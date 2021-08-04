Global Ultrapure Water Market to Reach US$10.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultrapure Water Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799855/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Filtration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.9% share of the global Ultrapure Water market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Ultrapure Water market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Other Segments Segment Corners a 11.8% Share in 2020



In the global Other Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$619.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$878.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Ultrapure Water: An Essential Ingredient of Manufacturing Sector

Market Outlook

Ultrapure Water Market to Gather Notable Steam over Coming Years

Asia-Pacific Region to Gain Long term Demand

Key Challenges

A Brief Note on Impact of COVID-19 on Semiconductor,

Electronics & Pharmaceutical Industries: Major end-use Market

for Ultrapure Water

Semiconductor Manufacturing Remains Key Contributor to Growth

of Global Ultrapure Water Industry

EXHIBIT 1: Global Semiconductor Revenues in US$ Billion: 2017

to 2024

EXHIBIT 2: Global Semiconductor Revenues Breakdown (in $

Billion) by Type for 2019 and 2023

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Size of Semiconductor Wafers Fuels Industry Growth

Evolving Microelectronics Market Presents an Opportunity for

Ultrapure Water

Transition to 5G: An Emerging Opportunity

Market Poised to Benefit from the Escalating Demand for

Ultrapure Water from Power Generation

EXHIBIT 3: Coal Power Plants Capacity Worldwide by Type (In GW)

for the Years 2017, 2025 and 2030

Rising Demand for Cleanroom Practices: Business Case for

Ultrapure Water Market

Robust Growth of Flat Panel Display Market Drives Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Global Flat Panel Display Market Size in $ Billion

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and

Water for Injection

Ultrapure Water: Typical Contaminants, Impact & Control Techniques

Treatment of Ultrapure Water



