CMC Materials Reports Record Revenue for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021

| Source: CMC Materials CMC Materials

Aurora, Illinois, UNITED STATES

  • Record Total Company Revenue of $309.5 Million, 12.7% Higher than Last Year and 6.5% Higher Sequentially
  • Electronic Materials Segment Revenue of $251.1 Million, 13.9% Higher than Last Year and 3.5% Higher Sequentially
  • Expecting Total Company Revenue for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 to be Approximately Flat Sequentially
  • Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range Revised to Between $355 Million and $365 Million

AURORA, Ill., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended June 30, 2021.

“Our CMC Materials team delivered another quarter of solid results, posting record revenue. Within Electronic Materials, we are particularly proud of the execution from our CMP pads and electronic chemicals businesses. We are also encouraged by the improvement in our pipeline and industrial materials (PIM) business,” said David Li, President and CEO of CMC Materials.

“Looking ahead, we have revised our expectation for full year Adjusted EBITDA reflecting industry-wide inflationary pressures and lower than expected CMP slurries revenue in the short-term, driven by variability in order patterns from certain Chinese customers. As we actively address these challenges, we remain confident that our technological differentiation, deep customer collaboration and extensive global footprint should enable us to build upon our industry-leading positions,” said Li.

Key Highlights for the Third Quarter

The company’s record quarterly revenue of $309.5 million, an increase of 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year, was driven by continued robust demand in the company’s Electronic Materials segment, which represents more than 80% of the company’s revenue. In the company’s Performance Materials segment, the PIM business showed solid improvement sequentially, yet continues to be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic (“Pandemic”). In the quarter, the company recorded a $3.1 million impairment charge for the wood treatment business related to the previously announced strategic decision to exit this business. Net income was $33.6 million compared to $34.5 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $96.0 million, compared to $92.0 million in the prior year. Year to date, the company generated $179.8 million in cash flow from operations, and $263.0 million in the last twelve months.

Key Financial Information for the Third Quarter

  • Revenue was $309.5 million, 12.7% higher than the same quarter last year due to growth in both the company’s segments. Revenue was up 6.5% sequentially.

  • Net income was $33.6 million compared to $34.5 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income1 was $55.2 million, 3.9% higher compared to the prior year, as higher revenue and lower interest expense was partially offset by higher costs.

  • Diluted EPS was $1.13. Adjusted diluted EPS1 was $1.86, 3.3% higher compared to the same quarter last year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $96.0 million, up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 for the quarter was 31.0%, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.5% in the same quarter last year.

1 Refer to financial tables and “Use of Certain GAAP, non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Information” below for information about these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measure.

Electronic Materials – Revenue was $251.1 million, 13.9% higher than revenue in the same quarter last year due to continued strength across all businesses, and the addition of International Test Solutions (ITS), which is reported as materials technologies. Revenue was 3.5% higher sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA was $82.5 million, or 32.9% of revenue.

Performance Materials Revenue was $58.4 million for the quarter, 7.5% higher than revenue in the same quarter last year, driven primarily by improved demand for the company’s PIM products. Revenue was 21.8% higher sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA was $25.5 million, or 43.6% of revenue.

Current Financial Guidance

Sequentially, the company currently expects revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 to be approximately flat compared to revenue in the third fiscal quarter. Electronic Materials revenue is expected to be approximately flat and Performance Materials revenue is expected to be up mid-single digits for the fourth fiscal quarter.

The company revised the full fiscal year 2021 expectation for its Adjusted EBITDA range to between $355 million to $365 million.

With respect to this guidance, and additional current expectations provided in the company’s related slide presentation and prepared commentary, the company notes the continued uncertainty as to the ongoing macroeconomic environment and the impact of the Pandemic on the industries in which the company participates.

RELATED SLIDE PRESENTATION AND PREPARED COMMENTARY

A slide presentation and corresponding prepared commentary related to this press release will be available at cmcmaterials.com in the Quarterly Results section of the Investor Relations center at approximately the same time that this press release is issued.

CONFERENCE CALL

CMC Materials’ quarterly earnings conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, August 5. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay from the company’s website, cmcmaterials.com, or by phone at (833) 714-0937. Callers outside the U.S. may dial (778) 560-2685. The conference code for the call is 7062157. A transcript of the formal comments made during the conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

ABOUT CMC MATERIALS, INC.

CMC Materials, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. CMC Materials, Inc. is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges. The company has approximately 2,100 employees globally. For more information about CMC Materials, Inc., visit www.cmcmaterials.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, at 630-499-2600.

