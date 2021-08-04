Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market to Reach US$1.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799406/?utm_source=GNW

1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the period 2020-2027.Powered Device Controllers & ICs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.5% CAGR to reach US$923.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & Ics segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.8% share of the global Power Over Ethernet Solutions market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 43.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Power Over Ethernet Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$310.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 43.54% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$225.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 8.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$225.9 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 67 Featured)



Advantech B+B SmartWorx Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

Belden Incorporated

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

MICROSENS GMBH & CO. KG

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Kinetic Technologies

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

NETGEAR Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market: Prospects and Outlook

Impact of Covid-19

Commercial Sector Leads Global PoE Solutions Market

Powered Device Controllers & ICs: The Major Product Category

Connectivity and Access Control & Security Emerge as Prominent

Applications

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead

Future Growth

Key Challenges Facing the PoE Solutions Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Ethernet-Connected Devices Fuels Growth in

POE Solutions Market

Continuous Rise in Use of Wireless Networking and VoIP Phones:

A Major Market Opportunity

EXHIBIT 1: Mobile VoIP Market (In Billion US$) for the Years

2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Easy Installation, High Reliability, Better Network Control and

Cost Savings for Enterprises Fuel Adoption of PoE Solutions

New and Improved POE Standard Promises Growth

Expanded Applications Open New Growth Avenues for PoE Solutions

EXHIBIT 2: 5G Smartphone Subscriptions in Millions: 2020 to 2025

Rise in Adoption of of Internet of Things (IoT) by Businesses

to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 3: Global Number of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices in

Billion for the Years 2016 through 2022

Adoption of Smart Technologies in Healthcare to Augment

Opportunities for PoE Solutions

EXHIBIT 4: World Healthcare IT Spending (in US$ Billion) for

Years 2019, 2021, & 2023

Surge in Industry 4.0 Adoption Augurs well for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 5: World Industry 4.0 Investments (in US$ Billion) for

Years 2019, 2021, & 2023

Surging Adoption of LED Lighting Systems Augurs Well for the

Market

EXHIBIT 6: Global Demand for LED Lighting in General Lighting

Applications in $ Billion: 2016-2024

PoE for Providing Smart Building Experiences to Occupants

EXHIBIT 7: Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes Demand for

PoE Solutions: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

EXHIBIT 8: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in % Share for

the Year 2020

Adoption of PoE for Smart Buildings to Increase Driven by New

and Updated Standards

PoE Lighting to be Key to Smart Buildings of the Future

Adoption of PoE Continues to be Limited, Vendors to Use

Innovative Strategies to Increase Consumer Awareness and

thereby Adoption

Rise of Smart Grid to Drive Growth in the PoE Market

Infotainment Segment to Drive Growth in Power Over Ethernet

Solutions Market

Vendors Launch Innovative PoE Solutions to Resolve

Interoperability Issues of Powered Devices

Select Product Launches and Developments



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Powered Device

Controllers & ICs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Powered Device

Controllers & ICs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Sourcing

Equipment Controllers & ICs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Power Sourcing Equipment

Controllers & ICs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Connectivity by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Connectivity by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Security & Access

Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Security & Access

Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Infotainment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Infotainment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for LED Lighting &

Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for LED Lighting & Control

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power

Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment

Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security & Access

Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Connectivity, Security & Access Control, Infotainment, LED

Lighting & Control and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers & ICs

and Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment

Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security &

Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Connectivity, Security & Access Control, Infotainment, LED

Lighting & Control and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers & ICs

and Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment

Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security &

Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Connectivity, Security & Access Control, Infotainment, LED

Lighting & Control and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers & ICs

and Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment

Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security &

Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Connectivity, Security & Access Control, Infotainment, LED

Lighting & Control and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers & ICs

and Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment

Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security &

Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Connectivity, Security & Access Control, Infotainment, LED

Lighting & Control and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers & ICs

and Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment

Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security &

Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Connectivity, Security & Access Control, Infotainment, LED

Lighting & Control and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers & ICs

and Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment

Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security &

Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Connectivity, Security & Access Control, Infotainment, LED

Lighting & Control and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers & ICs

and Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment

Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security &

Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Connectivity, Security & Access Control, Infotainment, LED

Lighting & Control and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power

Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment

Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security & Access

Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Connectivity, Security & Access Control, Infotainment, LED

Lighting & Control and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Power Over Ethernet

Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power

Over Ethernet Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers &

ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing

Equipment Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power

Over Ethernet Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security &

Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Connectivity, Security & Access Control,

Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power

Over Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers & ICs

and Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing

Equipment Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security &

Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Connectivity, Security & Access Control,

Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years

2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Power

Over Ethernet Solutions by Type - Powered Device Controllers &

ICs and Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Powered Device Controllers & ICs and Power Sourcing

Equipment Controllers & ICs for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Power

Over Ethernet Solutions by Application - Connectivity, Security &

Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Connectivity, Security & Access Control,

Infotainment, LED Lighting & Control and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Power

Over Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Commercial, Residential

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Power Over

Ethernet Solutions by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years

2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 67

