Global Ultrapure Water Market to Reach US$10.8 Billion by the Year 2027

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Filtration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.9% share of the global Ultrapure Water market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Ultrapure Water market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Segments Segment Corners a 11.8% Share in 2020
In the global Other Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$619.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$878.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Ultrapure Water: An Essential Ingredient of Manufacturing Sector
Market Outlook
Ultrapure Water Market to Gather Notable Steam over Coming Years
Asia-Pacific Region to Gain Long term Demand
Key Challenges
A Brief Note on Impact of COVID-19 on Semiconductor,
Electronics & Pharmaceutical Industries: Major end-use Market
for Ultrapure Water
Semiconductor Manufacturing Remains Key Contributor to Growth
of Global Ultrapure Water Industry
EXHIBIT 1: Global Semiconductor Revenues in US$ Billion: 2017
to 2024
EXHIBIT 2: Global Semiconductor Revenues Breakdown (in $
Billion) by Type for 2019 and 2023
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Size of Semiconductor Wafers Fuels Industry Growth
Evolving Microelectronics Market Presents an Opportunity for
Ultrapure Water
Transition to 5G: An Emerging Opportunity
Market Poised to Benefit from the Escalating Demand for
Ultrapure Water from Power Generation
EXHIBIT 3: Coal Power Plants Capacity Worldwide by Type (In GW)
for the Years 2017, 2025 and 2030
Rising Demand for Cleanroom Practices: Business Case for
Ultrapure Water Market
Robust Growth of Flat Panel Display Market Drives Growth
EXHIBIT 4: Global Flat Panel Display Market Size in $ Billion
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry
Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water
Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and
Water for Injection
Ultrapure Water: Typical Contaminants, Impact & Control Techniques
Treatment of Ultrapure Water
