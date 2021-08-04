SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net Asset Value of $16.56 Per Share as of June 30, 2021



Board of Directors Declares $2.25 Per Share Dividend

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuRo Capital Corp. (“SuRo Capital”, the “Company”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (Nasdaq: SSSS) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net assets totaled approximately $439.6 million, or $16.56 per share, at June 30, 2021, inclusive of dividends totaling $2.50 per share declared and paid during the second quarter, as compared to $18.01 per share at March 31, 2021 and $11.84 per share at June 30, 2020.

“This quarter, SuRo Capital reached its highest dividend-adjusted NAV since inception. We believe this record NAV is supported by the partial monetization of Coursera during the quarter and the unique opportunities being created through our proprietary access within the SPAC universe. New investments in SPAC founder shares, such as our $2.7 million investment in Colombier Sponsor LLC and our $0.3 million investment in AltC Sponsor LLC, bring our aggregate SPAC founder share investment size to $3.5 million. These investments are worth in excess of $30.0 million, in aggregate, if business combinations are successfully completed based on the present structures of each,” said Mark Klein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SuRo Capital.

Klein continued, “We continue to see the influence of SPAC mergers within our portfolio, including the closing of Rover, Inc.’s merger with Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., and merger announcements from Nextdoor, Inc. and Enjoy Technology, Inc. This recent activity, along with the announcements of Rent the Runway, Inc.’s and NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.’s IPO filings are set to provide long-term value to stakeholders.”

“Consistent with our desire to be shareholder friendly and our continued practice of distributing realized gains, on August 3rd, SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors declared a $2.25 per share dividend to shareholders. This dividend will be payable on September 30th to shareholders of record on August 18th. Our Board is offering shareholders the option to elect to take as much as 100% of their dividend in stock and has capped the aggregate cash dividend to 50% of the total dividend payable. This dividend is in addition to the aggregate $3.00 per share of dividends previously declared and paid during the first half of the year.”

Investment Portfolio as of June 30, 2021

At June 30, 2021, SuRo Capital held positions in 34 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of approximately $309.4 million. The Company’s top five portfolio company investments accounted for approximately 61% of the total portfolio at fair value as of June 30, 2021.

Top Five Investments as of June 30, 2021

Portfolio Company ($ in millions) Cost Basis Fair Value % of Total Portfolio Coursera, Inc. $ 13.5 $ 87.2 28.2 % Course Hero, Inc. 5.0 45.1 14.6 Ozy Media, Inc. 10.9 27.2 8.8 Blink Health, Inc. 15.0 15.0 4.8 Nextdoor, Inc. 10.0 14.4 4.7 Total $ 54.5 $ 189.0 61.1 %

Note: Total may not sum due to rounding

Second Quarter 2021 Investment Portfolio Activity

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, SuRo Capital funded the following new investments:

Portfolio Company Investment Transaction Date Amount Colombier Sponsor LLC(1) Class B Units & Class W Units Various $2.7 million Churchill Capital Corp. II(2) Class A Common Shares 6/8/2021 $10.0 million Trax Ltd. Common Shares & Investec Preferred Shares 6/9/2021 $10.0 million





(1) Colombier Sponsor LLC is the sponsor of Colombier Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. (2) On June 11, 2021, the Company executed a private investment in public equity ("PIPE") transaction, through Churchill Capital Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company, in order to acquire shares of Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. ("Skillsoft") alongside the merger of Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. and Churchill Capital Corp. II. Following the merger, Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. changed its name to Skillsoft Corp.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, SuRo Capital funded the following follow-on investments:



Portfolio Company Investment Transaction Date Amount Architect Capital PayJoy SPV, LLC Membership Interest in Lending SPV Various $2.1 million(1) Blink Health Inc. Series C Preferred Shares 6/28/2021 $5.0 million





(1) As of June 30, 2021, $2.6 million of a $10.0 million capital commitment to Architect Capital PayJoy SPV LLC had been called and funded.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, SuRo Capital sold or received proceeds from the following investments:

