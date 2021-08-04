Global Smart Retail Market to Reach US$73.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Retail Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799659/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.9% over the period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.4% CAGR to reach US$47.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 24.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.4% share of the global Smart Retail market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Smart Retail market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.83% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.4% and 17.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured)
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Google LLC
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IBM
- Intel Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- NVIDIA Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- PAX Global Technology Limited
- PTC, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- SoftBank Robotics Holdings Corp.
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Smart Retail
Smart Retail: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Smart Payment Technologies Bode Significant Potential for Smart
Retail Model
AI-Enabled Intelligent Systems Make Their Way Into Smart Retail
Domain
Smart Labels Gain Traction in the Retail Sector
Visual Marketing: A Viable Tool for Smart Retailing
Robotics & Analytics Seek Role in Smart Retail Ecosystem
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth
EXHIBIT 1: World Smart Retail Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 2: World Smart Retail Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: USA, China, Canada,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Rest of World
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players in the Smart Retail Market
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emergence of New Consumer and Changing Face of Retail Industry
Create Fertile Environment for Smart Retail Technologies
A Note of New Smart Technologies & Concepts Proliferating the
Retail Environment
Increasing Adoption of Smartphones Instigates Robust Momentum
EXHIBIT 3: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 &
2025
Current Scenario in mCommerce Vertical Strongly Favors Smart
Retail Model
EXHIBIT 4: Global Retail MCommerce Market: Sales in $ Trillion
for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Rising Trend of Improving Customer Retail Experience Broadens
Addressable Market for Smart Retail Solutions
Widening Scope & Span of IoT in Retail Sphere Bolsters Market
Prospects
Integration of Smart Retail with Industry 4.0 to Trigger Broad
-based Opportunities
Rise of Connected Retail Creates Conducive Scenario
Growing Relevancy of Omni-Channel Commerce Augurs Well
EXHIBIT 5: World Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market (in US$
Million) for Years 2018 through 2025
Lenience Towards Blockchain for Retail Enthuses Smart Retail
Market
Improvements in Location & Voice Technologies Augur Well
Prevailing Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends Favor Robust Growth
Stable Economy
EXHIBIT 6: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %
by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Urban Sprawl
EXHIBIT 7: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
EXHIBIT 8: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 9: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Rising Living Standards & Changing Lifestyle Trends
Cyber Security, Data Transparency & Privacy: Key Issues
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Visual Marketing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Visual Marketing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent System
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent System by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Payment
System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Payment System by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Label by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Label by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
The United States: Major Market for Smart Retail Technologies
Rising Importance of Smart Beacons, Cognitive Computing, &
Cardless/Cashless Checkouts Augurs Well
AI-Powered Retail Systems Make a Cut
Smart Label Tracking Technology Gains Traction
Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by
Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and Software
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by
Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart
Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual
Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart
Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by
Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by
Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart
Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual
Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart
Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by
Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by
Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart
Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual
Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart
Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Robust Growth Prospects in China
Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by
Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by
Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart
Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual
Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart
Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Sustained Opportunities for Smart Retail Technologies in Europe
Focus on Establishing Long-Term Relationships Favors Market
Prospects
IoT Steps In to Reinforce Smart Retail
Multi-Channel & Omnichannel Strategies Favor Smart Retail Adoption
Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by
Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by
Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart
Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual
Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart
Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by
Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by
Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart
Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual
Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart
Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by
Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by
Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart
Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual
Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart
Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by
Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by
Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart
Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual
Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart
Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by
Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and Software
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by
Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart
Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual Marketing,
Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart Label and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Retail by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Retail by Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System,
Smart Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual
Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart
Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Lucrative Market
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Retail by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Retail by Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System,
Smart Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual
Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart
Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Retail by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Retail by Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System,
Smart Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual
Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart
Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 61
