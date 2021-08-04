Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $12.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $12.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income(1) was $13.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $13.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.



The Company reported net income of $29.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $23.8 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted net income(1) was $32.5 million, or $1.24 per diluted share for six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $25.4 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Gross written premiums increased by 54.4% to $129.4 million compared to $83.8 million in the second quarter of 2020

Net income increased by 2.7% to $12.3 million compared to $12.0 million in the second quarter of 2020

Adjusted net income (1) increased by 1.5% to $13.2 million compared to $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2020

Total loss ratio of 13.3% compared to 10.1% in the second quarter of 2020

Combined ratio of 76.0% compared to 68.4% in the second quarter of 2020

Adjusted combined ratio (1) of 73.8%, compared to 65.1% in the second quarter of 2020

Annualized return on equity of 13.1%, compared to 15.1% in the second quarter of 2020

Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 14.1%, compared to 16.4% in the second quarter of 2020

(1) See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

“Our second quarter results, highlighted by year-over-year gross written premium growth of 54%, demonstrate the sustained momentum we are seeing across our business,” commented Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that our E&S business, which delivered $34.1 million in gross written premium and grew 43% sequentially from the first quarter, is in the very early innings of its development and has the potential to reach the size of our admitted carrier over time. In addition to our topline growth, importantly we delivered strong earnings, and grew net income despite $3.9 million of non-recurring, incremental reinsurance charges incurred as a result of Winter Storm Uri. During the quarter we continued our focus on using risk transfer to provide a stable earnings base and profitable growth as we successfully completed our June 1 reinsurance renewal in which we procured approximately $180 million of incremental reinsurance limit for earthquakes and $100 million of incremental limit for windstorms. Our reinsurance coverage now exhausts at $1.65 billion for earthquake events and $700 million for hurricane events, which we believe provides ample capacity for our growth.”

Mr. Armstrong added, “While I am very pleased with our growth, I am most proud of our people and the culture they create at Palomar. We analytically and proactively manage our portfolio, product by product and state by state, at a granular level, as we seek to optimize risk adjusted returns, exposures, and most of all profitability. We continue to invest in the development of new product offerings that add value to the market and achieve target returns and as such launched several during the quarter. We remain confident in our ability to expand our product suite, distribution footprint, and earnings base over time. Moreover, we believe we have the capital to execute our strategy for the foreseeable future and opportunistically deploy it towards other initiatives that we believe generate an attractive return. Consistent with that philosophy, during the quarter we repurchased 239,000 shares of our stock under the share repurchase program we announced in late March.”

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 54.4% to $129.4 million compared to $83.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, while net earned premiums increased 37.9% compared to the prior year’s second quarter. Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the second quarter were $7.2 million due to attritional losses of $8.4 million offset by $1.1 million of favorable development on current and prior year catastrophe losses. The loss ratio for the quarter was 13.3%, including an attritional loss ratio of 15.4%, compared to a loss ratio of 10.1% during the same period last year comprised entirely of attritional losses. Non-catastrophe losses increased mainly due to growth of lines of business subject to attritional losses such as Specialty Homeowners, Flood, and Inland Marine.

Underwriting income(1) was $13.0 million resulting in a combined ratio of 76.0% compared to underwriting income of $12.4 million and a combined ratio of 68.4% during the same period last year. The Company’s second quarter underwriting income and combined ratio were impacted by $3.9 million of additional reinsurance charges from Winter Storm Uri.

The second quarter of 2021 results also include certain expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and catastrophe bond issuances. The second quarter of 2020 results include certain expenses related to the Company’s stock offerings, stock-based compensation, and expenses associated with a catastrophe bond. Without these items, the Company’s adjusted combined ratio was 73.8% in the second quarter compared to 65.1% during the same period last year.

Investment Results

Net investment income increased by 3.8% to $2.2 million compared to $2.1 million in the prior year’s second quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended June 30, 2021, offset by lower yields on invested assets. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, asset and mortgage-backed securities, municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "A1/A". The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.84 years at June 30, 2021. Cash and invested assets totaled $427.8 million at June 30, 2021. During the current year second quarter, the Company recognized realized and unrealized gains of $0.3 million due to unrealized gains on fixed income based equity securities as compared to realized and unrealized gains of $0.8 million in last year’s second quarter.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 20.5% compared to 21.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Stockholders’ Equity and Returns

Stockholders' equity was $376.7 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $363.7 million at December 31, 2020. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 13.1% compared to 15.1% for the same period last year while annualized adjusted(1) return on equity was 14.1% compared to 16.4% for the same period last year. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 239,000 shares, or $15.8 million, of the Company’s previously announced $40 million share repurchase authorization.