Portfolio Company Transaction Date Shares Sold Average Net Share Price (1) Net Proceeds Realized Gain Coursera Inc.(2) Various 782,090 $39.29 $30.7 million $26.9 million Residential Homes For Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue) Various N/A N/A $0.4 million(3) $-(3) Palantir Lending Trust SPV I Various N/A N/A $0.2 million(4) $0.2 million(4) SP Holdings Group 4/28/2021 2,542,587 $0.19 $0.5 million $0.5 million





(1) The average net share price is the net share price realized after deducting all commissions and fees on the sale(s), if applicable. (2) As of June 30, 2021, SuRo Capital held 2,346,271 remaining Coursera common shares. (3) As of June 30, 2021, $0.7 million has been received from Residential Homes For Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue) related to the 15% term loan due December 23, 2023. Of the proceeds received, $0.5 million repaid a portion of the outstanding principal and $0.2 million was attributed to interest. (4) During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, 100,000 of the shares of Class A common shares of Palantir Technologies, Inc. that comprised the beneficial equity interest in underlying shares had been sold. As of June 30, 2021, 612,290 unrestricted Class A common shares remain in Palantir Lending Trust SPV I. The realized gain from SuRo Capital's investment in Palantir Lending Trust SPV I is generated by the proceeds from the sale of shares collateralizing the repaid promissory note to Palantir Lending Trust SPV I and attributable to the Equity Participation in Underlying Collateral.

Subsequent to quarter-end through August 4, 2021, SuRo Capital funded the following new and follow-on investments:



Portfolio Company Investment Transaction Date Amount AltC Sponsor LLC(1) Share Units & Private Placement Share Units 7/21/2021 $0.3 million PayJoy, Inc. Preferred Shares 7/23/2021 $2.5 million Architect Capital PayJoy SPV, LLC(2) Membership Interest in Lending SPV Various $2.5 million





(1) AltC Sponsor LLC is the sponsor of AltC Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. (2) As of August 4, 2021, $5.1 million of a $10.0 million capital commitment to Architect Capital PayJoy SPV LLC has been called and funded.

Subsequent to quarter-end through August 4, 2021, SuRo Capital received proceeds from the following investments:



Portfolio Company Transaction Date Net Proceeds Realized Gain Residential Homes For Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue) 7/23/2021 $0.1 million(1) $ –(1)





(1) Subsequent to June 30, 2021, $0.1 million has been received from Residential Homes for Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue) related to the 15% term loan due December 23, 2023. Of the proceeds received, $0.1 million repaid a portion of the outstanding principal and the remainder was attributed to interest.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results



Quarter Ended

June 30, 2021 Quarter Ended

June 30, 2020 $ in millions per share(1) $ in millions per share(1) Net investment loss $(2.0 ) $(0.07 ) $(4.7 ) $(0.28 ) Net realized gain/(loss) on investments 27.7 0.63 (0.0 ) - Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments 7.7 0.32 26.5 1.62 Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations – basic(2) $33.4 $0.88 $21.8 $1.34 Dividends declared (60.5 ) (2.50 ) - - Issuance of common stock from stock dividend 30.5 0.16 (3.6 ) 0.16 Stock-based compensation 0.3 0.01 2.0 0.12 Increase in net asset value(2) $3.6 $(1.45 ) $20.2 $1.62





(1) Based on weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the relevant period. (2) Totals may not sum due to rounding.

Weighted-average common basic shares outstanding were approximately 25.3 million and 16.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. As of June 30, 2021, there were 26,540,743 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding.



SuRo Capital’s liquid assets were approximately $226.6 million as of June 30, 2021, consisting of cash and securities of publicly traded portfolio companies.

2021 Dividend Declarations

On January 26, 2021, SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share paid on February 19, 2021 to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2021. The dividend was paid in cash.

On March 8, 2021, SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share paid on April 15, 2021 to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2021. The dividend was paid in cash.

On May 4, 2021, SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $2.50 per share paid on June 30, 2021 to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 18, 2021. The dividend was paid in cash and shares of the Company’s common stock.

