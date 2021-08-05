Teekay LNG Partners Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Highlights



GAAP net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders of $53.3 million and GAAP net income per common unit of $0.53 in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net income (1) attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders of $57.0 million and adjusted net income per common unit of $0.57 in the second quarter of 2021 (excluding other items listed in Appendix A to this release).

attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders of $57.0 million and adjusted net income per common unit of $0.57 in the second quarter of 2021 (excluding other items listed in Appendix A to this release). Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $183.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.

of $183.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. The Partnership’s LNG fleet is 98 percent fixed for the remainder of 2021, and 89 percent fixed for 2022.

Current strong LNG shipping fundamentals expected to persist into 2022.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay GP L.L.C., the general partner (the General Partner) of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE: TGP), today reported the Partnership’s results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per unit data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Voyage revenues 148,769 152,802 148,205 Income from vessel operations 64,736 70,611 69,589 Equity income 28,940 37,516 32,155 Net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders 53,288 87,591 44,934 Limited partners’ interest in net income per common unit 0.53 0.92 0.46 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Total adjusted EBITDA(1) 183,512 184,287 192,340 Distributable cash flow (DCF)(1) 78,979 82,019 83,170 Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders(1) 57,017 60,466 62,643 Limited partners’ interest in adjusted net income per common unit 0.57 0.61 0.67





(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Second Quarter of 2021 Compared to First Quarter of 2021

GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders were reduced for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in scheduled dry dockings during the second quarter of 2021, and the timing of planned repairs and maintenance activities.

GAAP net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was also negatively impacted by changes in unrealized gains and losses on non-designated derivative instruments in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter of 2021 Compared to Second Quarter of 2020

GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, were impacted primarily by an increase in scheduled dry dockings during the second quarter of 2021, the redeployment of an LNG carrier under a market-linked contract in March 2021, and the timing of vessel operating expenditures for certain of the Partnership's LNG carriers. These decreases were partially offset by a decrease in operational claims under certain of the Partnership’s charter contracts and lower net interest expense during the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders was also positively impacted by changes in unrealized gains and losses on non-designated derivative instruments and foreign currency exchange in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.

CEO Commentary

“Teekay LNG reported another quarter of strong results today, with second quarter of 2021 adjusted net income(1) of $0.57 per common unit and over $183.5 million of total adjusted EBITDA(1),” commented Mark Kremin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teekay Gas Group Ltd. “As expected, our results in the second quarter reflect a heavier than normal drydock schedule. Looking ahead, our third quarter 2021 results are also expected to be impacted by a heavy drydock schedule; however, for the fourth quarter of 2021, we are expecting a bounce back as a result of a substantially reduced number of drydock days across the fleet.”

Mr. Kremin continued, “The spot and term charter market for LNG carriers has been counter-seasonally strong over the past six months, and LNG supply and demand fundamentals are pointing to continued strength through the rest of 2021 and into 2022. This should benefit the Creole Spirit, which is on a market-linked contract until mid-February 2022.” Mr. Kremin continued, “We believe this market strength could also be a tailwind for Teekay LNG next year as we have a few LNG carriers expected to roll-off of their current contracts during the first half of next year. We do, however, continue to have nearly all of our 2021 and the vast majority of our 2022 revenue days already secured on fixed-rate charters and generating consistent cash flow.”

(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Operating Results



The following table highlights certain financial information for Teekay LNG’s segments: the Liquefied Natural Gas Segment and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Segment (please refer to the “Teekay LNG’s Fleet” section of this release below and Appendices D and E for further details).

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Liquefied

Natural

Gas

Segment Liquefied

Petroleum

Gas

Segment Total

Liquefied

Natural

Gas

Segment Liquefied

Petroleum

Gas

Segment Total GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Voyage revenues 136,764 12,005 148,769 137,822 10,383 148,205 Income (loss) from vessel operations 65,868 (1,132) 64,736 69,232 357 69,589 Equity income 26,000 2,940 28,940 27,795 4,360 32,155 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Consolidated adjusted EBITDA(i) 100,222 557 100,779 103,190 1,420 104,610 Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels(i) 72,186 10,547 82,733 75,824 11,906 87,730 Total adjusted EBITDA(i) 172,408 11,104 183,512 179,014 13,326 192,340





(i) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.

