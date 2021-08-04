Global Smart Highway Market to Reach US$51.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Highway Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799647/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Intelligent Transportation Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.6% CAGR to reach US$27.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Intelligent Traffic Management segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.9% share of the global Smart Highway market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Smart Highway market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.63% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 14.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Communication Segment Corners a 14.1% Share in 2020



In the global Communication segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Rise in Smart City Initiatives, the Cornerstone for the Growth

of Smart Transportation

EXHIBIT 1: Robust Investments in Smart City ICT Technologies

Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Smart Highways in

Smart City Enablement: Global Market for Smart City

Technologies (Hardware, Software, and Services) In US$

Million for the Years 2017 & 2020

Growing Investments in Infrastructure Development, Especially

Roads & Highways, Drives Demand for a Broad Array of ITS

Technologies

EXHIBIT 2: The Growing Need to Bridge Infrastructure Gap Which

is the Highest for Roadways Promises Robust Opportunity for

Smart Highways: Global Cumulative Investments in Roadways Vs

Actual Need for the Period 2016-2040 (In US$ Billion)

EXHIBIT 3: Continuous Development of World?s Highways to Expand

Market Opportunities for Intelligent Transportation Systems:

(ITS) & Allied Markets: Length of Road Networks (In 000

Kilometers) in Top 15 Countries Worldwide for the Year 2018

Proliferation of Smart Cars & Allied Enabling Technologies

Preps the Smart Highway Market for Growth

EXHIBIT 4: The Unprecedented Rise of Connected Cars as the

Future of Driving Fuels the Viability of Smart Highways:

Global Number of Connected Cars Shipped (In 000 Units) for

the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Vehicle Telematics Plays a Huge Role in Advancing the Concept

of Smart Highways & Smart Roads

EXHIBIT 5: Telematics Plays a Huge Role in Automating Highways &

Improving Safety on Roads, Which are the Primary Goals of

Smart Highways: Global Automotive Telematics Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ALE International (France)

Conduent, Inc. (USA)

Cisco Systems Inc. (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)

LG CNS Corporation (South Korea)

Nokia (Finland)

Siemens Mobility GmbH (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Road User Charging as the Only Sustainable Way to Fund

Road Infrastructure Development Drives Investments in ETC

Systems

Migration from Manual Toll Gates to Electronic Toll Gates Gains

Momentum

EXHIBIT 6: In a World Where Time is Money, the Rising Economic

Cost of Excess Travel/Transit Delays Strengthens the Business

Case for Electronic Tolling to Manage Vehicular Congestion:

Breakdown of Annual Hours of Delay Due to Traffic

Congestions in Select Countries & Cities Worldwide

IoT & Cloud Computing Emerge as Linchpin Holding the Smart

Highway Concept Together

Cloud Computing, the Workhorse of Data Analysis for Smart

Highway Services

Smart Roads Embedded with Sensors Make Road Infrastructure

Monitoring Easy & Cost Effective

Smart Parking Emerges as a Solution to Traffic Woes

Developments in Advanced Intelligent Video Surveillance System

(AIVSS) to Benefit Intelligent Traffic Surveillance

GIS and GPS/GNSS Technology, Vital for Successful Smart Highway

Deployment

Special Focus on Multi-Constellation GNSS

Wireless Communication Technologies Crucial to Market Growth

DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications), as a Superior

Technology to RFID Gains in Prominence

Automatic Traffic Control & Congestion Monitoring Systems Grow

for Emissions Reduction

China Emerges over the Horizon, With the World?s Most Ambitious

Smart Highway Plans

China Mobile to Become a Pioneer in Setting up the World?s

First 5G Smart Highway in Wuhan



__________________________