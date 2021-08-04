Global Stem Cell Banking Market to Reach US$11.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stem Cell Banking Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799719/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Placental and Cord Blood Stem Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Adipose Tissue-Derived Stem Cells (ADSCS) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 6.6% share of the global Stem Cell Banking market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Stem Cell Banking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027.
Bone Marrow-Derived Stem Cells (BMSCS) Segment Corners a 10.3% Share in 2020
In the global Bone Marrow-Derived Stem Cells (BMSCS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$592.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$858.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured)
- Cord Blood Registry
- CordLife Group Ltd.
- Cryo-Cell International, Inc.
- Cryo-Save AG
- Global Cord Blood Corporation
- LifeCell International Pvt., Ltd.
- Smart Cells International Ltd.
- StemCyte Inc.
- ViaCord
- Vita 34 AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799719/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Stem Cells, Application Areas, and the Different Types - A Prelude
Applications of Stem Cells
Types of Stem Cells
Cord Blood
Umbilical Cord Tissue
Bone Marrow Stem Cells
Adipose-Derived Stem Cells (ADSCs)
Number of Clinical Trials Using Adipose Stem Cells: 2007-2018
Number of Adipose Stem Cell Trials by Phase: 2007 to 2018
Human Embryo-Derived Stem Cells (HESCS)
Global Stem Cell Banking Market Poised for a Rapid Growth
Developed Regions Lead, Emerging Economies to Spearhead Future
Growth
List of Family Cord Blood Banks in the US
Placental and Cord Blood Banks Dominate the Cord Blood Banking
Market
Global Number of Annual Newborns and Private Cord Blood Banks
Global Select Leading Cord Blood Banks Based on Inventory
A Peek into China?s Cord Blood Banking Industry
Evolving Landscape of Cord Blood Banking Industry
Placental Stem Cells and Potential Clinical Applications
EXHIBIT 1: Global Cord Blood Banking Market Share Breakdown (%)
by Bank Type: 2019
EXHIBIT 2: US Cord Blood Banking Market by Bank Type (in %) for
2019
Changing Business Models for Stem Cell Banking
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Cord Blood Registry (CBR) Systems, Inc. (USA)
Cordlife Group Limited (Singapore)
Cryo Stemcell Private Limited (India)
Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (USA)
Cryoviva Biotech Private Limited (India)
Global Cord Blood Corporation (China)
LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd (India)
Smart Cells International Ltd. (UK)
StemCyte (USA)
Takara Bio Europe AB (Europe)
ViaCord (US)
Vita34 AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Investments in Stem Cell-Based Research Widen
Prospects for Stem Cell Banking Market
EXHIBIT 3: Stem Cell Research Funding in the US (in US$
Million) for the Years 2011 through 2017
Stem Cell Research Policies Impact Funding Volumes
Adult Stem Cell Research Gains Traction, Accelerating Research
Funding
Adult Stem Cells Vs. Embryonic Stem Cells: A Comparison
Embryonic Stem Cell Research Bogged Down by Ethical Issues &
Technical Hurdles
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Research: The Latest Vertical
Sustained Emphasis on Mesenchymal Stem Cell Research
Emergence of Advanced Technologies for Stem Cell Preservation,
Storage and Processing Augurs Well for Market Growth
Growing Incidence of Major Diseases to Boost the Demand for
Stem Cells, Driving Stem Cell Banking
EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide Incidence of Cancer (2012, 2018 & 2040):
Number of New Cases Diagnosed
Table 8: World Cancer Incidence by Cancer Type (2018): Number
of New Cancer Cases Reported (in Thousands) for Breast, Cervix
uteri, Colorectum, Liver, Lung, Oesophagus, Prostate, Stomach
and Others
Table 9: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage
Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease,
Stroke, and Others
Table 10: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion
(2010-2030)
Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Stem Cell Banking
Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Table 3: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of
Total Population (2017 & 2050)
Table 4: Global Aging Population (2017 & 2050): Population of
60+ Individuals in ?000s and as a Percentage of Total
Population
Table 5: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of
Years: 2018
Bone Marrow Stem Cells Market on a Rapid Growth Path, Spurring
the Need for Stem Cell Banking
Development of Regenerative Medicine Accelerates Demand for
Mesenchymal Stem Cell Banking
Table 2: Global Regenerative Medicines Market by Category
(2019): Percentage Breakdown for Biomaterials, Stem Cell
Therapies and Tissue Engineering
Rise in Volume of Orthopedic Procedures Boosts Prospects for
Stem Cell Banking
Table 1: Global Orthopedic Surgical Procedure Volume
(2010-2020) (in Million)
Increasing Demand for Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising
Growth Ahead for Stem Cell Banking
Rise in the Number of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
Procedures Propels Market Expansion
Hematopoietic Stem Cell Storage
Dental Mesenchymal Stem Cells: An Evolving Niche
Therapeutic Potential of Dental Pulp Stem Cells (DPSCs) in
Various Diseases
High Operational Costs of Stem Cell Banking - A Key Market
Restraint
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799719/?utm_source=GNW
