Global Subsea Systems Market to Reach $14.5 Billion by 2027

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. SURF, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Subsea Trees segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR



The Subsea Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$987.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.



Subsea Control Systems Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR



In the global Subsea Control Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$633.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$727.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$772.8 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)



Aker Solutions ASA

Baker Hughes, Inc.

Dril-Quip, Inc.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

McDermott International, Inc.

National Oilwell Varco

Oceaneering International, Inc.

OneSubsea

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Proserv Group Inc.

Saipem S.p.A.

Siemens AG

Subsea 7 S.A.

TechnipFMC plc







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19: A Looming Global Recession and Depressive

Oil Industry Outlook for 2020

Massive Decline in Crude Oil Demand Pushes Oil Industry CAPEX

and E&P Spending to Downward Trajectory

EXHIBIT 1: Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for

the Years 2015 through 2020

EXHIBIT 2: World E&P Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years

2016 through 2021

EXHIBIT 3: Breakdown of Global E&P Spending (in %) by Supply

Segment for the Year 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Breakdown of North American E&P Capital Spending

(in %) by Type of Company for 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Breakdown of CAPEX Reductions (in US$ Billion) by

Type of Oil Company in 1Q 2020

An Introduction to Subsea Systems

Subsea Systems: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines (SURF): Largest

Product Segment

Subsea Trees Continue to Widen Addressable Market

Subsea Boosting Systems Exhibit Fastest Growth

Sustained Demand for Subsea Separation Systems

Control Systems Make a Cut

Manifolds Remain Highly Relevant

Market for Injection Systems & Compression Systems Will

Continue to Grow

COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Dent Economic Growth Across All

Regions, While Inducing Weakness Into Oil & Gas Sector

EXHIBIT 6: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

EXHIBIT 7: Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) Points for

the Years 2018 through 2020

Competitive Scenario: A Consolidated Marketplace



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Favorable Long-Term Forecasts for Oil & Gas Sector Instil

Market Optimism

EXHIBIT 8: Top Countries with Proven Reserves of Crude Oil in

Billion Barrels for the Years 2014-2019

Fossil Fuel Consumption to Remain Unperturbed Despite Rise of

Renewables

EXHIBIT 9: Breakdown World Energy Demand (in %) by Fuel Type

for the Years 2019 and 2040

Emphasis on Migration from Onshore to Offshore Operations to

Augment Long-Term Growth Prospects

EXHIBIT 10: Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration & Production

Expenditure Worldwide by Segment (2015-2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Expenditure for Drilling, Engineering,

Procurement, Construction, Installation (EPCI), Life of

Field, Offshore Supply Vehicle, and Subsea

Growing Importance of Deep & Ultra Deep Water Hydrocarbon

Exploration Instigates Robust Growth

New Offshore Projects Worldwide Prioritize Deep & Ultra Deep

Water Exploration

EXHIBIT 11: Breakdown of Global Oil Production Volume by

Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the

Years 2011, 2015 and 2019

EXHIBIT 12: Subsea Capital Expenditure Worldwide by Depth of

Installation (2019 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of CAPEX for

Installations at Depth of Below 99 Meters, 100-499, 500-999,

1000-1499, and 1500 Meters and Above

Rise of Sophisticated EOR Technologies Augments Subsea Systems

Market

Brief Description of EOR Methods

A Glance at Select Chemical EOR Projects Worldwide

Technology Advancements Widen Scope & Span of Subsea Systems

A Brief Review of Technology Innovations in the Subsea Systems

Domain

Digitalization and IoT Step-In to Revolutionize Subsea Landscape

Subsea Systems Market: Strongly Influenced by Trends in Oil Prices

Crude Prices Tumble as Covid-19 Pandemic Weakens Demand

EXHIBIT 13: Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Prices (in US$ per

Barrel) for Years 2010 through 2021

OPEC Steps In with Production Cut Strategy to Curb Declining

Trend in Crude Prices

EXHIBIT 14: A Glimpse of OPEC?s April 2020 Production Cut Deal



