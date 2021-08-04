Global Smart Retail Market to Reach US$73.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Retail Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799659/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.9% over the period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.4% CAGR to reach US$47.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 24.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.4% share of the global Smart Retail market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Smart Retail market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.83% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.4% and 17.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured)



Amazon.com, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Google LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

PAX Global Technology Limited

PTC, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SoftBank Robotics Holdings Corp.

Texas Instruments, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Smart Retail

Smart Retail: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Smart Payment Technologies Bode Significant Potential for Smart

Retail Model

AI-Enabled Intelligent Systems Make Their Way Into Smart Retail

Domain

Smart Labels Gain Traction in the Retail Sector

Visual Marketing: A Viable Tool for Smart Retailing

Robotics & Analytics Seek Role in Smart Retail Ecosystem

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

EXHIBIT 1: World Smart Retail Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 2: World Smart Retail Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: USA, China, Canada,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Rest of World

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players in the Smart Retail Market

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emergence of New Consumer and Changing Face of Retail Industry

Create Fertile Environment for Smart Retail Technologies

A Note of New Smart Technologies & Concepts Proliferating the

Retail Environment

Increasing Adoption of Smartphones Instigates Robust Momentum

EXHIBIT 3: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 &

2025

Current Scenario in mCommerce Vertical Strongly Favors Smart

Retail Model

EXHIBIT 4: Global Retail MCommerce Market: Sales in $ Trillion

for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Rising Trend of Improving Customer Retail Experience Broadens

Addressable Market for Smart Retail Solutions

Widening Scope & Span of IoT in Retail Sphere Bolsters Market

Prospects

Integration of Smart Retail with Industry 4.0 to Trigger Broad

-based Opportunities

Rise of Connected Retail Creates Conducive Scenario

Growing Relevancy of Omni-Channel Commerce Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 5: World Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market (in US$

Million) for Years 2018 through 2025

Lenience Towards Blockchain for Retail Enthuses Smart Retail

Market

Improvements in Location & Voice Technologies Augur Well

Prevailing Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends Favor Robust Growth

Stable Economy

EXHIBIT 6: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Urban Sprawl

EXHIBIT 7: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

EXHIBIT 8: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 9: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Living Standards & Changing Lifestyle Trends

Cyber Security, Data Transparency & Privacy: Key Issues



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Visual Marketing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Visual Marketing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent System

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Intelligent System by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Payment

System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Payment System by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Label by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Label by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

The United States: Major Market for Smart Retail Technologies

Rising Importance of Smart Beacons, Cognitive Computing, &

Cardless/Cashless Checkouts Augurs Well

AI-Powered Retail Systems Make a Cut

Smart Label Tracking Technology Gains Traction

Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by

Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and Software

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by

Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart

Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual

Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart

Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by

Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by

Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart

Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual

Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart

Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by

Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by

Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart

Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual

Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart

Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Robust Growth Prospects in China

Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by

Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by

Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart

Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual

Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart

Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Sustained Opportunities for Smart Retail Technologies in Europe

Focus on Establishing Long-Term Relationships Favors Market

Prospects

IoT Steps In to Reinforce Smart Retail

Multi-Channel & Omnichannel Strategies Favor Smart Retail Adoption

Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by

Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by

Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart

Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual

Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart

Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by

Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by

Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart

Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual

Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart

Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by

Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by

Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart

Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual

Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart

Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by

Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by

Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart

Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual

Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart

Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by

Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and Software

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Retail by

Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart

Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual Marketing,

Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart Label and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Retail by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Retail by Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System,

Smart Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual

Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart

Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Lucrative Market

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Retail by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Retail by Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System,

Smart Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual

Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart

Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 63: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Retail by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Retail by Application - Visual Marketing, Intelligent System,

Smart Payment System, Smart Label and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Retail by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual

Marketing, Intelligent System, Smart Payment System, Smart

Label and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 61

