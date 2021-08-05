Los Angeles, USA, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Robust Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Domain Witnesses Several Novel and Promising Therapies in Different Stages of Clinical Development Expected to Enter the Market by the Next Decade
DelveInsight’s analysis demonstrates a robust Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline with 15+ active players in the domain working on 15+ pipeline therapies.
DelveInsight’s ‘Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Insights’ report presents an exhaustive coverage of the available therapies, Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder emerging therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working in the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder pipeline domain, and future potential of the space.
Some of the notable pointers extracted from the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline report:
- Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder pipeline therapies such as Ravulizumab, Telitacicept, SHR1459, CRD1, HBM9161, BAT4406F, ABX-1431, BN201, ARN-6039, Ublituximab, and others are in different stages of clinical trials.
- Imcyse, TG Therapeutics, Nihon Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Thera Solutions, Reistone Biopharma, RemeGen, among several others are some of the key pharma players working in the NMOSD domain.
- Telitacicept (RemeGen) is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat NMOSD. Telitacicept is a novel recombinant TACI-Fc (transmembrane activator and calcium modulator and cyclophilin ligand interactor) fusion protein designed to inhibit the development and survival of plasma cells and mature B cells, preventing the formation of autoantibodies.
- SHR1459 (TG 1701, EBI 1459) is an orally available, small molecule, covalently-bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor. The drug is in Phase II clinical studies the for treatment of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders
- Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a monoclonal antibody that targets CD20 positive B-cells, a component of the body’s immune system. The drug is being developed by TG Therapeutics and is currently in Phase I stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat NMOSD.
- In August 2016, TG Therapeutics announced that the US FDA granted orphan drug designation for TG-1101 (ublituximab) the Company's novel, glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of patients with Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO) and Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD).
- In July 2020, Imcyse was awarded a subsidy for 1.1 million Euros over a period of 29 months to support its Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) program. Funding was approved on behalf of the Walloon Region by Willy Borsus, Minister of Economy and Research. The subsidy will be used to demonstrate Proof of Concept (PoC) both in an animal model and on human cells (Phase 0 study) to select and establish the clinical relevance of the NMOSD Imotope. A clinical Phase I trial in NMOSD patients will follow.
The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline reports lays down a comprehensive structure of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space, and growth prospects across the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder domain.
Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Overview
Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD), also referred to as Devic disease, is a chronic condition that causes inflammation of the optic nerve and spinal cord thereby affecting the brain and spinal cord. The condition is an autoimmune disorder, however, the exact pathophysiology and cause of the autoimmunity remain unclear.
Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Drugs
|Drug
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|Ravulizumab
|Alexion
Pharmaceuticals
|Phase III
|Complement C5 inhibitors
|Intravenous
|Telitacicept
|RemeGen
|Phase III
|B cell activating factor inhibitors
|Subcutaneous
|NPB-01
|Nihon
Pharmaceutical
|Phase II
|Amyloid beta-protein inhibitors
|Intravenous
|SHR1459
|Reistone
Biopharma
|Phase II
|Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors
|Oral
|Ublituximab
(TG-1101)
|TG
Therapeutics
|Phase I
|Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants
|Intravenous
|BAT4406F
|Bio-Thera
Solutions
|Phase I
|CD20 inhibitor
|Intravenous
|ARN-6039
|Boston
Pharmaceuticals
|Preclinical
|Nuclear receptor subfamily 1 group F member 3 inverse agonists; Th17 cell modulators
|Oral
|Research Programme:
Neuromyelitis optica
|Imcyse
|Preclinical
|NA
|NA
Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Assessment
The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline report presents a holistic picture of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.
By Product Type
- Mono
- Mono/Combination
By Stage
- Discovery
- Pre-clinical
- IND
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Pre-registration
By Molecule Type
- Immunoglobulin
- Monoclonal antibodies
- Protein
- Recombinant fusion proteins
- Small molecules
- Vaccine
By Route of Administration
- Intravenous
- Oral
- Subcutaneous
By Mechanism of Action
- Nuclear receptor subfamily 1 group F member 3 inverse agonists
- Complement C5 inhibitors
- Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity
- Amyloid beta-protein inhibitors
- Agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors
- B cell activating factor inhibitors
- Immunomodulator
By Targets
- Complement C5
- Amyloid beta-protein
- B cell-activating factor
- Tumour necrosis factor ligand superfamily member 13
- Agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase
Scope of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, RemeGen, Reistone Biopharma, Chord Therapeutics, Nihon Pharmaceuticals, Harbour BioMed, Bio-Thera Solutions, Abide Therapeutics, Bionure, Boston Pharmaceuticals, and TG Therapeutics among others.
Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Therapies: Ravulizumab, Telitacicept, SHR1459, CRD1, HBM9161, BAT4406F, ABX-1431, BN201, ARN-6039, and Ublituximab among others.
Table of Contents
|1
|Report Introduction
|2
|Executive Summary
|3
|Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Disease Overview
|4
|NMOSD Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis
|5
|Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Therapeutic Assessment
|6
|Late Stage Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Products (Phase III)
|7
|Mid-Stage NMOSD Products (Phase II)
|8
|Early Stage Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Products (Phase I)
|9
|Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Products
|10
|Inactive NMOSD Pipeline Products
|11
|Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Products
|12
|Unmet Needs
|13
|Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Drivers and Barriers
|14
|Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|15
|Analyst Views
|16
|Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Companies
|17
|Appendix
