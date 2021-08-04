Global Modular Laboratory Automation Market to Reach US$4.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Modular Laboratory Automation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799170/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Automated Liquid Handlers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automated Plate Handlers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Modular Laboratory Automation market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Modular Laboratory Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$953.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.52% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$868.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$868.6 Million by the year 2027.
Robotic Arms Segment Corners a 13.3% Share in 2020
In the global Robotic Arms segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$345.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$524.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$570 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Eppendorf AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hudson Robotics, Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Shimadzu Scientific Instruments
- Siemens Healthineers
- Synchron Lab Automation
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Modular Laboratory Automation
Modular Laboratory Automation: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Developed Regions: Dominant Consumers
EXHIBIT 1: World Modular Laboratory Automation Market by
Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions (2019 & 2025)
Fast Paced Growth Identified in Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 2: World Modular Laboratory Automation Market -
Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2018-2025:
China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, and
Japan
Automated Liquid Handlers: The Largest Equipment Type
Automated Plate Handlers Exhibit Faster Growth
Robotic Arms Step In to Resolve Critical Handling Needs
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Continue to Make Gains
Advanced Software Tools Augment Laboratory Automation
Automated Analyzers Enhance Lab Test Outcomes
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Eppendorf AG (Germany)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
Hudson Robotics, Inc. (USA)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)
Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (USA)
Siemens Healthineers (USA)
Synchron Lab Automation (The Netherlands)
Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise of Laboratory 4.0 to Change Dynamics in the Modular
Laboratory Automation Market
Modular Laboratory Automation Gains Traction Amid Growing Need
to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs
High Growth Opportunities in Clinical Diagnostics
Automation Plays an Important Role in Patient Treatment Management
As Laboratories Take On More Clinical Testing & Diagnostic
Cases on the Back of Growing Global Healthcare Burden,
Automation Becomes an Important Efficiency Enhancement
Strategy
Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market (In US$ Million)
Uptrend in Drug Discovery Industry Builds Robust Market Momentum
Healthy Trajectory in Genomics Research Favors Market Growth
Market Stands to Gain from Growing Proteomics Research Volumes
EXHIBIT 3: Global Proteomics Market Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2019 and 2024
Improving Healthcare & Lifescience Expenditure to Turbo Charge
Future Growth of the Market
EXHIBIT 4: World Healthcare Spending & Growth (in US$ Trillion)
and % Real GDP Growth for the Years 2012 through 2018
Technology Advancements & Innovations Widen Scope & Span of
Modulation Laboratory Automation
Sophisticated Laboratory Information Systems Inflate Automation
Deployments
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Automated Liquid
Handlers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Automated Liquid Handlers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Automated Liquid
Handlers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Automated Plate
Handlers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Automated Plate Handlers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Automated Plate Handlers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Arms by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Robotic Arms by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Robotic Arms by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Analyzers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Analyzers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Analyzers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals &
Diagnostic Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Diagnostic
Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Diagnostic
Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated Liquid
Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and Analyzers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Modular Laboratory Automation
by Equipment and Software - Automated Liquid Handlers,
Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and Analyzers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Equipment and Software - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automated Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate
Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
(ASRS), Software and Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Modular Laboratory
Automation by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Modular Laboratory Automation
by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Modular Laboratory
Automation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Laboratory Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated
Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms,
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and
Analyzers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated Liquid
Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and Analyzers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Equipment and Software - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automated Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate
Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
(ASRS), Software and Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Laboratory Automation by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Modular Laboratory
Automation by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Modular Laboratory
Automation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Laboratory Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated
Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms,
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and
Analyzers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated Liquid
Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and Analyzers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Equipment and Software - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automated Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate
Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
(ASRS), Software and Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Laboratory Automation by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Modular Laboratory
Automation by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Modular Laboratory
Automation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Laboratory Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated
Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms,
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and
Analyzers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated Liquid
Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and Analyzers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Equipment and Software - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automated Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate
Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
(ASRS), Software and Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Laboratory Automation by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Modular Laboratory
Automation by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Modular Laboratory
Automation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Laboratory Automation by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Laboratory Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated
Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms,
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and
Analyzers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated Liquid
Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and Analyzers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Equipment and Software - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automated Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate
Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
(ASRS), Software and Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Laboratory Automation by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Modular Laboratory
Automation by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Modular Laboratory
Automation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Laboratory Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated
Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms,
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and
Analyzers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated Liquid
Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and Analyzers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Equipment and Software - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automated Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate
Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
(ASRS), Software and Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Laboratory Automation by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Modular Laboratory
Automation by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Modular Laboratory
Automation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Laboratory Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated
Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms,
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and
Analyzers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated Liquid
Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and Analyzers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Equipment and Software - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automated Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate
Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
(ASRS), Software and Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Laboratory Automation by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Modular Laboratory
Automation by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Modular Laboratory
Automation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Laboratory Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated
Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms,
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and
Analyzers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated Liquid
Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and Analyzers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Equipment and Software - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automated Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate
Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
(ASRS), Software and Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Laboratory Automation by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Modular Laboratory
Automation by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Modular Laboratory
Automation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated Liquid
Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and Analyzers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Modular Laboratory Automation
by Equipment and Software - Automated Liquid Handlers,
Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and Analyzers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Equipment and Software - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automated Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate
Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
(ASRS), Software and Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Modular Laboratory
Automation by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Modular Laboratory Automation
by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Modular Laboratory
Automation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Laboratory Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated
Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms,
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and
Analyzers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated Liquid
Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and Analyzers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Modular
Laboratory Automation by Equipment and Software - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automated Liquid Handlers,
Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Laboratory Automation by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Modular Laboratory
Automation by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Modular
Laboratory Automation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Laboratory Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated
Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms,
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and
Analyzers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated Liquid
Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and Analyzers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Modular
Laboratory Automation by Equipment and Software - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automated Liquid Handlers,
Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Laboratory Automation by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Modular Laboratory
Automation by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Modular
Laboratory Automation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Laboratory Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated
Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms,
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and
Analyzers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Modular Laboratory
Automation by Equipment and Software - Automated Liquid
Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software and Analyzers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Modular
