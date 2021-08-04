Global Mobile Edge Computing Market to Reach US$2.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Edge Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799151/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.8% over the period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 29.3% CAGR to reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 35.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.1% share of the global Mobile Edge Computing market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 40.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 35.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Mobile Edge Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$171.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 40.17% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$225.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 35.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.9% and 29.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$225.7 Million by the year 2027.
- Adlink Technology Inc.
- Advantech Co., Ltd.
- AT&T Inc.
- Gigaspaces Technologies Inc.
- Huawei Technology Co. Ltd.
- Intel Corporation
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- Nokia Corporation
- Saguna Networks Ltd.
- SK Telecom Co. Ltd.
- SMART Embedded Computing
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- ZephyrTel Inc.
- ZTE Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Mobile Edge Computing: Bringing Storage &
Computing Closer to Edge of Network
Organizations Influencing Mobile Edge Computing Industry
Mobile Edge Computing Holds Compelling Merits and Supports New
Applications
Mobile Edge Computing Emerges as Key Technology to Reduce
Network Congestion
Market Overview & Outlook
Network Benefits and Performance Gains Enable Mobile Edge
Computing Market to Post Healthy Growth
Key Issues Related to Mobile Edge Computing
Market Analysis by Component
EXHIBIT 1: World Mobile Edge Computing Market by Component:
(2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hardware, and
Software & Services
Application Market Analysis
EXHIBIT 2: World Mobile Edge Computing Market by Application:
(2020 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Location-
Based Services, Video Surveillance, Unified Communication,
Data Analytics, and Other Applications
IT & Telecom: The Largest Vertical Market
EXHIBIT 3: World Mobile Edge Computing Market by Vertical (2020 &
2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IT & Telecom,
Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, and Other
Verticals
Transformation of the Telecom Industry with MEC
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 4: World Mobile Edge Computing Market (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 5: World Mobile Edge Computing Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Select Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in IoT Ecosystem, the Cornerstone for Future Growth
EXHIBIT 6: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
EXHIBIT 7: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices
Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025
Rising Demand for High-Performance Mobile Applications Bodes
Well for MEC in Telecommunication Sector
EXHIBIT 8: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
EXHIBIT 9: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2021
EXHIBIT 10: Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category
for 2020 by Category
5G Networks to Inflate Market Demand
EXHIBIT 11: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
EXHIBIT 12: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 and 2025
EXHIBIT 13: Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by
Network Type
Accelerating Pace of Connected Care Adoption Drives
Opportunities for Mobile Edge Computing
EXHIBIT 14: Global % Share of IoT in Healthcare by Application
Area for the Year 2020
Opportunities in Retail Sector
EXHIBIT 15: IoT in the Global Retail Industry (In US$ Billion)
by Application for the Years 2018 and 2025
Mobile Edge Computing to Gain Traction in BFSI
Mobile Edge Computing Presents Landmark Technology for Media &
Entertainment
Low Latency & High Bandwidth Needs Create Ample Demand
Edge-Powered Computing Offers Intriguing Advantages for
Location-Based Applications
Opportunities in Video Surveillance Ecosystem
Reliable Data Analytics with Mobile Edge Computing
Mobile Edge Computing Marks Paradigm Shift for Mobile Cloud
Computing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 52
