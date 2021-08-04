Global Stem Cell Banking Market to Reach US$11.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stem Cell Banking Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799719/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Placental and Cord Blood Stem Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Adipose Tissue-Derived Stem Cells (ADSCS) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 6.6% share of the global Stem Cell Banking market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Stem Cell Banking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027.



Bone Marrow-Derived Stem Cells (BMSCS) Segment Corners a 10.3% Share in 2020



In the global Bone Marrow-Derived Stem Cells (BMSCS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$592.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$858.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Stem Cells, Application Areas, and the Different Types - A Prelude

Applications of Stem Cells

Types of Stem Cells

Cord Blood

Umbilical Cord Tissue

Bone Marrow Stem Cells

Adipose-Derived Stem Cells (ADSCs)

Number of Clinical Trials Using Adipose Stem Cells: 2007-2018

Number of Adipose Stem Cell Trials by Phase: 2007 to 2018

Human Embryo-Derived Stem Cells (HESCS)

Global Stem Cell Banking Market Poised for a Rapid Growth

Developed Regions Lead, Emerging Economies to Spearhead Future

Growth

List of Family Cord Blood Banks in the US

Placental and Cord Blood Banks Dominate the Cord Blood Banking

Market

Global Number of Annual Newborns and Private Cord Blood Banks

Global Select Leading Cord Blood Banks Based on Inventory

A Peek into China?s Cord Blood Banking Industry

Evolving Landscape of Cord Blood Banking Industry

Placental Stem Cells and Potential Clinical Applications

EXHIBIT 1: Global Cord Blood Banking Market Share Breakdown (%)

by Bank Type: 2019

EXHIBIT 2: US Cord Blood Banking Market by Bank Type (in %) for

2019

Changing Business Models for Stem Cell Banking



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Investments in Stem Cell-Based Research Widen

Prospects for Stem Cell Banking Market

EXHIBIT 3: Stem Cell Research Funding in the US (in US$

Million) for the Years 2011 through 2017

Stem Cell Research Policies Impact Funding Volumes

Adult Stem Cell Research Gains Traction, Accelerating Research

Funding

Adult Stem Cells Vs. Embryonic Stem Cells: A Comparison

Embryonic Stem Cell Research Bogged Down by Ethical Issues &

Technical Hurdles

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Research: The Latest Vertical

Sustained Emphasis on Mesenchymal Stem Cell Research

Emergence of Advanced Technologies for Stem Cell Preservation,

Storage and Processing Augurs Well for Market Growth

Growing Incidence of Major Diseases to Boost the Demand for

Stem Cells, Driving Stem Cell Banking

EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide Incidence of Cancer (2012, 2018 & 2040):

Number of New Cases Diagnosed

Table 8: World Cancer Incidence by Cancer Type (2018): Number

of New Cancer Cases Reported (in Thousands) for Breast, Cervix

uteri, Colorectum, Liver, Lung, Oesophagus, Prostate, Stomach

and Others



Table 9: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage

Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease,

Stroke, and Others



Table 10: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion

(2010-2030)

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Stem Cell Banking

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Table 3: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of

Total Population (2017 & 2050)



Table 4: Global Aging Population (2017 & 2050): Population of

60+ Individuals in ?000s and as a Percentage of Total

Population



Table 5: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of

Years: 2018

Bone Marrow Stem Cells Market on a Rapid Growth Path, Spurring

the Need for Stem Cell Banking

Development of Regenerative Medicine Accelerates Demand for

Mesenchymal Stem Cell Banking

Table 2: Global Regenerative Medicines Market by Category

(2019): Percentage Breakdown for Biomaterials, Stem Cell

Therapies and Tissue Engineering

Rise in Volume of Orthopedic Procedures Boosts Prospects for

Stem Cell Banking

Table 1: Global Orthopedic Surgical Procedure Volume

(2010-2020) (in Million)

Increasing Demand for Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising

Growth Ahead for Stem Cell Banking

Rise in the Number of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Procedures Propels Market Expansion

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Storage

Dental Mesenchymal Stem Cells: An Evolving Niche

Therapeutic Potential of Dental Pulp Stem Cells (DPSCs) in

Various Diseases

High Operational Costs of Stem Cell Banking - A Key Market

Restraint



