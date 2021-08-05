Roofing Company Opens New Office In Norman, OK

Edmond, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OK based Roof Pro Local is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Norman. The roofing company has completed over 500 roofs in recent years. Having hired new reps in the past year, they are now looking to offer their services to the people of Norman. There are a number of reasons why Roof Pro Local is one of the most trusted roofing contractors in the area, and the fact that they can save homeowners up to 40% on their premiums with their unique system is just one of the advantages their customers stand to gain.



“We have been providing residential and commercial roofing services to Oklahoma for over 20 years,” the roofing company says. “At Roof Pro Local, we understand that every roofing project is unique. Our talented and fully insured roofing crews are available to provide you with top-notch professional workmanship on all your needs, from simple roof repairs to new roof installations — including a complete cleanup of your yard and the entire project area upon completion. With Roof Pro Local, your satisfaction is always guaranteed.”



The company offers a wide range of services that include both residential and commercial roofing. Residential roofing is, in many ways, a very sensitive job that should only be entrusted to the very best in the roofing industry. Residential roofs protect private homes and the families that live in said homes, and it is important to make sure that only the best materials, methods and practices are employed when installing, repairing or maintaining the roof of such properties. This is why Roof Pro Local is trusted by homeowners. The company uses high quality materials along with tried and tested methods to ensure that any roof they install lasts for decades.



Commercial roofing can be just as sensitive as residential roofing, thanks to the fact that a damaged roof can cost a business thousands of dollars. With Roof Pro Local and their high quality roofing products and top class expertise, businesses can be sure they are getting the very best when they trust this Oklahoma company to handle the installation or repair of roofs at their premises.



“We use high quality, impact-resistant shingles, installed to the manufacturer's maximum specifications,” the company says. “We're not here to charge you an arm and a leg. We have multiple service tiers available to fit your needs and budget. With over 20 years of roofing expertise in Oklahoma, we've seen and done it all. We are fully insured, licensed and bonded. Be at ease. We accept cash, American Express, Discover, MasterCard, Visa and insurance. We take great pride in our quality work. If you're not satisfied, we're not satisfied, plain and simple. We'll work with your insurance agency from start to finish to make the entire process as painless for you as possible.”



Roof Pro Local is one of the most trusted roofing contractors in Oklahoma, and a client can always be sure to get the most comprehensive service out of the company. With years of experience, a highly dedicated team and a philosophy that allows for nothing but high quality work, Roof Pro Local has managed to cement their place among the top roofing companies in the country.



R. Vincent, a happy client, says in their Google review, “Bruce was wonderful to work with. Very professional and kept me in the loop the whole time. Bruce worked with our insurance company and took care of everything which made for a smooth experience. They were quick and punctual, and the roof looks fantastic. Bruce was also able to get some siding and screen repairs done for us. The siding matched perfect and screens look great.”



Another review from James Thorpe says, “Bruce Middlebrook at Roof Pro Local was a pleasure to work with. He was very responsive to our needs and situation, working with our insurance company to get the most coverage possible. The installation crew were great and did an outstanding job, leaving not one scrap of trash or nails! Mike from Roof Pro Local was on site all the time supervising and made a special trip to all of our neighbors to explain what was happening, and he assured them that all debris would be cleaned up as it was windy those two days of installation. First rate company.”



Roof Pro Local can be reached via phone or email. Further details regarding the company’s roofing services can also be found on their official website.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7glk_RM1C0

