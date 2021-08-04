Mueller Water Products Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results

Achieved Record Net Sales of $310.5 million, a 35.9 percent Increase



Reported Net Income per Diluted Share of $0.09 and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share of $0.18

Increased adjusted EBITDA 42.9 percent to $62.6 million

ATLANTA, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) announced today that for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended June 30, 2021, net sales were $310.5 million and net income was $14.4 million.

During the quarter, the Company:

Increased net sales 35.9 percent to $310.5 million as compared with $228.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Generated operating income of $42.7 million as compared with $20.0 million in the prior year quarter. Increased adjusted operating income 62.9 percent to $46.6 million as compared with $28.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Achieved net income of $14.4 million as compared with $11.2 million in the prior year quarter. Increased adjusted net income 64.0 percent to $29.2 million as compared with $17.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Reported net income per diluted share of $0.09 and adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.18 as compared with net income per diluted share of $0.07 and adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.11 in the prior year quarter.

Increased adjusted EBITDA 42.9 percent to $62.6 million as compared with $43.8 million in the prior year quarter. Latest twelve months adjusted EBITDA is $215.6 million.

Generated $123.3 million of net cash provided by operating activities in the nine month period as compared with $77.8 million for the prior year period. Achieved $77.2 million of free cash flow in the nine month period as compared with $26.6 million for the prior year period.

“For the Mueller family, June 15th of this year will always be remembered for the senseless tragedy that occurred in our facility located in Albertville, Alabama. Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones, the Albertville community and everyone at Mueller during this difficult time. The response from our team in Albertville and everyone throughout Mueller demonstrates the commitment our team members have to each other. We are grateful for all of the support and encouragement we have received from the community and across the country,” said Scott Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mueller Water Products.

“Overall, we delivered an exceptionally strong third quarter performance achieving record consolidated net sales with 35.9% growth compared with the prior year quarter. We generated a 13.2% increase in net sales when compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2019, which preceded the pandemic, reflecting strong end market demand from continued increases in municipal spending and residential construction. While the strong demand for our products and services exceeded our expectations, we faced ongoing challenges in the quarter from rising material and supply chain expenses. Our strong volume growth in the quarter led to a 42.9% increase in adjusted EBITDA and a 100 basis points improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin, as compared with the prior year.

“During the quarter, we acquired i2O Water Ltd for approximately $20 million in cash. i2O Water delivers pressure management solutions to reduce water loss at more than 100 water companies in over 45 countries, largely in Europe and Asia, by enabling clients to monitor, analyze and control water networks to reduce leakage, reduce energy consumption and improve supply. We are excited about bringing their products, solutions and deep technology expertise into our portfolio and introducing them to the North American market. This acquisition will further position Mueller as the leader in network monitoring and solutions with the ability to accelerate our software offerings and provide products that support the resiliency and sustainability needs of our customers.

“Additionally, we further strengthened our balance sheet and future cash flow with the opportunistic refinancing of our $450 million Senior Notes, which decreased our annual interest rate by 150 basis points to 4.0%. We have a net debt leverage ratio of 1.0x, and a strong, flexible balance sheet. Given our capital structure, we are well-positioned to execute on our strategic growth opportunities with bolt-on acquisitions and capital investments which strengthen and grow the business, while also continuing to return cash to shareholders, primarily through our quarterly dividend.

“We are increasing our annual guidance for both consolidated net sales and adjusted EBITDA growth for 2021 for the third consecutive quarter, reflecting our strong third quarter results, current end market expectations, and updated assumptions for pricing and inflation. During the third quarter, we announced our third price increase this year across many of our product lines due to the level of inflation we experienced. Given the continuing impact of inflation and our strong level of orders, we do not expect to see an improved price-cost relationship until fiscal 2022. With an all-time high backlog for Infrastructure-related products and orders continuing strong in July, we believe we are well-positioned for further financial performance success in fiscal 2022.

“Our teams continue to execute well despite the ongoing operational challenges from the pandemic, inflation and global supply chain disruptions. I am confident that we are taking the right steps to operate effectively in this new environment and that our pricing strategies can deliver improved margins as inflation stabilizes. We remain focused on keeping our employees safe, protecting our communities, delivering exceptional products and support to our customers and increasing cash flow. Going forward, we will execute our strategic priorities to become a world class water technologies company bringing solutions to critical water infrastructure. With our focus on sustainability, we plan to minimize our water and energy footprints, and deliver smart products that are more efficient for our customers and safer for the environment.”

