Global Plant Activators Market to Reach US$1 Billion by the Year 2027

8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Fruits & Vegetables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$384.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cereals & Grains segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.8% share of the global Plant Activators market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Plant Activators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$190.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.08% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$214.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$214.5 Million by the year 2027.
Oilseeds & Pulses Segment Corners a 20.6% Share in 2020
In the global Oilseeds & Pulses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$109.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$140.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$136.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Plant Activators: Market Prospects and Outlook
Biological Plant Activators Segment Drives Market Growth
Fruits & Vegetables: The Largest Segment in Plant Activators
Market
Europe Leads the Plant Activators Market, High Growth Potential
in Asian Economies
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of
Expanding Global Population Drives Demand for Plant Activators
EXHIBIT 1: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
EXHIBIT 2: Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand Growth in
Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the
Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields Drive the
Importance of Plant Activators
EXHIBIT 3: Loss of Arable Land & Decline in Yields Doubles Up
the Pressure to Strengthen Plant Defenses Against Diseases:
Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person &
as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and
2020
As Monocropping Increases Pest Resistance and Raises Risk of
Crop Diseases, Farmers Turn to Plant Activators for Improving
Plant Health and Quality
EXHIBIT 4: Monocropping Impacts Plant Health & Quality,
Predisposing it to Diseases: Impact of Long-Term Coffee
Monoculture on Plant Health in Terms of Root Dry Weight &
Shoot Dry Weight (In Grams Per Plant)
With Climate Change and Global Warming Anticipated to Lead to
Increase in Pest Attacks, Need for Plant Activators Set to
Grow
EXHIBIT 5: Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees
Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020
Rising Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over Associated
Yield Losses Enhances Significance of Plant Activators
EXHIBIT 6: Chronic Yield Losses Due to Plant Diseases & Their
Dire Implications for Global Food Security Brings ?Plant
Activators? into the Spotlight for their Yield Boosting
Benefits: Comparison of Yields With and Without Crop
Protection
Plant Activators Market Benefits from the Rising Demand for
Crop Care and Protection Products
EXHIBIT 7: Global Market for Crop Protection Chemicals:
Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and
2024
Concerns over Adverse Effects of Excessive Pesticide Usage
Turns Attention to Plant Activators
Increasing Consumer Preference for Organic Foods and Vegan
Diets: An Opportunity for Activators Market
EXHIBIT 8: Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares
for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
EXHIBIT 9: Global Vegan Foods Market: Revenues in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Innovations Spur Growth in the Plant Activators Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Plant Activators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fruits &
Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cereals & Grains
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cereals & Grains by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cereals & Grains by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Oilseeds & Pulses
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Oilseeds & Pulses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oilseeds & Pulses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Turf &
Ornamentals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Turf & Ornamentals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Turf & Ornamentals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Soil Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Soil Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Soil Treatment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Mode of
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Mode of Applications
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Mode of
Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Biological by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Biological by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Biological by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators by
Crop - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses
and Turf & Ornamentals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Plant Activators by Crop -
Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and
Turf & Ornamentals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by Crop -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits & Vegetables,
Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators by
Mode of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other
Mode of Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Plant Activators by Mode of
Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by Mode
of Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foliar
Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators by
Source - Biological and Chemical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Plant Activators by Source -
Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and
Chemical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Crop - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Plant Activators by Crop -
Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and
Turf & Ornamentals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf &
Ornamentals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Mode of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other
Mode of Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Plant Activators by Mode
of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Mode of Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Source - Biological and Chemical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Plant Activators by Source -
Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and
Chemical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Crop - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Plant Activators by Crop -
Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and
Turf & Ornamentals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf &
Ornamentals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Mode of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other
Mode of Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Plant Activators by Mode of
Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Mode of Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Source - Biological and Chemical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Plant Activators by Source -
Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and
Chemical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Crop - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Plant Activators by Crop -
Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and
Turf & Ornamentals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf &
Ornamentals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Mode of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other
Mode of Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Plant Activators by Mode of
Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Mode of Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Source - Biological and Chemical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Plant Activators by Source -
Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and
Chemical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Plant Activators by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Crop - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Plant Activators by Crop -
Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and
Turf & Ornamentals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf &
Ornamentals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Mode of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other
Mode of Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Plant Activators by Mode
of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Mode of Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Source - Biological and Chemical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Plant Activators by Source -
Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and
Chemical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Crop - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Plant Activators by Crop -
Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and
Turf & Ornamentals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf &
Ornamentals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Mode of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other
Mode of Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Plant Activators by Mode
of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Mode of Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Source - Biological and Chemical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Plant Activators by Source -
Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and
Chemical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Activators by Crop - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains,
Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Plant Activators by Crop -
Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and
Turf & Ornamentals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf &
Ornamentals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Activators by Mode of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil
Treatment and Other Mode of Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Plant Activators by Mode
of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Mode of Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Activators by Source - Biological and Chemical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Plant Activators by
Source - Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and
Chemical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Crop - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Plant Activators by Crop -
Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and
Turf & Ornamentals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf &
Ornamentals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Mode of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other
Mode of Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Plant Activators by Mode
of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Mode of Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Source - Biological and Chemical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Plant Activators by Source -
Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and
Chemical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators by
Crop - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses
and Turf & Ornamentals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Plant Activators by Crop -
Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and
Turf & Ornamentals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by Crop -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits & Vegetables,
Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators by
Mode of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other
Mode of Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Plant Activators by Mode of
Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by Mode
of Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foliar
Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators by
Source - Biological and Chemical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Plant Activators by Source -
Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and
Chemical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Crop - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Plant Activators by Crop -
Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and
Turf & Ornamentals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf &
Ornamentals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Mode of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other
Mode of Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Plant Activators by Mode
of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Mode of Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Plant Activators
by Source - Biological and Chemical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Plant Activators by Source -
Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and
Chemical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Activators by Crop - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains,
Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Plant Activators by Crop -