Liquefied Natural Gas Segment

Income from vessel operations and consolidated adjusted EBITDA(1) for the LNG segment for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, decreased primarily due to scheduled dry dockings during the second quarter of 2021, the redeployment of an LNG carrier under a market-linked contract in March 2021 and the timing of vessel operating expenditures for certain of the Partnership's LNG carriers. These decreases were partially offset by reduced operational claims on certain of the Partnership's LNG carriers during the second quarter of 2021.

Equity income and adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels(1) for the LNG segment for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, decreased primarily due to lower earnings from the Partnership's 52 percent-owned joint venture with Marubeni Corporation (the MALT Joint Venture) as a result of lower charter rates earned upon redeployment of the Marib Spirit, Arwa Spirit and Methane Spirit between May 2020 and April 2021, and an increase in off-hire days for scheduled dry dockings and unscheduled repairs in certain of the Partnership's joint ventures during the second quarter of 2021.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Segment

Loss from vessel operations increased and consolidated adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased for the LPG segment for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to the scheduled dry docking of one of the Partnership's LPG carriers during the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was partially offset by higher spot LPG rates earned during the second quarter of 2021.

Equity income and adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels(1) for the LPG segment for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, decreased primarily due to the scheduled dry docking of one of the LPG carriers in the Partnership's 50 percent-owned LPG joint venture with Exmar NV (the Exmar LPG Joint Venture). This decrease was partially offset by higher spot LPG rates earned during the second quarter of 2021.

(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.

Teekay LNG's Fleet



The following table summarizes the Partnership’s fleet as of August 1, 2021. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal in Bahrain.

Number of Vessels Owned and In-Chartered Vessels(i) LNG Carrier Fleet 47(ii) LPG/Multi-gas Carrier Fleet 30(iii) Total 77





(i) Includes vessels leased by the Partnership from third parties and accounted for as finance leases. (ii) The Partnership’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 percent to 100 percent. (iii) The Partnership’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 50 percent to 100 percent.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, the Partnership had total liquidity of $381.9 million (comprised of $144.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $237.7 million in undrawn credit facilities) compared to $406.2 million as of March 31, 2021.

Conference Call

The Partnership plans to host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss the results for the second quarter of 2021. All unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:

By dialing 1 (800) 430-8332 or 1 (647) 792-1240, if outside North America, and quoting conference ID code 4740273.

By accessing the webcast, which will be available on Teekay LNG’s website at www.teekay.com (the archive will remain on the website for a period of one year).

An accompanying Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation will also be available at www.teekay.com in advance of the conference call start time.

About Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 23 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. The Partnership's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal. Teekay LNG Partners is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners’ common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “TGP”, “TGP PR A” and “TGP PR B”, respectively.

For Investor Relations enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton

Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963

Website: www.teekay.com

Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes various financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the SEC. These non-GAAP financial measures which include Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Partners and Preferred Unitholders, Distributable Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA, are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered substitutes for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures do not have standardized meanings across companies, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management, and the Partnership believes that these supplementary metrics assist investors and other users of its financial reports in comparing financial and operating performance of the Partnership across reporting periods and with other companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization and is adjusted to exclude certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated in advance or that are not considered representative of core operating performance. Such adjustments include unrealized credit loss provisions, unrealized gains or losses on non-designated derivative instruments, write-downs of vessels, gains or losses on sales of vessels, foreign currency exchange gains or losses, adjustments for direct financing and sales-type leases to a cash basis, and certain other income or expenses. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes realized gains or losses on interest rate swaps as management, in assessing the Partnership's performance, views these gains or losses as an element of interest expense and realized gains or losses on derivative instruments resulting from amendments or terminations of the underlying instruments. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA represents Adjusted EBITDA from vessels that are consolidated on the Partnership's financial statements. Adjusted EBITDA from Equity-Accounted Vessels represents the Partnership's proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA from its equity-accounted vessels. The Partnership does not have the unilateral ability to determine whether the cash generated by its equity-accounted vessels is retained within the entity in which the Partnership holds the equity-accounted investments or distributed to the Partnership and other owners. In addition, the Partnership does not control the timing of any such distributions to the Partnership and other owners. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by certain investors and management to measure the operational performance of companies. Please refer to Appendices C and E of this release for reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income and equity income, respectively, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures reflected in the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Partners and Preferred Unitholders excludes items of income or loss from GAAP net income that are typically excluded by securities analysts in their published estimates of the Partnership’s financial results. The Partnership believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Partnership’s financial performance, as does management. Please refer to Appendix A of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income, and refer to footnote (2) of the Consolidated Statements of Income for a reconciliation of adjusted equity income to equity income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements.

