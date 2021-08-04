Global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799699/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $541.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Space Situational Awareness (SSA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$541.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$141.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)



Analytical Graphics, Inc.

Elecnor Deimos Group

etamax space GmbH

ExoAnalytic Solutions

GlobVision Inc.

GMV Innovating Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NorthStar Earth & Space Inc.

SpaceNav

Vision Engineering Solutions, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: Worsening COVID-19 and Economic Scenario Affects

Outlook for SSA: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases per Million Vs GDP

Growth for 2020

EXHIBIT 2: Drawback of Satellite Malfunction: Potential Revenue

Loss in US$ Billion (2020, 2025 & 2030)

With Defense Budgets Coming Under Intense Pressure, SSA Market

to Witness Challenging Times

EXHIBIT 3: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the

Years 2001 through 2019

An Introduction to Space Situational Awareness (SSA): Watchful

Eye to Monitor & Observe Eventful Near-Earth Environment

Main Target Objects: Man-Made Debris

Select SSA Organizations & Programs

Increasingly Crowded Space Shines Cosmic Light on Space

Situational Awareness Market

SSA Emerges as Critical Component of Space Deterrence &

National Security Regime

Increasing Space Activity & Focus on National Security to Impel

Global Space Situational Awareness Market

Recent Market Activity

Rising Adoption of SSA Unlikely to Offer Incentives for Further

Development of Evasion Detection & Destruction Techniques

SSA Capabilities Present Hard Nut to Crack for Adversaries for

Strategic Use

Market Analysis by Offering

EXHIBIT 4: World Space Situational Awareness Market by Offering

(2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Services, and

Software

EXHIBIT 5: Global Space Situational Awareness Services Market

by Space Surveillance & Tracking, Space Weather Services, and

Near Earth Object Detection Services

Market Analysis by Object: Increasing Space Congestion Makes

Fragmentation Debris Segment to Post Fastest Growth

EXHIBIT 6: World Space Situational Awareness Market by Object

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Fragmentation Debris, Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket

Bodies, Functional Spacecrafts, and Other Objects

End-Use Market Analysis

EXHIBIT 7: World Space Situational Awareness Market by End-Use

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Government

& Military, and Commercial

Regional Analysis - North America Commands Major Share

EXHIBIT 8: World Space Situational Awareness Market (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 9: World Space Situational Awareness Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China,

Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

US Assigns Department of Commerce with Task of Civil Space

Situational Awareness

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Program: A Landmark

Initiative of European Space Agency



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Satellite Launches and Rising Space Activities Flare Up Demand

Increased Emphasis on Enhancing National Security

Rise in Partnership among Countries for SSA

Growing Menace of Space Debris Calls for Improved SSA Capabilities

Proliferation of Small Satellites Elevates Demand

Select Conventional Satellites Vs. Small Satellites:

A Comparative Analysis

Surging Demand for Space-Based Sensing Bodes Well

EXHIBIT 10: Global Satellite Services Market (2019): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Revenues by Service Type

EXHIBIT 11: Global Satellite Sector by Market Segment (2019):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Segment

Blockchain Enabled Space Traffic Awareness

Evolving Role of LEO Satellite Services

Increasing Use of Space-based Infrastructure

Increasing Involvement of Private Players in the Global Space

Industry

Market Remains Buoyant over Scope of On-Orbit Servicing

Technology Advancements to Fuel Market Growth

Restraints and Challenges

Lack of Unified Standards

Issues in Micro-Sized Debris Detection

Technological Glitches



