Global Mobile Edge Computing Market to Reach US$2.8 Billion by the Year 2027

3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.8% over the period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 29.3% CAGR to reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 35.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.1% share of the global Mobile Edge Computing market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 40.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 35.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Mobile Edge Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$171.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 40.17% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$225.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 35.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.9% and 29.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$225.7 Million by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Mobile Edge Computing: Bringing Storage &

Computing Closer to Edge of Network

Organizations Influencing Mobile Edge Computing Industry

Mobile Edge Computing Holds Compelling Merits and Supports New

Applications

Mobile Edge Computing Emerges as Key Technology to Reduce

Network Congestion

Market Overview & Outlook

Network Benefits and Performance Gains Enable Mobile Edge

Computing Market to Post Healthy Growth

Key Issues Related to Mobile Edge Computing

Market Analysis by Component

EXHIBIT 1: World Mobile Edge Computing Market by Component:

(2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hardware, and

Software & Services

Application Market Analysis

EXHIBIT 2: World Mobile Edge Computing Market by Application:

(2020 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Location-

Based Services, Video Surveillance, Unified Communication,

Data Analytics, and Other Applications

IT & Telecom: The Largest Vertical Market

EXHIBIT 3: World Mobile Edge Computing Market by Vertical (2020 &

2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IT & Telecom,

Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, and Other

Verticals

Transformation of the Telecom Industry with MEC

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 4: World Mobile Edge Computing Market (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 5: World Mobile Edge Computing Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in IoT Ecosystem, the Cornerstone for Future Growth

EXHIBIT 6: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

EXHIBIT 7: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices

Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025

Rising Demand for High-Performance Mobile Applications Bodes

Well for MEC in Telecommunication Sector

EXHIBIT 8: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 9: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 10: Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category

for 2020 by Category

5G Networks to Inflate Market Demand

EXHIBIT 11: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

EXHIBIT 12: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 and 2025

EXHIBIT 13: Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by

Network Type

Accelerating Pace of Connected Care Adoption Drives

Opportunities for Mobile Edge Computing

EXHIBIT 14: Global % Share of IoT in Healthcare by Application

Area for the Year 2020

Opportunities in Retail Sector

EXHIBIT 15: IoT in the Global Retail Industry (In US$ Billion)

by Application for the Years 2018 and 2025

Mobile Edge Computing to Gain Traction in BFSI

Mobile Edge Computing Presents Landmark Technology for Media &

Entertainment

Low Latency & High Bandwidth Needs Create Ample Demand

Edge-Powered Computing Offers Intriguing Advantages for

Location-Based Applications

Opportunities in Video Surveillance Ecosystem

Reliable Data Analytics with Mobile Edge Computing

Mobile Edge Computing Marks Paradigm Shift for Mobile Cloud

Computing



UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

Telecom Companies Develop 5G Medical Edge Cloud Platform

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

South Korea: SK Telecom Launches Global MEC Task Force

REST OF WORLD

