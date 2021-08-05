Los Angeles, USA, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Robust Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Domain Witnesses Several Novel and Promising Therapies in Different Stages of Clinical Development Expected to Enter the Market by the Next Decade

DelveInsight’s analysis demonstrates a robust Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline with 15+ active players in the domain working on 15+ pipeline therapies.

DelveInsight’s ‘Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Insights’ report presents an exhaustive coverage of the available therapies, Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder emerging therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working in the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder pipeline domain, and future potential of the space.

Some of the notable pointers extracted from the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s analysis demonstrates a robust Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline with 15+ active players in the domain working on 15+ pipeline therapies.

in the domain working on 15+ pipeline therapies. Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder pipeline therapies such as Ravulizumab, Telitacicept, SHR1459, CRD1, HBM9161, BAT4406F, ABX-1431, BN201, ARN-6039, Ublituximab , and others are in different stages of clinical trials.

, and others are in different stages of clinical trials. Imcyse, TG Therapeutics, Nihon Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Thera Solutions, Reistone Biopharma, RemeGen, among several others are some of the key pharma players working in the NMOSD domain.

among several others are some of the key pharma players working in the NMOSD domain. Telitacicept (RemeGen) is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat NMOSD. Telitacicept is a novel recombinant TACI-Fc (transmembrane activator and calcium modulator and cyclophilin ligand interactor) fusion protein designed to inhibit the development and survival of plasma cells and mature B cells, preventing the formation of autoantibodies.

is in stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat NMOSD. Telitacicept is a novel recombinant TACI-Fc (transmembrane activator and calcium modulator and cyclophilin ligand interactor) fusion protein designed to inhibit the development and survival of plasma cells and mature B cells, preventing the formation of autoantibodies. SHR1459 (TG 1701, EBI 1459) is an orally available, small molecule, covalently-bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor. The drug is in Phase II clinical studies the for treatment of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders

(TG 1701, EBI 1459) is an orally available, small molecule, covalently-bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor. The drug is in clinical studies the for treatment of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a monoclonal antibody that targets CD20 positive B-cells, a component of the body’s immune system. The drug is being developed by TG Therapeutics and is currently in Phase I stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat NMOSD.

(TG-1101) is a monoclonal antibody that targets CD20 positive B-cells, a component of the body’s immune system. The drug is being developed by TG Therapeutics and is currently in stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat NMOSD. In August 2016, TG Therapeutics announced that the US FDA granted orphan drug designation for TG-1101 (ublituximab) the Company's novel, glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of patients with Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO) and Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD).

for TG-1101 (ublituximab) the Company's novel, glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of patients with Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO) and Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD). In July 2020, Imcyse was awarded a subsidy for 1.1 million Euros over a period of 29 months to support its Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) program. Funding was approved on behalf of the Walloon Region by Willy Borsus, Minister of Economy and Research. The subsidy will be used to demonstrate Proof of Concept (PoC) both in an animal model and on human cells (Phase 0 study) to select and establish the clinical relevance of the NMOSD Imotope. A clinical Phase I trial in NMOSD patients will follow.

Request for Sample to know more about the therapies expected to make grab the maximum patient pool @ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Emerging Therapies and Forecast

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline reports lays down a comprehensive structure of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space, and growth prospects across the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder domain.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Overview

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD), also referred to as Devic disease, is a chronic condition that causes inflammation of the optic nerve and spinal cord thereby affecting the brain and spinal cord. The condition is an autoimmune disorder, however, the exact pathophysiology and cause of the autoimmunity remain unclear.

Discover more about the disease, treatments, and pipeline therapies @ NMOSD Pipeline Assessment

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA Ravulizumab Alexion

Pharmaceuticals Phase III Complement C5 inhibitors Intravenous Telitacicept RemeGen Phase III B cell activating factor inhibitors Subcutaneous NPB-01 Nihon

Pharmaceutical Phase II Amyloid beta-protein inhibitors Intravenous SHR1459 Reistone

Biopharma Phase II Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral Ublituximab

(TG-1101) TG

Therapeutics Phase I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous BAT4406F Bio-Thera

Solutions Phase I CD20 inhibitor Intravenous ARN-6039 Boston

Pharmaceuticals Preclinical Nuclear receptor subfamily 1 group F member 3 inverse agonists; Th17 cell modulators Oral Research Programme:

Neuromyelitis optica Imcyse Preclinical NA NA

Request for Sample to know more @ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Analysis, Key Companies, and Futuristic Trends

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Assessment

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline report presents a holistic picture of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Mono/Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Immunoglobulin

Monoclonal antibodies

Protein

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecules

Vaccine

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Oral

Subcutaneous

By Mechanism of Action

Nuclear receptor subfamily 1 group F member 3 inverse agonists

Complement C5 inhibitors

Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity

Amyloid beta-protein inhibitors

Agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors

B cell activating factor inhibitors

Immunomodulator

By Targets

Complement C5

Amyloid beta-protein

B cell-activating factor

Tumour necrosis factor ligand superfamily member 13

Agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase

For rich insights into merging therapies and assessment, visit NMOSD Pipeline Emerging Novel Therapies

Scope of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, RemeGen, Reistone Biopharma, Chord Therapeutics, Nihon Pharmaceuticals, Harbour BioMed, Bio-Thera Solutions, Abide Therapeutics, Bionure, Boston Pharmaceuticals, and TG Therapeutics among others.

Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Therapies: Ravulizumab, Telitacicept, SHR1459, CRD1, HBM9161, BAT4406F, ABX-1431, BN201, ARN-6039, and Ublituximab among others.

Discover more about the scope of the report @ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Emerging Therapies, Treatments, and Ongoing Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Disease Overview 4 NMOSD Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis 5 Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Therapeutic Assessment 6 Late Stage Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Products (Phase III) 7 Mid-Stage NMOSD Products (Phase II) 8 Early Stage Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Products (Phase I) 9 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Products 10 Inactive NMOSD Pipeline Products 11 Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Products 12 Unmet Needs 13 Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Drivers and Barriers 14 Future Perspectives and Conclusion 15 Analyst Views 16 Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Companies 17 Appendix

Learn more about the report offerings @ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Therapies and Emerging Trends

Audit the market before venturing with DelveInsight’s Due Diligence Services

Related Reports

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market

DelveInsight's "Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028" report.

Pompe Disease Market Insight Epidemiology And Market Forecast

DelveInsight's "Pompe Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028" report.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Sma Market Insight Epidemiology And Market Forecast

DelveInsight's 'Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028' report.

Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market Insights Epidemiology And Market Forecast

DelveInsight's 'Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028’ report.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Insights

DelveInsight’s ‘Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast–2026’ report.

Adult Intraventricular Hemorrhage Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Adult Intraventricular Haemorrhage Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2026’ report.

Carotid Stenotic Scan Devices Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Carotid Stenotic Scan Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2026’ report.

Browse through our posts

Dynamics Of Schizophrenia Market

Alzheimer’s Disease Market Landscape

Advancements in Neuromodulation in the Neurological Disorders Market

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices and Changing Market Landscape

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News