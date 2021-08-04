IBI Group Expands North American Travel-IQ™ Portfolio with Multiple Contract Wins

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading smart city solutions provider, IBI Group (TSX:IBG), has recently been awarded a statewide contract in Georgia for up to five years, as well as a contract in Suffolk, Virginia, to implement its traveller information system, Travel-IQ. IBI also adds a five-year contract with Canadian Territory, Yukon, to its extensive North American portfolio. These multi-year, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) wins add to the firm’s roster of states and provinces currently leveraging IBI’s Travel-IQ software, and its goal to provide customers with North America-wide data sharing, allowing road users to seamlessly travel and plan trips across jurisdictions and countries.



“The continued expansion of our Travel-IQ portfolio across North America is a testament to the quality of our product and our long-standing history in this segment,” said IBI Group CEO, Scott Stewart. “Adding to our roster of multi-year SaaS engagements, these wins highlight the firm’s direction and commitment to improving the operations of cities and communities through intelligent systems and data.”

IBI Group’s Travel-IQ team is working collaboratively with the Georgia Department of Transportation to deliver an integrated, next-generation traveller information solution that includes a website, mobile app, and interactive voice response (IVR). The revitalized ‘Georgia 511’ is expected to be fully operational by September 2021. In Virginia, Travel-IQ’s scalability has allowed the City of Suffolk to implement a solution that effectively communicates road closures, events, incidents, and more to its citizens.

For the Government of Yukon, managing a robust highway network in a northern climate presents unique challenges. IBI is delivering a modernized, integrated and bilingual solution that includes Travel-IQ’s website, mobile app and IVR applications, as well as event and road condition reporting capabilities. The new, feature-rich ‘Yukon 511’ will go live later this year.

“We are seeing an increased interest in our Travel-IQ solution due to the cost effectiveness of the cloud-hosted product, and our ability to rapidly onboard new clients,” said IBI Group Canada Solutions Lead, Geoff Carter. “The Travel-IQ team focuses on providing exceptional services and quality, which leads to outstanding client relationships and a great reputation for IBI.”

IBI Group’s traveller information technology has been a significant contributor to the firm’s Intelligence-sector portfolio for more than 10 years. It is currently operational across Alaska, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Wisconsin, Florida, Louisiana, Arizona, Southern California, and Kern County, California. The technology is also being deployed across provinces in Canada and South Africa.

For more information and/or to connect with IBI Group, please contact Julia Harper at Julia.harper@ibigroup.com or 647-330-4706.

About IBI Group