On August 3, 2021, SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $2.25 per share payable on September 30, 2021 to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2021. As described more fully below, the dividend will be paid in cash or shares of the Company's common stock at the election of shareholders, although the total amount of cash to be distributed to all shareholders will be limited to no more than 50% of the total dividend to be paid to all shareholders. Please see “Certain Information Regarding the Dividends” below for more information.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will hold a conference call and webcast for investors on August 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call access number for U.S. participants is (323) 794-2093, and the conference call access number for participants outside the U.S. is (866) 548-4713. The conference ID number for both access numbers is 8107228. Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call from the "Investor Relations" section of SuRo Capital’s website at www.surocap.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 12 months following the live presentation.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed until 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on August 11, 2021 by dialing (888) 203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 (719) 457-0820 (International) and using conference ID number 8107228.

Certain Information Regarding the Dividends

On August 3, 2021, our Board of Directors declared a dividend of $2.25 per share payable on September 30, 2021 to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2021. As described more fully below, the dividend will be paid in cash or shares of the Company's common stock at the election of registered shareholders, although the total amount of cash to be distributed to all shareholders will be limited to no more than 50% of the total dividend to be paid to all shareholders. This dividend is being made in accordance with certain applicable Treasury regulations, and guidance issued by the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) that allow a publicly-traded regulated investment company to satisfy its distribution requirements from a distribution paid partly in common stock provided certain other requirements are satisfied.

Each registered shareholder will have the opportunity to elect to receive the dividend in cash or in shares of the Company's common stock. Registered shareholders electing to receive the dividend in shares of the Company's common stock will receive their entire dividend in the form of shares of the Company's common stock regardless of the elections made by any other shareholders. However, the total amount of cash to be distributed to all shareholders electing to receive their dividends in cash will be limited to no more than 50% of the total amount to be distributed to all shareholders. In the event the amount of cash to be distributed to all shareholders electing to receive the dividend in cash would exceed 50% of the total dividend, each registered shareholder electing to receive cash will receive a pro rata portion of the total cash to be distributed based on the number of shares held by each such shareholder. The remainder of the dividend in excess of a shareholder's pro rata share of the total amount of cash to be distributed will be paid in the form of shares of the Company's common stock. The number of shares of our common stock to be issued to shareholders receiving all or a portion of the dividend in shares of our common stock will be based on the volume weighted average price per share of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 11, 12, and 13, 2021, less $2.25 to reflect the declared dividend.

The Company will cause to be mailed an election form to receive cash or common stock only to registered shareholders promptly after the August 18, 2021 record date. Registered shareholders are those shareholders who own their stock directly and not through a bank, broker, or nominee. The completed election form must be received by SuRo Capital Corp.'s transfer agent, American Stock Transfer, prior to 5:00 p.m. (EST) on September 17, 2021. Registered shareholders with questions regarding the dividend may call American Stock Transfer at (800) 937-5449. Registered shareholders who do not make an election will be deemed to have elected to receive 100% of their dividend in shares of the Company's common stock.

Registered shareholders participating in the Company's dividend reinvestment plan will also receive an election form. The investment feature of the dividend reinvestment plan will be suspended for this distribution and will be reinstated after this distribution has been completed.

Shareholders who hold their shares through a bank, broker, or nominee will not receive an election form from the Company and should contact their bank, broker, or nominee for instructions on how to make an election. Shareholders who hold their shares through a bank, broker, or nominee are encouraged to contact their bank, broker, or nominee and inform them of the election that should be made on the shareholder’s behalf. If a shareholder’s bank, broker, or nominee, on the shareholder’s behalf, does not timely return a properly completed Election Form by the Election Date, the shareholder will have been deemed to have elected to receive 100% of the Dividend in the form of shares of our common stock.

For each of those shareholders who holds shares of SuRo Capital common stock through a bank, broker, or nominee, the shares of our common stock and cash to which such shareholder is entitled will be delivered by the transfer agent through The Depository Trust Company to such shareholder’s bank, broker, or nominee. The bank, broker or nominee will then allocate the shares and cash into such shareholder’s individual account.