Full Year 2021 Outlook

For the full year 2021, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $64.0 million to $69.0 million.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call August 5, 2021, to discuss its second quarter 2021 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-423-9813 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) and asking for the Palomar Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13721260. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on August 12, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.plmr.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent).

To learn more, visit PLMR.com

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement

Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Summary of Operating Results

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

Three months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 129,359 83,807 $ 45,552 54.4 % Ceded written premiums (51,568) (30,198) (21,370) 70.8 % Net written premiums 77,791 53,609 24,182 45.1 % Net earned premiums 54,215 39,320 14,895 37.9 % Commission and other income 1,006 937 69 7.4 % Total underwriting revenue (1) 55,221 40,257 14,964 37.2 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 7,235 3,978 3,257 81.9 % Acquisition expenses 22,424 14,886 7,538 50.6 % Other underwriting expenses 12,539 8,976 3,563 39.7 % Underwriting income (1) 13,023 12,417 606 4.9 % Net investment income 2,194 2,114 80 3.8 % Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 300 778 (478) (61.4) % Income before income taxes 15,517 15,309 208 1.4 % Income tax expense 3,177 3,297 (120) (3.6) % Net income $ 12,340 $ 12,012 $ 328 2.7 % Adjustments: Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings — 456 (456) NM Stock-based compensation expense 907 464 443 95.5 % Amortization of intangibles 252 — 252

NM Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate 16 399 (383) NM Tax impact (278) (284) 6

NM Adjusted net income (1) $ 13,237 $ 13,047 $ 190 1.5 % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 13.1 % 15.1 % Annualized adjusted return on equity (1) 14.1 % 16.4 % Loss ratio 13.3 % 10.1 % Expense ratio 62.6 % 58.3 % Combined ratio 76.0 % 68.4 % Adjusted combined ratio (1) 73.8 % 65.1 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.48 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ 0.51 $ 0.52 Catastrophe losses $ (1,137) $ — Catastrophe loss ratio (1) (2.1) % — % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) 75.9 % 65.1 % NM- not meaningful

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 232,936 $ 155,301 $ 77,635 50.0 % Ceded written premiums (94,932) (59,693) (35,239) 59.0 % Net written premiums 138,004 95,608 42,396 44.3 % Net earned premiums 101,268 74,126 27,142 36.6 % Commission and other income 1,717 1,675 42 2.5 % Total underwriting revenue (1) 102,985 75,801 27,184 35.9 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 2,813 5,841 (3,028) (51.8) % Acquisition expenses 41,737 27,933 13,804 49.4 % Other underwriting expenses 26,786 16,928 9,858 58.2 % Underwriting income (1) 31,649 25,099 6,550 26.1 % Net investment income 4,413 4,148 265 6.4 % Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (439) 1,219 (1,658) (136.0) % Income before income taxes 35,623 30,466 5,157 16.9 % Income tax expense 6,653 6,681 (28) (0.4) % Net income $ 28,970 $ 23,785 $ 5,185 21.8 % Adjustments: Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings 411 708 (297) NM Stock-based compensation expense 1,845 907 938 103.4 % Amortization of intangibles 589 — 589 NM Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate 1,698 399 1,299 NM Tax impact (990) (433) (557) NM Adjusted net income (1) $ 32,523 $ 25,366 $ 7,157 28.2 % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 15.6 % 16.0 % Annualized adjusted return on equity (1) 17.6 % 17.1 % Loss ratio 2.8 % 7.9 % Expense ratio 66.0 % 58.3 % Combined ratio 68.7 % 66.1 % Adjusted combined ratio (1) 64.3 % 63.4 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 0.95 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ 1.24 $ 1.02 Catastrophe losses $ (10,768) $ — Catastrophe loss ratio (1) (10.6) % — % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) 74.9 % 63.4 % NM- not meaningful

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Investments: Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $384,450 in 2021; $381,279 in 2020) $ 396,637 $ 397,987 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $5,407 in 2021; $22,291 in 2020) 5,554 24,322 Total investments 402,191 422,309 Cash and cash equivalents 24,932 33,538 Restricted cash 687 248 Accrued investment income 2,629 2,545 Premium receivable 71,605 48,842 Deferred policy acquisition costs 46,007 35,481 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 145,459 94,566 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 49,458 10,162 Ceded unearned premiums 37,419 35,031 Prepaid expenses and other assets 37,787 34,119 Property and equipment, net 633 739 Intangible assets, net 10,849 11,512 Total assets $ 829,656 $ 729,092 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 20,954 $ 20,730 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 169,092 129,036 Unearned premiums 222,612 183,489 Ceded premium payable 29,019 22,233 Funds held under reinsurance treaty 6,823 4,515 Deferred tax liabilities, net 4,411 5,376 Total liabilities 452,911 365,379 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,369,503 and 25,525,796 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 313,910 310,507 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,757 13,246 Retained earnings 53,075 39,957 Total stockholders' equity 376,745 363,713 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 829,656 $ 729,092

