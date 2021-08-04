Global Plant Activators Market to Reach US$1 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Activators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799366/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Fruits & Vegetables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$384.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cereals & Grains segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.8% share of the global Plant Activators market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Plant Activators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$190.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.08% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$214.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$214.5 Million by the year 2027.



Oilseeds & Pulses Segment Corners a 20.6% Share in 2020



In the global Oilseeds & Pulses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$109.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$140.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$136.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Plant Activators: Market Prospects and Outlook

Biological Plant Activators Segment Drives Market Growth

Fruits & Vegetables: The Largest Segment in Plant Activators

Market

Europe Leads the Plant Activators Market, High Growth Potential

in Asian Economies

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of

Expanding Global Population Drives Demand for Plant Activators

EXHIBIT 1: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

EXHIBIT 2: Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand Growth in

Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the

Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields Drive the

Importance of Plant Activators

EXHIBIT 3: Loss of Arable Land & Decline in Yields Doubles Up

the Pressure to Strengthen Plant Defenses Against Diseases:

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person &

as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and

2020

As Monocropping Increases Pest Resistance and Raises Risk of

Crop Diseases, Farmers Turn to Plant Activators for Improving

Plant Health and Quality

EXHIBIT 4: Monocropping Impacts Plant Health & Quality,

Predisposing it to Diseases: Impact of Long-Term Coffee

Monoculture on Plant Health in Terms of Root Dry Weight &

Shoot Dry Weight (In Grams Per Plant)

With Climate Change and Global Warming Anticipated to Lead to

Increase in Pest Attacks, Need for Plant Activators Set to

Grow

EXHIBIT 5: Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees

Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Rising Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over Associated

Yield Losses Enhances Significance of Plant Activators

EXHIBIT 6: Chronic Yield Losses Due to Plant Diseases & Their

Dire Implications for Global Food Security Brings ?Plant

Activators? into the Spotlight for their Yield Boosting

Benefits: Comparison of Yields With and Without Crop

Protection

Plant Activators Market Benefits from the Rising Demand for

Crop Care and Protection Products

EXHIBIT 7: Global Market for Crop Protection Chemicals:

Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and

2024

Concerns over Adverse Effects of Excessive Pesticide Usage

Turns Attention to Plant Activators

Increasing Consumer Preference for Organic Foods and Vegan

Diets: An Opportunity for Activators Market

EXHIBIT 8: Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares

for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

EXHIBIT 9: Global Vegan Foods Market: Revenues in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Innovations Spur Growth in the Plant Activators Market