USE OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The company’s financial results are provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, the Company presents the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, and net debt. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and excludes certain items that affect comparability from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press release are a supplement to, and not a substitute for, the company’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the investor's understanding about the company's ongoing operations. Specifically, the company believes the impact of the adjustments related to impairment charges, acquisitions, such as expenses incurred to complete an acquisition and related integration and acquisition-related amortization expenses, costs of restructuring related to the wood treatment business, costs incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic (“Pandemic”) net of grants received, costs related to the KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire net of insurance recoveries and the effects of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017 in the United States (“Tax Act”) and the issued final regulations related to the Tax Act, are not indicative of its core operating results and thus presents these certain measures excluding these effects. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures are included in the financial statements portion of this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segments is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 280, Segment Reporting. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For these reasons, this measure is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, future sales and operating results; growth or contraction, and trends in the industries and markets in which the company participates such as the semiconductor, and oil and gas, industries; the acquisition of, investment in, or collaboration with other entities, and the expected benefits and synergies of such transactions; divestment or disposition, or cessation of investment, in certain of the company’s businesses; new product introductions; development of new products, technologies and markets; product performance; the financial conditions of the company's customers; the competitive landscape that relates to the company’s business; the company's supply chain; natural disasters; various economic or political factors and international or national events, including related to global public health crises such as the Pandemic, and the enactment of trade sanctions, tariffs, or other similar matters; the generation, protection and acquisition of intellectual property, and litigation related to such intellectual property or third party intellectual property; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, and related compliance; the operation of facilities by the company; the company's management; foreign exchange fluctuation; the company's current or future tax rate, including the effects of changes to tax laws in the jurisdictions in which the company operates; cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities; financing facilities and related debt, pay off or payment of principal and interest, and compliance with covenants and other terms; and, uses and investment of the company's cash balance, including dividends and share repurchases, which may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason by the company, based on a variety of factors. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about CMC Materials’ beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations of CMC Materials’ management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to CMC Materials’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the risk factors contained in CMC Materials’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on November 17, 2020, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which the Company expects to file by August 9, 2021. Except as required by law, CMC Materials undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements made by it to reflect new information, subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact:
Colleen Mumford
Vice President, Communications and Marketing
CMC Materials, Inc.
(630) 499-2600

CMC MATERIALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 June 30,
2020		 June 30,
2021		 June 30,
2020
Revenue$309,516  $290,528  $274,727  $887,907  $842,063 
Cost of sales180,320  166,782  152,973  512,061  470,525 
Gross profit129,196  123,746  121,754  375,846  371,538 
          
Operating expenses:         
Research, development and technical13,654  12,925  12,165  39,007  38,206 
Selling, general and administrative56,242  58,538  51,847  170,700  162,495 
Impairment charges3,090  208,221    218,658   
Total operating expenses72,986  279,684  64,012  428,365  200,701 
          
Operating income (loss)56,210  (155,938) 57,742  (52,519) 170,837 
Interest expense9,551  9,508  10,406  28,667  33,079 
Interest income11  13  131  47  589 
Other (expense) income, net(427) (484) (201) 541  (1,608)
Income (loss) before income taxes46,243  (165,917) 47,266  (80,598) 136,739 
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes12,601  (16,109) 12,741  4,038  30,766 
          
Net income (loss)$33,642  $(149,808) $34,525  $(84,636) $105,973 
          
Basic earnings (loss) per share$1.15  $(5.13) $1.19  $(2.90) $3.63 
          
Diluted earnings (loss) per share$1.13  $(5.13) $1.17  $(2.90) $3.58 
          
Weighted average basic shares outstanding29,260  29,210  29,079  29,197  29,157 
          
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding29,682  29,210  29,456  29,197  29,603 
               

CMC MATERIALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands)

 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2020
ASSETS:   
    
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$228,506  $257,354 
Accounts receivable, net170,346  134,023 
Inventories169,147  159,134 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets25,901  26,558 
Total current assets593,900  577,069 
    
Property, plant and equipment, net357,304  362,067 
Other long-term assets1,298,621  1,437,331 
Total assets$2,249,825  $2,376,467 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:   
    
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$55,737  $49,254 
Current portion of long-term debt10,650  10,650 
Accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other current liabilities129,497  121,442 
Total current liabilities195,884  181,346 
    
Long-term debt, net of current portion904,967  910,764 
Other long-term liabilities167,727  210,044 
Total liabilities1,268,578  1,302,154 
    
Stockholders' equity981,247  1,074,313 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$2,249,825  $2,376,467 
        

CMC MATERIALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands)

 Nine months ended June 30,
 2021 2020
Net cash provided by operating activities$179,793  $204,083 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired(126,129)  
Additions to property, plant and equipment(31,574) (107,015)
Proceeds from the sale of assets2,613  1,587 
Net cash used in investing activities(155,090) (105,428)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Repayment of long-term debt(7,988) (17,988)
Repurchases of common stock under Share Repurchase Program(15,171) (35,009)
Repurchases of common stock withheld for taxes(5,492) (3,112)
Proceeds from revolving line of credit  150,000 
Proceeds from issuance of stock13,326  10,960 
Dividends paid(39,570) (37,527)
Other financing activities(219) (123)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities(55,114) 67,201 
    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash1,563  357 
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents(28,848) 166,213 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period257,354  188,495 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$228,506  $354,708 
        