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 129,359 $ 83,807 $ 232,936 $ 155,301 Ceded written premiums (51,568) (30,198) (94,932) (59,693) Net written premiums 77,791 53,609 138,004 95,608 Change in unearned premiums (23,576) (14,289) (36,736) (21,482) Net earned premiums 54,215 39,320 101,268 74,126 Net investment income 2,194 2,114 4,413 4,148 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 300 778 (439) 1,219 Commission and other income 1,006 937 1,717 1,675 Total revenues 57,715 43,149 106,959 81,168 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 7,235 3,978 2,813 5,841 Acquisition expenses 22,424 14,886 41,737 27,933 Other underwriting expenses 12,539 8,976 26,786 16,928 Total expenses 42,198 27,840 71,336 50,702 Income before income taxes 15,517 15,309 35,623 30,466 Income tax expense 3,177 3,297 6,653 6,681 Net income 12,340 12,012 28,970 23,785 Other comprehensive income, net: Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively 2,710 10,676 (3,489) 4,843 Net comprehensive income $ 15,050 $ 22,688 $ 25,481 $ 28,628 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.49 $ 1.14 $ 0.98 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.48 $ 1.11 $ 0.95 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 25,479,561 24,343,425 25,515,893 24,231,344 Diluted 26,104,880 25,057,029 26,181,206 24,922,630

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily earthquake, wind, inland marine, and flood insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product and location are presented below:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Product Residential Earthquake $ 42,192 32.6 % $ 34,240 40.9 % $ 78,090 33.5 % $ 62,996 40.6 % Specialty Homeowners 19,135 14.8 % 11,568 13.8 % 33,138 14.2 % 21,413 13.8 % Commercial Earthquake 17,343 13.4 % 11,818 14.1 % 38,619 16.6 % 22,666 14.6 % Commercial All Risk 14,976 11.6 % 14,841 17.7 % 23,165 9.9 % 27,297 17.6 % Inland Marine 11,681 9.0 % 3,451 4.1 % 19,515 8.4 % 5,341 3.4 % Hawaii Hurricane 7,788 6.0 % 3,242 3.9 % 13,925 6.0 % 5,937 3.8 % Residential Flood 2,865 2.2 % 2,032 2.4 % 5,149 2.2 % 3,558 2.3 % Other 13,379 10.4 % 2,615 3.1 % 21,335 9.2 % 6,093 3.9 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 129,359 100.0 % $ 83,807 100.0 % $ 232,936 100.0 % $ 155,301 100.0 %





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP State California $ 54,223 41.9 % $ 38,420 45.9 % $ 104,725 45.0 % $ 71,172 45.8 % Texas 17,373 13.4 % 18,796 22.4 % 28,427 12.2 % 34,587 22.3 % Florida 11,697 9.0 % — 0.0 % 17,755 7.6 % — 0.0 % Hawaii 9,041 7.0 % 3,840 4.6 % 15,970 6.9 % 6,892 4.5 % Washington 4,663 3.6 % 3,055 3.7 % 8,751 3.8 % 5,661 3.6 % North Carolina 4,264 3.3 % 2,609 3.1 % 8,152 3.5 % 4,293 2.8 % Illinois 3,173 2.5 % 1,694 2.0 % 5,775 2.4 % 2,841 1.8 % Oregon 2,818 2.2 % 2,289 2.7 % 5,723 2.4 % 4,386 2.8 % Other 22,107 17.1 % 13,104 15.6 % 37,658 16.2 % 25,469 16.4 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 129,359 100.0 % $ 83,807 100.0 % $ 232,936 100.0 % $ 155,301 100.0 %

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, PSIC accounted for $95.3 million or approximately 73.6% of our gross written premiums and PESIC accounted for $34.1 million or approximately 26.4% of our gross written premiums.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, PSIC accounted for $175.1 million or approximately 75.2% of our gross written premiums and PESIC accounted for $57.8 million or approximately 24.8% of our gross written premiums.