Consolidated Results

Net sales for the 2021 third quarter increased $82.0 million, or 35.9 percent, to $310.5 million as compared with $228.5 million for the 2020 third quarter. The net sales increase was primarily due to increased volumes at both Infrastructure and Technologies as well as higher pricing.

Operating income increased $22.7 million, or 113.5 percent, to $42.7 million for the 2021 third quarter as compared with $20.0 million for the prior year quarter.

During the quarter, the Company incurred $3.9 million of strategic reorganization and other charges, which have been excluded from adjusted results. These primarily relate to the Albertville tragedy, previously announced facility consolidation and acquisition activity.

Adjusted operating income increased $18.0 million, or 62.9 percent, to $46.6 million for the 2021 third quarter as compared with $28.6 million for the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $18.8 million, or 42.9 percent, to $62.6 million for the 2021 third quarter as compared with $43.8 million for the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.2 percent for the 2021 third quarter increased 100 basis points as compared with 19.2 percent for the prior year quarter.

Segment Results

Infrastructure

Net sales for the 2021 third quarter increased $77.9 million, or 37.2 percent, to $287.3 million as compared with $209.4 million for the 2020 third quarter, primarily due to increased shipment volumes and higher pricing.

Operating income was $64.0 million for the third quarter 2021. Adjusted operating income of $64.2 million increased $20.6 million, or 47.2 percent, as compared with the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased volumes and higher pricing, partially offset by higher costs associated with inflation and higher SG&A expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA of $77.2 million increased $21.4 million, or 38.4 percent, as compared with $55.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Technologies

Net sales for the 2021 third quarter increased $4.1 million, or 21.5 percent, to $23.2 million primarily due to increased volumes.

Operating loss and adjusted operating loss for the quarter were each $2.7 million. Adjusted operating loss improved by $0.9 million as compared with the prior year quarter as higher volumes and favorable manufacturing performance more than offset higher SG&A expenses and higher costs associated with inflation.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $0.7 million with a loss of $0.6 million as compared with a loss of $1.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Debt Refinancing and Interest Expense, Net

During the quarter, the Company called its 5.5% Senior Notes due in 2026 and on May 28, 2021, privately issued $450 million of 4.0% Senior Notes due in 2029. As a result of the opportunistic debt refinancing, the Company incurred a debt extinguishment charge of $16.7 million, which included a call premium of $12.4 million and a write-off of $4.3 million of deferred financing costs. With this debt refinancing, the Company expects to realize annualized net interest expense savings of $6.9 million.

Interest expense, net for the 2021 third quarter was $6.8 million as compared with $6.1 million for the 2020 third quarter. The $0.7 million increase in interest expense is primarily additional interest incurred as a result of the timing of the issuance of the 4.0% Senior Notes and the extinguishment of the 5.5% Senior Notes, partially offset by an increase in capitalized interest.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the 2021 third quarter was $5.6 million, or 28.0 percent of income before tax, and for the prior year quarter was $3.4 million, or 23.3 percent of income before tax.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine month period improved $45.5 million to $123.3 million as compared with $77.8 million in the comparable prior year period, primarily driven by higher net income and the $22.0 million Walter Energy tax payment in the nine month period of the prior year.

The Company invested $46.1 million in capital expenditures during the nine month period and $51.2 million in the prior year period.

Free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures) for the nine month period improved $50.6 million to $77.2 million as compared with free cash flow of $26.6 million in the prior year period.

As of June 30, 2021, Mueller Water Products had $446.6 million of total debt outstanding, $228.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, and the Company’s net debt leverage ratio was 1.0x. Based on June 30, 2021 data, the Company had approximately $145.1 million of excess availability under its ABL Agreement, bringing its total liquidity to $373.7 million.

Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Outlook

For the full-year fiscal 2021, the Company is increasing its expectations and currently anticipates that consolidated net sales will increase between 14 and 16 percent as compared with the prior year. Based on our third quarter performance, backlog, and current expectations for end markets, pricing and inflation, the Company anticipates that adjusted EBITDA growth will be between 13 and 15 percent as compared with the prior year. In addition, the Company expects to continue to increase cash balances in the fourth quarter.

