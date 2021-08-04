Jushi Holdings Inc. Appoints Brendon Lynch as Executive Vice President of Retail Operations 

Mr. Lynch Brings Decades of Retail Experience Honed While Working with Companies Such as Anthropologie, Rudy’s Barbershop, TOMS, David Yurman and Gap Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the appointment of Brendon Lynch as the Company’s Executive Vice President of Retail Operations, reporting directly to Jushi Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder Jim Cacioppo . Brendon Lynch brings decades of retail expertise to Jushi that he refined and developed while working with companies such as Anthropologie, Rudy’s Barbershop, TOMS, David Yurman and the Gap. In his new role, Brendon will be responsible for leading Jushi’s retail strategies, including overseeing Jushi’s retail footprint in core markets as well as the introduction and expansion of delivery service.



“Brendon is a standout senior retail executive, who has a proven track record of building and transforming iconic consumer and service brands,” said Jushi Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder Jim Cacioppo. “I am confident that his deep understanding of the buying experience, along with his ability to identify marketplace trends, will play a pivotal and foundational role in our continued success. I am excited to welcome Brendon to the team and look forward to working closely with him as we continue to redefine what a modern cannabis retail experience can be.”



“Wellness is a personal passion of mine and I understand how cannabis can change people’s lives for the better,” said Jushi Executive Vice President of Retail Operations Brendon Lynch. “The idea of being part of such an exceptional culture that Jim has built while working to set a new standard of the cannabis retail experience is very exciting to me. As we continue to expand our footprint in strategic markets across the country, I look forward to working closely with our retail and creative teams to bring a unique and differentiated modern retail experience to our customers -- both in-store and online.”

In 1995, Brendon joined Anthropologie as it was getting ready to open its second store. First serving as Anthropologie’s Home Department Manager, Lynch helped lead the turnaround of underperforming stores, and went on to serve as the company’s first District Manager and Regional Manager. In 2006, Brendon was promoted to executive Director of Global Retail, and then to a Vice President-level position with expanded leadership accountability.

While serving Anthropologie for nearly two decades, Lynch helped build and scale a successful national commercial and service organization of more than 6,000 employees in the U.S. and U.K. Brendon also played an instrumental role in growing the company’s retail footprint from two to 175 stores, skillfully protecting the brand’s authenticity and pioneering new product and multiplatform service offerings, which had a multimillion-dollar impact on the company.

In his most recent role as CEO of Rudy’s Barbershop, a national chain of barbershops, he worked to reshape the organization’s culture, united fragmented teams, expanded store count, launched tech-enabled tools and architected the company’s first-ever product line, which more than doubled annual revenue.



Additionally, Brendon’s service contributions to local communities extends beyond his role as a senior executive. After visiting a LGBT Center in Los Angeles, he helped form a strategic partnership with Rudy’s and It Gets Better Project , a nonprofit organization with a mission to uplift, empower and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer youth around the globe. Through this partnership, Rudy’s was able to contribute more than 80,000 showers worth of shampoo, conditioner and body wash products to shelters focused on serving LGBTQIA+ homeless youth.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or BEYOND / HELLO™ on Instagram and Facebook .



Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, plans, goals, forecasts, and assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those expressed by such forward-looking statements and such statements should not be relied upon. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans,” “expects” or “does not expect,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will be taken,” “will continue,” “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include but are not limited to, information concerning the expectations regarding Jushi, or the ability of Jushi to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has certain expectations and has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking information and statements are the following: the ability of Jushi to successfully and/or timely achieve business objectives, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company’s Management, Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and other filings with securities and regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward- looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

561-281-0247

Investors@jushico.com



Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

570-209-2947

ellen@mattio.com



