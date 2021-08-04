Global Smart Highway Market to Reach US$51.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Highway Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799647/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Intelligent Transportation Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.6% CAGR to reach US$27.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Intelligent Traffic Management segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.9% share of the global Smart Highway market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Smart Highway market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.63% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 14.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Communication Segment Corners a 14.1% Share in 2020
In the global Communication segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured)
- Alcatel-Lucent SA
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Indra Philippines
- Kapsch AG
- LG CNS
- Schneider Electric SA
- Siemens AG
- Xerox Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Rise in Smart City Initiatives, the Cornerstone for the Growth
of Smart Transportation
EXHIBIT 1: Robust Investments in Smart City ICT Technologies
Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Smart Highways in
Smart City Enablement: Global Market for Smart City
Technologies (Hardware, Software, and Services) In US$
Million for the Years 2017 & 2020
Growing Investments in Infrastructure Development, Especially
Roads & Highways, Drives Demand for a Broad Array of ITS
Technologies
EXHIBIT 2: The Growing Need to Bridge Infrastructure Gap Which
is the Highest for Roadways Promises Robust Opportunity for
Smart Highways: Global Cumulative Investments in Roadways Vs
Actual Need for the Period 2016-2040 (In US$ Billion)
EXHIBIT 3: Continuous Development of World?s Highways to Expand
Market Opportunities for Intelligent Transportation Systems:
(ITS) & Allied Markets: Length of Road Networks (In 000
Kilometers) in Top 15 Countries Worldwide for the Year 2018
Proliferation of Smart Cars & Allied Enabling Technologies
Preps the Smart Highway Market for Growth
EXHIBIT 4: The Unprecedented Rise of Connected Cars as the
Future of Driving Fuels the Viability of Smart Highways:
Global Number of Connected Cars Shipped (In 000 Units) for
the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
Vehicle Telematics Plays a Huge Role in Advancing the Concept
of Smart Highways & Smart Roads
EXHIBIT 5: Telematics Plays a Huge Role in Automating Highways &
Improving Safety on Roads, Which are the Primary Goals of
Smart Highways: Global Automotive Telematics Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Road User Charging as the Only Sustainable Way to Fund
Road Infrastructure Development Drives Investments in ETC
Systems
Migration from Manual Toll Gates to Electronic Toll Gates Gains
Momentum
EXHIBIT 6: In a World Where Time is Money, the Rising Economic
Cost of Excess Travel/Transit Delays Strengthens the Business
Case for Electronic Tolling to Manage Vehicular Congestion:
Breakdown of Annual Hours of Delay Due to Traffic
Congestions in Select Countries & Cities Worldwide
IoT & Cloud Computing Emerge as Linchpin Holding the Smart
Highway Concept Together
Cloud Computing, the Workhorse of Data Analysis for Smart
Highway Services
Smart Roads Embedded with Sensors Make Road Infrastructure
Monitoring Easy & Cost Effective
Smart Parking Emerges as a Solution to Traffic Woes
Developments in Advanced Intelligent Video Surveillance System
(AIVSS) to Benefit Intelligent Traffic Surveillance
GIS and GPS/GNSS Technology, Vital for Successful Smart Highway
Deployment
Special Focus on Multi-Constellation GNSS
Wireless Communication Technologies Crucial to Market Growth
DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications), as a Superior
Technology to RFID Gains in Prominence
Automatic Traffic Control & Congestion Monitoring Systems Grow
for Emissions Reduction
China Emerges over the Horizon, With the World?s Most Ambitious
Smart Highway Plans
China Mobile to Become a Pioneer in Setting up the World?s
First 5G Smart Highway in Wuhan
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 53
