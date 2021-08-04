Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market to Reach US$1.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799406/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the period 2020-2027.Powered Device Controllers & ICs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.5% CAGR to reach US$923.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & Ics segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.8% share of the global Power Over Ethernet Solutions market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 43.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Power Over Ethernet Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$310.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 43.54% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$225.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 8.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$225.9 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 67 Featured)
- Advantech B+B SmartWorx Inc.
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Belden Incorporated
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- CommScope Holding Company Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- MICROSENS GMBH & CO. KG
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Kinetic Technologies
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
- Microsemi Corporation
- Monolithic Power Systems Inc.
- NETGEAR Inc.
- ON Semiconductor Corp.
- Silicon Laboratories Inc.
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market: Prospects and Outlook
Impact of Covid-19
Commercial Sector Leads Global PoE Solutions Market
Powered Device Controllers & ICs: The Major Product Category
Connectivity and Access Control & Security Emerge as Prominent
Applications
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead
Future Growth
Key Challenges Facing the PoE Solutions Market
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Ethernet-Connected Devices Fuels Growth in
POE Solutions Market
Continuous Rise in Use of Wireless Networking and VoIP Phones:
A Major Market Opportunity
EXHIBIT 1: Mobile VoIP Market (In Billion US$) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Easy Installation, High Reliability, Better Network Control and
Cost Savings for Enterprises Fuel Adoption of PoE Solutions
New and Improved POE Standard Promises Growth
Expanded Applications Open New Growth Avenues for PoE Solutions
EXHIBIT 2: 5G Smartphone Subscriptions in Millions: 2020 to 2025
Rise in Adoption of of Internet of Things (IoT) by Businesses
to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 3: Global Number of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices in
Billion for the Years 2016 through 2022
Adoption of Smart Technologies in Healthcare to Augment
Opportunities for PoE Solutions
EXHIBIT 4: World Healthcare IT Spending (in US$ Billion) for
Years 2019, 2021, & 2023
Surge in Industry 4.0 Adoption Augurs well for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 5: World Industry 4.0 Investments (in US$ Billion) for
Years 2019, 2021, & 2023
Surging Adoption of LED Lighting Systems Augurs Well for the
Market
EXHIBIT 6: Global Demand for LED Lighting in General Lighting
Applications in $ Billion: 2016-2024
PoE for Providing Smart Building Experiences to Occupants
EXHIBIT 7: Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes Demand for
PoE Solutions: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
EXHIBIT 8: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in % Share for
the Year 2020
Adoption of PoE for Smart Buildings to Increase Driven by New
and Updated Standards
PoE Lighting to be Key to Smart Buildings of the Future
Adoption of PoE Continues to be Limited, Vendors to Use
Innovative Strategies to Increase Consumer Awareness and
thereby Adoption
Rise of Smart Grid to Drive Growth in the PoE Market
Infotainment Segment to Drive Growth in Power Over Ethernet
Solutions Market
Vendors Launch Innovative PoE Solutions to Resolve
Interoperability Issues of Powered Devices
Select Product Launches and Developments
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Powered Device
Controllers & ICs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Powered Device
Controllers & ICs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Sourcing
Equipment Controllers & ICs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Power Sourcing Equipment
Controllers & ICs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Connectivity by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Connectivity by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Security & Access
Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Security & Access
Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Infotainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Infotainment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for LED Lighting &
Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for LED Lighting & Control
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power
Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment
Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security & Access
Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Connectivity, Security & Access Control, Infotainment, LED
Lighting & Control and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers & ICs
and Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment
Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security &
Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Connectivity, Security & Access Control, Infotainment, LED
Lighting & Control and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers & ICs
and Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment
Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security &
Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Connectivity, Security & Access Control, Infotainment, LED
Lighting & Control and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers & ICs
and Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment
Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security &
Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Connectivity, Security & Access Control, Infotainment, LED
Lighting & Control and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers & ICs
and Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment
Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security &
Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Connectivity, Security & Access Control, Infotainment, LED
Lighting & Control and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers & ICs
and Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment
Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security &
Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Connectivity, Security & Access Control, Infotainment, LED
Lighting & Control and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers & ICs
and Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment
Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security &
Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Connectivity, Security & Access Control, Infotainment, LED
Lighting & Control and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers & ICs
and Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment
Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security &
Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Connectivity, Security & Access Control, Infotainment, LED
Lighting & Control and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power
Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment
Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security & Access
Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Connectivity, Security & Access Control, Infotainment, LED
Lighting & Control and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet
Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power
Over Ethernet Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers &
ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing
Equipment Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 81: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power
Over Ethernet Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security &
Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Connectivity, Security & Access Control,
Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other Applications for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power
Over Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years
2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers & ICs
and Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing
Equipment Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security &
Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Connectivity, Security & Access Control,
Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other Applications for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years
2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Power
Over Ethernet Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers &
ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing
Equipment Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Power
Over Ethernet Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security &
Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Connectivity, Security & Access Control,
Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other Applications for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Power
Over Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Power Over
Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years
2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 67
