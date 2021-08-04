Global Subsea Systems Market to Reach $14.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Subsea Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799738/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. SURF, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Subsea Trees segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR
The Subsea Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$987.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.
Subsea Control Systems Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR
In the global Subsea Control Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$633.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$727.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$772.8 Million by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19: A Looming Global Recession and Depressive
Oil Industry Outlook for 2020
Massive Decline in Crude Oil Demand Pushes Oil Industry CAPEX
and E&P Spending to Downward Trajectory
EXHIBIT 1: Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for
the Years 2015 through 2020
EXHIBIT 2: World E&P Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years
2016 through 2021
EXHIBIT 3: Breakdown of Global E&P Spending (in %) by Supply
Segment for the Year 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Breakdown of North American E&P Capital Spending
(in %) by Type of Company for 2020
EXHIBIT 5: Breakdown of CAPEX Reductions (in US$ Billion) by
Type of Oil Company in 1Q 2020
An Introduction to Subsea Systems
Subsea Systems: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Recent Market Activity
Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines (SURF): Largest
Product Segment
Subsea Trees Continue to Widen Addressable Market
Subsea Boosting Systems Exhibit Fastest Growth
Sustained Demand for Subsea Separation Systems
Control Systems Make a Cut
Manifolds Remain Highly Relevant
Market for Injection Systems & Compression Systems Will
Continue to Grow
COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Dent Economic Growth Across All
Regions, While Inducing Weakness Into Oil & Gas Sector
EXHIBIT 6: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
EXHIBIT 7: Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) Points for
the Years 2018 through 2020
Competitive Scenario: A Consolidated Marketplace
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Favorable Long-Term Forecasts for Oil & Gas Sector Instil
Market Optimism
EXHIBIT 8: Top Countries with Proven Reserves of Crude Oil in
Billion Barrels for the Years 2014-2019
Fossil Fuel Consumption to Remain Unperturbed Despite Rise of
Renewables
EXHIBIT 9: Breakdown World Energy Demand (in %) by Fuel Type
for the Years 2019 and 2040
Emphasis on Migration from Onshore to Offshore Operations to
Augment Long-Term Growth Prospects
EXHIBIT 10: Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration & Production
Expenditure Worldwide by Segment (2015-2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Expenditure for Drilling, Engineering,
Procurement, Construction, Installation (EPCI), Life of
Field, Offshore Supply Vehicle, and Subsea
Growing Importance of Deep & Ultra Deep Water Hydrocarbon
Exploration Instigates Robust Growth
New Offshore Projects Worldwide Prioritize Deep & Ultra Deep
Water Exploration
EXHIBIT 11: Breakdown of Global Oil Production Volume by
Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the
Years 2011, 2015 and 2019
EXHIBIT 12: Subsea Capital Expenditure Worldwide by Depth of
Installation (2019 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of CAPEX for
Installations at Depth of Below 99 Meters, 100-499, 500-999,
1000-1499, and 1500 Meters and Above
Rise of Sophisticated EOR Technologies Augments Subsea Systems
Market
Brief Description of EOR Methods
A Glance at Select Chemical EOR Projects Worldwide
Technology Advancements Widen Scope & Span of Subsea Systems
A Brief Review of Technology Innovations in the Subsea Systems
Domain
Digitalization and IoT Step-In to Revolutionize Subsea Landscape
Subsea Systems Market: Strongly Influenced by Trends in Oil Prices
Crude Prices Tumble as Covid-19 Pandemic Weakens Demand
EXHIBIT 13: Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Prices (in US$ per
Barrel) for Years 2010 through 2021
OPEC Steps In with Production Cut Strategy to Curb Declining
Trend in Crude Prices
EXHIBIT 14: A Glimpse of OPEC?s April 2020 Production Cut Deal
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799738/?utm_source=GNW
