strength of features, functionality and integrated multi-physics capabilities; our ability to develop and market new products to address the industry’s rapidly changing technology; failures or errors in our products and services; and increased pricing pressure as a result of the competitive environment in which we operate;





plans for future capital spending; the extent of corporate benefits from such spending including with respect to customer relationship management; and higher than anticipated costs for research and development or slowdown in our research and development activities;





investments in complementary companies, products, services and technologies; our ability to complete and successfully integrate our acquisitions and realize the financial and business benefits of the transactions; and the impact indebtedness incurred in connection with any acquisition could have on our operations;





investments in global sales and marketing organizations and global business infrastructure; and dependence on our channel partners for the distribution of our products;





our ability to recruit and retain key personnel including any delays in recruitment caused by restrictions on travel and in person interactions; and the absence of key personnel or teams due to illness or recuperation;





increased volatility in our revenue due to the timing, duration and value of multi-year lease contracts; our reliance on high renewal rates for annual lease and maintenance contracts; the volatility of our stock price; the potential variations in our sales forecasts compared to actual sales; and the uncertainty of estimates associated with the acquisition accounting treatment of deferred revenue;





operational disruptions generally or specifically in connection with transitions to and from remote work environments; and the failure of our technological infrastructure or those of the service providers upon whom we rely including for infrastructure and cloud services;





our and our channel partners’ ability to comply with laws and regulations in relevant jurisdictions; the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings, government or regulatory investigations and service tax audit cases;





uncertainty regarding income tax estimates in the jurisdictions in which we operate; and the effect of changes in tax laws and regulations in the jurisdictions in which we operate; and





other risks and uncertainties described in our reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