CMC MATERIALS, INC.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain GAAP Financial Measures to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share and percentage amounts)

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
Net income$33,642  $1.13  $34,525  $1.17 
        
Amortization of acquisition related intangibles20,620  0.69  20,786  0.71 
Acquisition and integration-related expenses3,353  0.11  2,735  0.09 
Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of insurance recovery26    622  0.02 
Net costs related to restructuring of wood treatment business24    (293) (0.01)
Costs related to Pandemic, net of grants received(200) (0.01) 112   
U.S. tax reform    18   
Impairment charge3,090  0.11     
Tax effect on adjustments to net income1(5,334) (0.17) (5,356) (0.18)
Adjusted Net income$55,221  $1.86  $53,149  $1.80 


Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit and Gross Margin
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
Revenue$309,516   $274,727  
Cost of sales180,320   152,973  
Gross profit$129,196   $121,754  
Gross margin41.7 % 44.3 %
    
Adjustments:   
Amortization of acquisition related intangibles3,754   3,347  
Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of insurance recovery26   622  
Net costs related to restructuring of wood treatment business24   (293) 
Costs related to the Pandemic, net of grants received(6)  198  
Adjusted gross profit$132,994   $125,628  
Adjusted gross margin43.0 % 45.7 %


Reconciliation of GAAP Operating expenses to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating expenses
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
Research, development and technical$13,654  $12,165 
Selling, general, and administrative56,242  51,847 
Impairment charge3,090   
Operating expenses$72,986  $64,012 
Adjustments:   
Amortization of acquisition related intangibles2(16,866) (17,439)
Acquisition and integration-related expenses2(3,353) (2,735)
Costs related to the Pandemic, net of grants received2194  86 
Impairment charge(3,090)  
Adjusted operating expenses$49,871  $43,924 
        


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA Margin
     
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
Net income $33,642   $34,525  
Interest expense 9,551   10,406  
Interest income (11)  (131) 
Provision for income taxes 12,601   12,741  
Depreciation & amortization 33,927   31,324  
EBITDA 89,710   88,865  
EBITDA margin 29.0 % 32.3 %
     
Adjustments (pre-tax):    
Acquisition and integration-related expenses 3,353   2,735  
Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of insurance recovery 26   622  
Net costs related to restructuring of wood treatment business 24   (293) 
Costs related to the Pandemic, net of grants received (200)  112  
Impairment charge 3,090     
Adjusted EBITDA $96,003   $92,041  
Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.0 % 33.5 %
         


Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance Reconciliation 3
    
 Fiscal Year 2021 Fiscal Year 2021
 Low High
Net income$(63,000) $(54,000)
Interest expense, net538,000  38,000 
Provision for income taxes416,000  17,000 
Depreciation453,000  53,000 
Amortization85,000  85,000 
EBITDA (Consolidated)$129,000  $139,000 
Acquisition and integration-related expenses67,889  7,889 
Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of insurance recovery6(1,050) (1,050)
Net costs related to restructuring of wood treatment business696  96 
Costs related to the Pandemic, net of grants received6641  641 
Impairment charges6218,658  218,658 
Adjusted EBITDA Guidance - Consolidated$355,234  $365,234 
    


Reconciliation of Cash Flow From Operations to Free Cash Flow
    
 Nine Months Ended
 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
Net cash provided by operating activities$179,793  $204,083 
Less: Capital expenditures31,574  107,015 
Free cash flow$148,219  $97,068 
    
Net cash used in investing activities$(155,090) $(105,428)
    
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities$(55,114) $67,201 


Reconciliation of GAAP Debt to Net Debt
    
 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2020
Total short-term and long-term debt$915,617  $921,414 
Less: Cash and cash equivalents228,506  257,354 
Total net debt$687,111  $664,060 
        

1 Tax effect on the adjustments were calculated using the U.S. Federal and state blended tax rate for the respective periods as the related adjustments are mainly U.S. driven.
2 Adjustment is related to the Selling, general and administrative expenses.
3 This is a reconciliation of our indicated full year net income to our adjusted EBITDA. The amounts above may not reflect certain future charges costs and/or gains that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance, including future impairment charges associated with the anticipated closure of our wood treatment business.
4 Amounts represent the mid-point of the financial guidance provided on November 11, 2020.
5 Amount represents the mid-point of the current financial guidance provided on August 4, 2021.
6 Amounts represent actual Non-GAAP adjustments through the third quarter fiscal year 2021.

 


Tags

third quarter earnings ccmp record revenue CMC Materials electronic materials performance materials cmp slurries cmp pads