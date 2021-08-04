iLending Names Tom Holgate CEO, Announces Commitment to Save $50 million for Consumers Across the US

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLendingDIRECT, a national leader in automotive refinancing, announced that Tom Holgate has been named Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Mr. Holgate will be responsible for driving growth initiatives and efficiently scaling operations to meet the needs of new and existing customers and lending partners.



Nancy Fitzgerald, iLending founder and previous CEO, has transitioned to the Chief Strategist role and will continue to be active in the long-term planning for the company.

“iLending has a demonstrated track record of leadership in the automotive refinance space and is well positioned to bring greater value and service to even more customers looking to save money on their auto loans,” shared Holgate. “I am honored to lead those expansion efforts. To demonstrate our commitment to serving our customers and saving them money, we are putting a stake in the ground with a pledge to deliver $50 million in annual savings for the nationwide customer base iLending will serve this year. My expectation is that number is just the beginning, and will only increase each year as we continue to grow.”

Prior to joining iLending, Mr. Holgate served as COO of BFS Capital, where he implemented strategies that resulted in significant improvement in loan request response time, developed a quality control program, and grew recovery collections revenue; all of which drove significant revenue growth. Before BFS Capital, he worked for such notable companies as Southern Auto Finance Company, American Credit Acceptance, Freedom Financial Group, Wells Fargo Financial, and American General Financial Group.

iLending saves consumers an average of $144 each month on auto loan costs, and as the company rapidly expands, iLending commits to improve the annual costs for consumers by more than $50 million in 2021 by facilitating auto loans with better rates for consumers.

About iLending

Founded in 2006, iLending is the national leader in car refinancing, saving consumers an average of $144 month in car payments. We specialize in underserved markets and help clients when others in our industry will not. Through a best-in-class process and strategic partnerships with credit unions and other financial institutions nationwide, we offer terms that consumers cannot find on their own. We exist to empower better financial lives by reducing burdens and improving peace of mind. www.ilendingdirect.com