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Change % Change 2021 2020 Change % Change ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Gross earned premiums $ 102,520 $ 70,864 $ 31,656 44.7 % $ 193,812 $ 135,838 $ 57,974 42.7 % Ceded earned premiums (48,305) (31,544) (16,761) 53.1 % (92,544) (61,712) (30,832) 50.0 % Net earned premiums $ 54,215 $ 39,320 $ 14,895 37.9 % $ 101,268 $ 74,126 $ 27,142 36.6 % Net earned premium ratio 52.9% 55.5% 52.3% 54.6%

Loss detail

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Change % Change 2021 2020 Change % Change ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Catastrophe losses $ (1,137) $ — $ (1,137) NM $ (10,768) $ — $ (10,768) NM Non-catastrophe losses 8,372 3,978 4,394 110.5 % 13,581 5,841 7,740 132.5 % Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 7,235 $ 3,978 $ 3,257 81.9 % $ 2,813 $ 5,841 $ (3,028) (51.8) % NM- not meaningful

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $ 19,016 $ 4,499 $ 34,470 $ 3,869 Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 7,612 3,885 5,916 6,064 Prior years (377) 93 (3,103) (223) Total incurred 7,235 3,978 2,813 5,841 Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year (1,060) 1,171 620 1,522 Prior years 3,678 219 13,030 1,101 Total payments 2,618 1,390 13,650 2,623 Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period 23,633 7,087 23,633 7,087 Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period 145,459 17,129 145,459 17,129 Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $ 169,092 $ 24,216 $ 169,092 $ 24,216

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Total revenue $ 57,715 $ 43,149 $ 106,959 $ 81,168 Net investment income (2,194) (2,114) (4,413) (4,148) Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (300) (778) 439 (1,219) Underwriting revenue $ 55,221 $ 40,257 $ 102,985 $ 75,801

Underwriting income

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 15,517 $ 15,309 $ 35,623 $ 30,466 Net investment income (2,194) (2,114) (4,413) (4,148) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (300) (778) 439 (1,219) Underwriting income $ 13,023 $ 12,417 $ 31,649 $ 25,099

Adjusted net income

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income $ 12,340 $ 12,012 $ 28,970 $ 23,785 Adjustments: Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings — 456 411 708 Stock-based compensation expense 907 464 1,845 907 Amortization of intangibles 252

— 589 — Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate 16 399 1,698 399 Tax impact (278) (284) (990) (433) Adjusted net income $ 13,237 $ 13,047 $ 32,523 $ 25,366

Annualized adjusted return on equity

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Annualized adjusted net income $ 52,948 $ 52,188 $ 65,046 $ 50,732 Average stockholders' equity $ 376,563 $ 318,032 $ 370,229 $ 296,900 Annualized adjusted return on equity 14.1 % 16.4 % 17.6 % 17.1 %

Adjusted combined ratio

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 41,192 $ 26,903 $ 69,619 $ 49,027 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 54,215 $ 39,320 $ 101,268 $ 74,126 Combined ratio 76.0 % 68.4 % 68.7 % 66.1 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings $ — $ (456) $ (411) $ (708) Stock-based compensation expense (907) (464) (1,845) (907) Amortization of intangibles (252) — (589) — Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate (16) (399) (1,698) (399) Adjusted combined ratio 73.8 % 65.1 % 64.3 % 63.4 %

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net income $ 13,237 $ 13,047 $ 32,523 $ 25,366 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted $ 26,104,880 25,057,029 26,181,206 24,922,630 Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.52 $ 1.24 $ 1.02

Catastrophe loss ratio

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 7,235 $ 3,978 $ 2,813 $ 5,841 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 54,215 $ 39,320 $ 101,268 $ 74,126 Loss ratio 13.3 % 10.1 % 2.8 % 7.9 % Numerator: Catastrophe losses $ (1,137) $ — $ (10,768) $ — Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 54,215 $ 39,320 $ 101,268 $ 74,126 Catastrophe loss ratio (2.1) % 0.0 % (10.6) % 0.0 %

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 41,192 $ 26,903 $ 69,619 $ 49,027 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 54,215 $ 39,320 $ 101,268 $ 74,126 Combined ratio 76.0 % 68.4 % 68.7 % 66.1 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings $ — $ (456) $ (411) $ (708) Stock-based compensation expense (907) (464) (1,845) (907) Amortization of intangibles (252) — (589) — Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate (16) (399) (1,698) (399) Catastrophe losses 1,137 — 10,768 — Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses 75.9 % 65.1 % 74.9 % 63.4 %

Tangible Stockholders’ equity