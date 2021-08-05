Exclusive Entrepreneurship Coaching to Empower Individuals to Scale their Own Business during the Pandemic

Singapore, Singapore, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An alliance of global entrepreneurs and business owners with more than 100 years of combined business experience announces the launch of its Entrepreneur Success Blueprint, a two-day workshop dedicated to empowering individuals on how to start, build and scale their own business and leverage digital marketing strategies to generate leads and convert them into loyal clients.

Overall, this exclusive course seeks to empower individuals to live life on their own terms and overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and its related lockdowns.

It will offer participants ongoing support and multiple ways to start a profitable business that may serve as a backup plan and be run from the comfort of their homes. Areas of focus include little- known niche industries that are seldom spoken about but can be immensely profitable with opportunities for lasting passive income.

Terence Tan, who is leading this effort, says: “The ongoing pandemic has got people thinking about their futures with many of them suffering from a lack of revenue, a job loss or questions about their overall sense of purpose.”

“Our goal is to share our knowledge with those individuals willing to learn and be coached, ultimately developing a lifelong learning community that will foster an environment where community members can learn from each other.”

This Mastermind Alliance of Entrepreneurs relies on the expertise of professionals in a wide array of industries including digital marketing, business development, financial services, investment banking, sales and marketing, strategic business growth and media buying.

This allows the community to also benefit from guest speakers coming from different verticals who are ready and willing to share their knowledge, experiences and outlook on their various industries.

Terence Tan says: “How often do you have the opportunity to be coached by company owners with annual turnover in excess of USD 100 million and in multiple diverse industries?”

9Academy Pte Ltd is a leading provider of quality education in the areas of Entrepreneurship, Business Development, Financial Literacy, Digital Marketing and various other verticals. Its speakers and educators come from very diverse backgrounds and each one is an expert in his or her own field.

For more information, please visit https://www.EntrepreneurialSuccessBlueprint.com or email us at support@freedom.freshdesk.com