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) represents GAAP net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, deferred income tax and other non-cash items, estimated maintenance capital expenditures, unrealized gains and losses from non-designated derivative instruments, realized losses on interest rate swap termination, unrealized credit loss provisions, distributions relating to preferred units, adjustments for direct financing and sales-type leases to a cash basis, unrealized foreign currency exchange gains or losses, write-downs of vessels, gains or losses on sales of vessels, and the Partnership’s proportionate share of such items in its equity-accounted for investments. Maintenance capital expenditures represent those capital expenditures required to maintain over the long-term the operating capacity of, or the revenue generated by, the Partnership’s capital assets. DCF is a quantitative standard used in the publicly-traded partnership investment community and by management to assist in evaluating financial performance. Please refer to Appendix B of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements.





Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except unit and per unit data)

Three Months Ended Six Month Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Voyage revenues 148,769 152,802 148,205 301,571 288,092 Voyage expenses (6,360) (7,183) (5,329) (13,543) (7,646) Vessel operating expenses (32,536) (30,089) (28,407) (62,625) (54,511) Time-charter hire expenses (5,867) (5,850) (5,368) (11,717) (11,290) Depreciation and amortization (32,349) (31,902) (31,629) (64,251) (64,268) General and administrative expenses (6,921) (7,167) (7,883) (14,088) (14,050) Write-down of vessels(1) — — — — (45,000) Income from vessel operations 64,736 70,611 69,589 135,347 91,327 Equity income(2) 28,940 37,516 32,155 66,456 32,528 Interest expense (30,084) (29,652) (35,143) (59,736) (71,847) Interest income 1,302 2,006 1,697 3,308 4,067 Realized and unrealized (loss) gain on non-designated derivative instruments(3) (2,870) 6,618 (8,516) 3,748 (28,987) Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain (4) (2,843) 6,960 (11,624) 4,117 (6,885) Other expense(5) (1,088) (3,769) (679) (4,857) (1,040) Net income before income tax expense 58,093 90,290 47,479 148,383 19,163 Income tax (expense) recovery (1,815) 777 1,804 (1,038) (708) Net income 56,278 91,067 49,283 147,345 18,455 Non-controlling interest in net income 2,990 3,476 4,349 6,466 6,515 Preferred unitholders' interest in net income 6,425 6,425 6,425 12,850 12,850 General partner's interest in net income (loss) 823 1,426 713 2,249 (76) Limited partners’ interest in net income (loss) 46,040 79,740 37,796 125,780 (834) Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) per common unit: • Basic 0.53 0.92 0.46 1.45 (0.01) • Diluted 0.53 0.92 0.46 1.44 (0.01) Weighted-average number of common units outstanding: • Basic 86,970,999 86,955,664 82,197,665 86,963,374 79,629,623 • Diluted 87,133,146 87,091,656 82,262,235 87,112,516 79,629,623 Total number of common units outstanding at end of period 86,984,843 86,964,523 86,927,558 86,984,843 86,927,558





(1) In the first quarter of 2020, the Partnership wrote-down six wholly-owned multi-gas carriers (the Pan Spirit, Unikum Spirit, Vision Spirit, Camilla Spirit, Sonoma Spirit and Cathinka Spirit) to their estimated fair values. The total impairment charge of $45.0 million related to these six multi-gas carriers is included in write-down of vessels for the six months ended June 30, 2020. (2) The Partnership’s proportionate share of items within equity income as identified in Appendix A of this release are detailed in the table below. By excluding these items from equity income, the Partnership believes the resulting adjusted equity income is a normalized amount that can be used to better evaluate the financial performance of the Partnership’s equity-accounted investments. Adjusted equity income is a non-GAAP financial measure.





