Global Smart Meters Market to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2027

26 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of $29.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Water Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach $4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



Smart Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at $3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of $10.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Japan, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Smart Meters: Laying the Foundation of Energy Efficiency and

Reliable Utility Networks

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Automatic Meter Reading Remains Leading Technology Segment of

Smart Meters Market

Residential Segment Leads Global Market

North America Holds Enviable Base of Smart Meters due to Early

Mover Advantage

Smart Meters Witness High Adoption in Europe as Countries

Embark on Smart Metering Initiatives

Asia-Pacific Exudes Tremendous Potential for Adoption of Smart

Meters

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Smart Electricity Meters Market Share Breakdown by

Competitor: 2019

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Environmental Concerns, Reduction in Energy Wastage, and Need

for Energy Efficiency Drive Adoption of Smart Metering

Technology

Government Policies Drive Smart Meters Adoption

Energy Theft Losses during Electricity Distribution Reinforces

the Need for Efficient Smart Meters

Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens

Up Opportunities for Smart Meters

EXHIBIT 3: At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Metering

Solutions for Provision of Smart Utility Services: Global

Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for the

Years 2019 and 2025

Smart Electricity Meters: Reliable, User-Friendly, Cost

Effective, and Energy Efficient Technology for Power Utilities

Myriad Benefits of Smart Electricity Meters to Drive Global

Adoption

Spiraling Demand for Electricity and Inefficient Infrastructure

Drives Utilities to Deploy Smart Meters

EXHIBIT 4: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015,

2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Residential Sector Dominates Smart Electricity Meters Market

EXHIBIT 5: Smart Electricity Meters Market by End-Use (in %)

for 2020E

Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case for

Smart Electricity Meters

EXHIBIT 6: Strong Spending on Smart Grids Strengthens Smart

Metering Infrastructure Plans: Global Market for Smart Grids

in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2020

Smart Electricity Meters Emerge as Vital Components for

Efficient Energy Use & Consumption Control in Smart Cities

Renewable Energy Integration: A Promising Application of Smart

Electricity Meters

Rising Prominence of Smart Electricity Meters in Advanced

Outage Management

Smart Electricity Meters Gain Prominence in Distribution

Automation

Government Policies Critical for Smart Electricity Meters Adoption

Need for Water Utilities to be Energy-Efficient and Responsive

Propels Demand for Smart Water Meters

EXHIBIT 7: Global Smart Water Meter Shipments Breakdown (in %)

by Basic and Smart Types for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Growing Prominence of Smart Water Networks Boosts Demand for

Smart Water Meters

Smart Meters Enhance Water Management Efficiency

Smart Water Meters: An Important Component of Smart Cities

Worldwide

Innovations in Smart Water Meters Gain Traction

Smart Water Meters to Make Major Contributions to Efficiency

Levels in the Agricultural Sector

Blockchain Technology for Smart Water Meters

As Gas Utilities Come Under Pressure to Curb Wastages & Ensure

Accurate Billing, Smart Gas Metering Solutions Rise in

Popularity

Energy Conservation and Regulatory Mandates Compel Modern Gas

Utilities to Switch to Smart Gas Meters

IoT-based Smart Metering to Create Smarter and Connected Cities

Increasing Investments in Smart Home Technology Solutions to

Fuel Demand for Smart Meters

EXHIBIT 8: Growing Investments into Smart Homes Stimulate Smart

Meters Market: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Long Range Wide Area Network Elevates Connected Smart Meters to

Next-Level

Big Data Analytics to Provide Actionable Insights from Smart

Meters-Generated Data

AI Presents Immense Opportunities to Tap Smart Meter Data

Blockchain to Mitigate Data Safety and Privacy Concerns for

Smart Meters

Cloud Computing Transforms Smart Metering Market

increasing Integration of Cellular Technology in Smart Meters

Population Growth and Demographics Drive Need for Smart Utility

Infrastructure, Supporting Demand for Smart Meters

EXHIBIT 9: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

EXHIBIT 10: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart

Meters