The Company’s expectations for certain financial metrics for the full-year fiscal 2021 are as follows:

Total SG&A expenses between $218 million and $222 million,

Interest expense, net between $23 million and $24 million,

Effective income tax rate between 25 percent and 27 percent,

Depreciation and amortization between $60 million and $62 million, and

Capital expenditures between $75 million and $80 million.



MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) June 30, September 30, 2021 2020 (in millions, except share amounts) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 228.6 $ 208.9 Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $3.1 million and $2.5 million 200.7 180.8 Inventories, net 176.9 162.5 Other current assets 26.2 29.0 Total current assets 632.4 581.2 Property, plant and equipment, net 275.3 253.8 Intangible assets 402.0 408.9 Goodwill 116.0 99.8 Other noncurrent assets 58.9 51.3 Total assets $ 1,484.6 $ 1,395.0 Liabilities and equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1.0 $ 1.1 Accounts payable 86.6 67.3 Other current liabilities 101.3 86.6 Total current liabilities 188.9 155.0 Long-term debt 445.6 446.5 Deferred income taxes 102.1 96.5 Other noncurrent liabilities 64.8 56.3 Total liabilities 801.4 754.3 Commitments and contingencies Common stock: 600,000,000 shares authorized; 158,527,319 and 158,064,750 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively 1.6 1.6 Additional paid-in capital 1,358.7 1,378.0 Accumulated deficit (662.3 ) (714.2 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14.8 ) (24.7 ) Total stockholders’ equity 683.2 640.7 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,484.6 $ 1,395.0





MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions, except per share amounts) Net sales (1) $ 310.5 $ 228.5 $ 815.4 $ 698.8 Cost of sales (2) 205.1 152.8 543.2 464.5 Gross profit 105.4 75.7 272.2 234.3 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 58.8 47.1 162.2 146.3 Strategic reorganization and other charges (2) 3.9 8.6 6.1 11.9 Total operating expenses 62.7 55.7 168.3 158.2 Operating income (1) 42.7 20.0 103.9 76.1 Other expense (income): Pension benefit other than service (0.8 ) (0.7 ) (2.4 ) (2.2 ) Interest expense, net 6.8 6.1 19.0 19.5 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (3) 16.7 — 16.7 — Walter Energy accrual — — — 0.2 Net other expense 22.7 5.4 33.3 17.5 Income before income taxes 20.0 14.6 70.6 58.6 Income tax expense 5.6 3.4 18.6 13.3 Net income $ 14.4 $ 11.2 $ 52.0 $ 45.3 Net income per basic share $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.33 $ 0.29 Net income per diluted share $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.33 $ 0.29 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 158.5 157.8 158.4 157.8 Diluted 159.3 158.5 159.0 158.6 Dividends declared per share $ 0.0550 $ 0.0525 $ 0.1650 $ 0.1575 (1) Since its acquisition in December 2018, the financial statements of Krausz Development Industries Ltd. (“Krausz Industries”) have been included in the Company's consolidated financial statements on a "one-month lag" basis. The one-month reporting lag was eliminated in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and the consolidated financial statements for that period include the results of operations of Krausz Industries for the four months ended March 31, 2021. As a result, the consolidated statements of operations for the nine month period ended June 30, 2021 include an additional $6.0 million of net sales and an additional $1.4 million of operating income.

(2) For the nine month period ended June 30, 2021, Cost of sales includes $2.4 million in Inventory write-downs and Strategic reorganization and other charges includes $1.8 million in termination benefits, both associated with the announced closures of our facilities in Aurora, Illinois and Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. (3) During the three month period ended June 30, 2021, the Company called its 5.5% Senior Notes due in 2026 and on May 28. 2021, privately issued $450.0 million of 4.0% Senior Notes due in 2029. As a result, the Company incurred a $16.7 million loss on extinguishment of debt, comprised of a $12.4 million call premium and a $4.3 million write-off of deferred financing costs.





MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED) Nine months ended June 30, 2021 2020 (in millions) Operating activities: Net income $ 52.0 $ 45.3 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 23.4 21.7 Amortization 21.2 21.1 Loss on early debt extinguishment 16.7 — Stock-based compensation 6.3 3.8 Pension (benefits) costs (1.4 ) 2.2 Deferred income taxes 0.9 1.4 Inventory reserves provision 6.8 5.6 Other, net 1.2 1.6 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Receivables, net (18.1 ) 17.4 Inventories (19.1 ) 5.0 Other assets 0.3 0.7 Accounts payable 18.1 (25.6 ) Walter Energy accrual — (22.0 ) Other current liabilities 11.3 6.0 Other noncurrent liabilities 3.7 (6.4 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 123.3 77.8 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (46.1 ) (51.2 ) Acquisition, net of cash acquired (19.7 ) — Proceeds from sale of assets 0.4 0.3 Net cash used in investing activities (65.4 ) (50.9 ) Financing activities: Issuance of debt 450.0 — Repayment of debt (462.4 ) — Dividends paid (26.1 ) (24.9 ) Deferred financing costs paid (6.0 ) — Proceeds from financing transaction 3.9 — Acquisition of joint venture partner's interest — (5.2 ) Employee taxes related to stock-based compensation (1.0 ) (0.7 ) Common stock issued 1.5 2.6 Common stock repurchased under buyback program — (5.0 ) Other (0.5 ) 0.6 Net cash used in financing activities (40.6 ) (32.6 ) Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash 2.4 (0.3 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 19.7 (6.0 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 208.9 176.7 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 228.6 $ 170.7 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 25.2 $ 24.3 Cash paid for income taxes $ 12.6 $ 5.9





MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(UNAUDITED) Quarter ended June 30, 2021 Infrastructure Technologies Corporate Consolidated (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 287.3 $ 23.2 $ — $ 310.5 Gross profit $ 101.1 $ 4.3 $ — $ 105.4 Selling, general and administrative expenses 36.9 7.0 14.9 58.8 Strategic reorganization and other charges 0.2 — 3.7 3.9 Operating income (loss) $ 64.0 $ (2.7 ) $ (18.6 ) $ 42.7 Operating margin 22.3 % (11.6 ) % 13.8 % Capital expenditures $ 13.8 $ 1.2 $ — $ 15.0 Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures: Net income $ 14.4 Strategic reorganization and other charges 3.9 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 16.7 Income tax benefit of adjusting items (5.8 ) Adjusted net income $ 29.2 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 159.3 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.18 Net income $ 14.4 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 16.7 Income tax expense (1) 5.6 Interest expense, net(1) 6.8 Pension benefit other than service (1) (0.8 ) Operating income (loss) $ 64.0 $ (2.7 ) $ (18.6 ) $ 42.7 Strategic reorganization and other charges 0.2 — 3.7 3.9 Adjusted operating income (loss) 64.2 (2.7 ) (14.9 ) 46.6 Pension benefit other than service — — 0.8 0.8 Depreciation and amortization 13.0 2.1 0.1 15.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 77.2 $ (0.6 ) $ (14.0 ) $ 62.6 Adjusted operating margin 22.3 % (11.6 ) % 15.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 26.9 % (2.6 ) % 20.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 77.2 $ (0.6 ) $ (14.0 ) $ 62.6 Three prior quarters’ adjusted EBITDA 189.4 (2.2 ) (34.2 ) 153.0 Trailing twelve months’ adjusted EBITDA $ 266.6 $ (2.8 ) $ (48.2 ) $ 215.6 MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(UNAUDITED) Quarter ended June 30, 2021 Infrastructure Technologies Corporate Consolidated (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of net debt to total debt (end of period): Current portion of long-term debt $ 1.0 Long-term debt 445.6 Total debt 446.6 Less cash and cash equivalents 228.6 Net debt $ 218.0 Net debt leverage (net debt divided by trailing twelve months’ adjusted EBITDA) 1.0x Reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 60.1 Less capital expenditures (15.0 ) Free cash flow $ 45.1 (1) We do not allocate interest, income taxes or pension benefit (expense) other than service to our segments.





MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(UNAUDITED) Quarter ended June 30, 2020 Infrastructure Technologies Corporate Consolidated (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Net sales (1) $ 209.4 $ 19.1 $ — $ 228.5 Gross profit (1) $ 73.3 $ 2.4 $ — $ 75.7 Selling, general and administrative expenses 29.7 6.0 11.4 47.1 Strategic reorganization and other charges — — 8.6 8.6 Operating income (loss) $ 43.6 $ (3.6 ) $ (20.0 ) $ 20.0 Operating margin 20.8 % (18.8 ) % 8.8 % Capital expenditures $ 13.4 $ 0.5 $ — $ 13.9 Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures: Net income $ 11.2 Strategic reorganization and other charges 8.6 Income tax benefit of adjusting items (2.0 ) Adjusted net income $ 17.8 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 158.5 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.11 Net income $ 11.2 Income tax expense (2) 3.4 Interest expense, net (2) 6.1 Pension benefit other than service (2) (0.7 ) Operating income (loss) $ 43.6 $ (3.6 ) $ (20.0 ) $ 20.0 Strategic reorganization and other charges — — 8.6 8.6 Adjusted operating income (loss) 43.6 (3.6 ) (11.4 ) 28.6 Pension benefit other than service — — 0.7 0.7 Depreciation and amortization 12.2 2.3 — 14.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 55.8 $ (1.3 ) $ (10.7 ) $ 43.8 Adjusted operating margin 20.8 % (18.8 ) % 12.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 26.6 % (6.8 ) % 19.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 55.8 $ (1.3 ) $ (10.7 ) $ 43.8 Three prior quarters’ adjusted EBITDA 173.5 0.5 (27.9 ) 146.1 Trailing twelve months’ adjusted EBITDA $ 229.3 $ (0.8 ) $ (38.6 ) $ 189.9 Reconciliation of net debt to total debt (end of period): Current portion of long-term debt $ 1.2 Long-term debt 446.4 Total debt 447.6 Less cash and cash equivalents 170.7 Net debt $ 276.9 Net debt leverage (net debt divided by trailing twelve months’ adjusted EBITDA) 1.5x Reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 80.8 Less capital expenditures (13.9 ) Free cash flow $ 66.9 (1) Net sales and gross profit associated with certain products have been reclassified as Technologies segment items to conform to the current period presentation. (2) We do not allocate interest, income taxes or pension benefit (expense) other than service to our segments.





MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(UNAUDITED) Nine months ended June 30, 2021 Infrastructure Technologies Corporate Consolidated (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Net sales (1) $ 750.1 $ 65.3 $ — $ 815.4 Gross profit $ 261.1 $ 11.1 $ — $ 272.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 103.3 19.9 39.0 162.2 Strategic reorganization and other (credits) charges (2) (0.4 ) — 6.5 6.1 Operating income (loss) (1) $ 158.2 $ (8.8 ) $ (45.5 ) $ 103.9 Operating margin 21.1 % (13.5 ) % 12.7 % Capital expenditures $ 43.3 $ 2.7 $ 0.1 $ 46.1 Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures: Net income $ 52.0 Strategic reorganization and other charges 6.1 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 16.7 Inventory restructuring write-down 2.4 Benefit of one-month results related to elimination of reporting lag (1.4 ) Income tax benefit of adjusting items (6.3 ) Adjusted net income $ 69.5 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 159.0 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.44 Net income $ 52.0 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 16.7 Income tax expense (4) 18.6 Interest expense, net (4) 19.0 Pension benefit other than service (4) (2.4 ) Operating income (loss) $ 158.2 $ (8.8 ) $ (45.5 ) $ 103.9 Strategic reorganization and other (credits) charges (0.4 ) — 6.5 6.1 Inventory restructuring write-down 2.4 — — 2.4 Benefit of one-month results related to elimination of reporting lag (1.4 ) — — (1.4 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) 158.8 (8.8 ) (39.0 ) 111.0 Pension benefit other than service — — 2.4 2.4 Depreciation and amortization 38.2 6.2 0.2 44.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 197.0 $ (2.6 ) $ (36.4 ) $ 158.0 Adjusted operating margin (3) 21.3 % (13.5 ) % 13.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 26.5 % (4.0 ) % 19.5 % Reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 123.3 Less capital expenditures (46.1 ) Free cash flow $ 77.2 (1) As a result of the elimination of the one-month lag, the nine month period ended June 30, 2021 includes an additional $6.0 million of net sales, and an additional $1.4 million in operating income in Infrastructure and Consolidated. (2) Cost of sales includes $2.4 million in Inventory write-downs and Strategic reorganization and other charges include $1.8 million in termination benefits, both associated with the announced closures of our facilities in Aurora, Illinois, and Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. (3) The denominator in the adjusted margin calculations shown for Infrastructure and Consolidated excludes net sales of $6.0 million associated with the elimination of the one-month reporting lag. (4) We do not allocate interest, income taxes or pension benefit (expense) other than service to our segments.