Regardless of whether a shareholder receives the dividend in cash, stock, or some combination of cash and stock, the entire amount of this dividend will be fully taxable to shareholders and SuRo Capital Corp. will report the actual tax characteristics of each year's dividends annually to shareholders and the IRS on Form 1099-DIV.

The date of declaration and amount of any dividends, including any future dividends, are subject to the sole discretion of SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors. The aggregate amount of the dividends declared and paid by SuRo Capital will be fully taxable to stockholders. The tax character of SuRo Capital’s dividends cannot be finally determined until the close of SuRo Capital’s taxable year (December 31). SuRo Capital will report the actual tax characteristics of each year’s dividends annually to stockholders and the IRS on Form 1099-DIV subsequent to year-end.

Registered stockholders with questions regarding declared dividends may call American Stock Transfer at (800) 937-5449. Shareholders who hold their shares through a bank, broker, or nominee are encouraged to contact their bank, broker, or nominee for additional details on how their bank, broker, or nominee will process the election on their behalf. Shareholders can find additional information regarding this dividend in the "Investor Relations" section of SuRo Capital’s website at www.surocap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein, including statements regarding SuRo Capital's beliefs, expectations, intentions, or strategies for the future, may constitute "forward-looking statements". SuRo Capital cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these statements. All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any market volatility that may be detrimental to our business, our portfolio companies, our industry, and the global economy, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors, cautionary statements, and other conditions which could cause SuRo Capital's actual results to differ from management's current expectations are contained in SuRo Capital's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SuRo Capital undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release.

About SuRo Capital Corp.

SuRo Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: SSSS) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and at www.surocap.com.

SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (cost of $130,649,196 and $105,339,169, respectively) $ 259,784,163 $ 249,804,803 Non-controlled/affiliate investments (cost of $45,355,713 and $53,865,346, respectively) 43,317,863 30,165,773 Controlled investments (cost of $12,514,227 and $7,161,412, respectively) 6,256,374 809,198 Total Portfolio Investments 309,358,400 280,779,774 Investments in U.S. Treasury bills (cost of $0 and $150,000,000, respectively) — 150,000,000 Total Investments (cost of $188,519,136 and $316,365,927, respectively) 309,358,400 430,779,774 Cash 130,061,049 45,793,724 Receivable for unsettled trades 268,479 — Deposits 50,000 — Escrow proceeds receivable 852,433 852,462 Interest and dividends receivable 201,863 166,998 Deferred financing costs 285,814 297,196 Prepaid expenses and other assets(1) 719,892 985,550 Total Assets 441,797,930 478,875,704 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses(1) 2,124,334 762,312 Accrued interest payable — 453,803 Dividends payable 80,867 4,395,229 Payable for securities purchased — 134,250,000 Income tax payable — 35,850 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due March 28, 2023(2) — 37,395,437 Total Liabilities 2,205,201 177,292,631 Net Assets $ 439,592,729 $ 301,583,073 NET ASSETS Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 authorized; 26,540,743 and 19,914,023 issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 265,407 $ 199,140 Paid-in capital in excess of par 289,932,030 221,802,592 Accumulated net investment loss (45,071,096 ) (40,193,778 ) Accumulated net realized gain on investments, net of distributions 73,627,124 5,361,270 Accumulated net unrealized appreciation of investments 120,839,264 114,413,849 Net Assets $ 439,592,729 $ 301,583,073 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 16.56 $ 15.14





(1) This balance includes a right of use asset and corresponding operating lease liability, respectively. (2) As of June 30, 2021, the 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due March 28, 2023 had been fully converted into the Company's common stock or redeemed in cash by the Company. As of December 31, 2020, the 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due March 28, 2023 (effective interest rate of 5.57%) had a face value $38,215,000.

SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 INVESTMENT INCOME Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments: Interest income $ 145,851 $ 61,126 $ 312,696 $ 216,211 Dividend income 128,969 — 150,844 50,000 Non-controlled/affiliate investments: ​ ​ Interest income/(reversal of accrued interest) — (49,612 ) — (29,184 ) Dividend income — 30,000 102,632 56,250 Controlled investments: ​ ​ Dividend income — 200,000 — 200,000 Total Investment Income 274,820 241,514 566,172 493,277 OPERATING EXPENSES ​ ​ Compensation expense 1,345,892 3,005,524 2,639,202 3,930,440 Directors’ fees 111,250 111,250 222,500 222,500 Professional fees 529,524 678,472 1,502,683 1,817,838 Interest expense — 568,627 504,793 1,142,027 Income tax expense 7,598 39,590 9,623 48,255 Other expenses 323,556 505,439 564,689 1,004,158 Total Operating Expenses 2,317,820 4,908,902 5,443,490 8,165,218 Net Investment Loss (2,043,000 ) (4,667,388 ) (4,877,318 ) (7,671,941 ) Realized Gain on Investments: ​ ​ ​ ​ Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 27,658,812 (23,987 ) 139,811,330 6,954,253 Net Realized Gain on Investments 27,658,812 (23,987 ) 139,811,330 6,954,253 Change in Unrealized Appreciation/(Depreciation) of Investments: ​ ​ Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (12,065,362 ) 24,821,654 (15,330,669 ) 7,276,832 Non-controlled/affiliate investments 19,817,253 1,569,843 21,661,723 (8,505,571 ) Controlled investments (10,639 ) 130,698 94,361 85,000 Net Change in Unrealized Appreciation/(Depreciation) of Investments 7,741,252 26,522,195 6,425,415 (1,143,739 ) Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 33,357,064 $ 21,830,820 $ 141,359,427 $ (1,861,427 ) Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations per

Common Share: ​ ​ Basic $ 1.32 $ 1.33 $ 6.17 $ (0.11 ) Diluted(1) $ 1.32 $ 1.10 $ 5.74 $ (0.11 ) Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding ​ ​ ​ ​ Basic 25,334,482 16,383,188 22,923,943 16,912,091 Diluted(1) 25,334,482 20,300,980 24,732,256 16,912,091





(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, no potentially dilutive securities were outstanding due to the full redemption and conversion of the 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, no potentially dilutive common shares were excluded from the weighted-average common shares outstanding for diluted net increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share because the effect of these shares would have been anti-dilutive. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, 0 and 3,917,792 potentially dilutive common shares were excluded from the weighted-average common shares outstanding for diluted net increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share because the effect of these shares would have been anti-dilutive.

SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

​ Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Per Basic Share Data Net asset value at beginning of the year $ 18.01 $ 10.22 $ 15.14 $ 11.38 Net investment loss(1) (0.07 ) (0.28 ) (0.21 ) (0.45 ) Net realized gain on investments(1) 0.63 — 6.10 0.41 Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments(1) 0.32 1.62 0.26 (0.07 ) Dividends declared (2.50 ) — (3.00 ) — Issuance of common stock from stock dividend 0.16 — 0.16 — Issuance of common stock from conversion of 4.75% Convertible Notes due 2023(1) — — (1.91 ) — Repurchase of common stock — 0.16 — 0.45 Stock-based compensation(1) 0.01 0.12 0.02 0.12 Net asset value at end of period $ 16.56 $ 11.84 $ 16.56 $ 11.84 Per share market value at end of period $ 13.49 $ 8.47 $ 13.49 $ 8.47 Total return based on market value(2) 40.63 % 44.54 % 55.57 % 29.31 % Total return based on net asset value(2) 5.83 % 15.85 % 29.19 % 4.04 % Shares outstanding at end of period 26,540,743 16,279,679 26,540,743 16,279,679 Ratios/Supplemental Data: ​ ​ ​ ​ Net assets at end of period $ 439,592,729 $ 192,692,441 $ 439,592,729 $ 192,692,441 Average net assets $ 425,330,123 $ 169,877,812 $ 369,373,984 $ 184,435,968 Ratio of net operating expenses to average net assets(3) 2.19 % 8.19 % 2.97 % 7.83 % Ratio of net investment loss to average net assets(3) (1.93 ) % (7.61 ) % (2.66 ) % (7.29 ) % Portfolio Turnover Ratio 10.20 % — % 13.64 % 5.88 %