Three Months Ended Six Month Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Equity income 28,940 37,516 32,155 66,456 32,528 Proportionate share of unrealized loss (gain) on non-designated interest rate swaps 2,310 (15,410) 3,806 (13,100) 26,010 Proportionate share of unrealized credit loss provisions (reversals) 635 6,677 (423) 7,312 8,557 Proportionate share of other items 182 (320) 362 (138) (177) Equity income adjusted for items in Appendix A 32,067 28,463 35,900 60,530 66,918





(3) The realized losses on non-designated derivative instruments relate to the amounts the Partnership actually paid to settle non-designated derivative instruments and the unrealized gains (losses) on non-designated derivative instruments relate to the change in fair value of such non-designated derivative instruments, as detailed in the table below:

Three Months Ended Six Month Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Realized losses relating to: Interest rate swap agreements (3,925) (4,473) (3,662) (8,398) (6,573) Interest rate swap agreement termination(i) — (18,012) — (18,012) — Foreign currency forward contracts — — — — (241) (3,925) (22,485) (3,662) (26,410) (6,814) Unrealized gains (losses) relating to: Interest rate swap agreements 1,055 29,103 (4,854) 30,158 (22,375) Foreign currency forward contracts — — — — 202 1,055 29,103 (4,854) 30,158 (22,173) Total realized and unrealized (losses) gains on non-designated derivative instruments (2,870) 6,618 (8,516) 3,748 (28,987)





(i) The termination of an interest rate swap agreement during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2021 was in connection with a debt refinancing completed in February 2021 at a lower all-in interest rate. (4) For accounting purposes, the Partnership is required to revalue all foreign currency-denominated monetary assets and liabilities based on the prevailing exchange rates at the end of each reporting period. This revaluation does not affect the Partnership’s cash flows or the calculation of distributable cash flow, but results in the recognition of unrealized foreign currency translation gains or losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.



Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain includes realized gains (losses) relating to the amounts the Partnership paid to settle the Partnership’s Norwegian Krone (NOK) denominated unsecured bonds and the associated non-designated cross currency swaps that were entered into as economic hedges in relation to the NOK denominated bonds. Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain also includes unrealized (losses) gains relating to the change in fair value of such derivative instruments and unrealized gains (losses) on the revaluation of the NOK bonds as detailed in the table below:





Three Months Ended Six Month Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Realized losses on cross-currency swaps (1,293) (1,345) (1,430) (2,638) (3,247) Realized losses on cross-currency swaps maturity — (33,844) — (33,844) Realized gains on repurchase of NOK bonds — — 33,844 — 33,844 Unrealized (losses) gains on cross currency swaps (2,262) 5,129 45,881 2,867 (3,659) Unrealized gains (losses) on revaluation of NOK bonds 2,217 (1,189) (53,794) 1,028 179





(5) Includes unrealized credit loss provisions of $0.7 million, $3.7 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and $4.4 million and $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

As at June 30, As at March 31, As at December 31, 2021 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 144,206 163,480 206,762 Restricted cash – current 8,610 5,702 8,358 Accounts receivable 12,230 15,100 7,631 Prepaid expenses 11,948 13,566 9,259 Current portion of derivative assets 258 124 — Current portion of net investments in direct financing leases, net 14,285 14,022 13,969 Current portion of advances to equity-accounted joint ventures, net 8,160 10,994 10,991 Advances to affiliates 6,940 6,844 4,924 Other current assets 3,071 237 237 Total current assets 209,708 230,069 262,131 Restricted cash – long-term 37,384 39,034 42,823 Vessels and equipment At cost, less accumulated depreciation 1,197,551 1,209,622 1,220,355 Vessels related to finance leases, at cost, less accumulated depreciation 1,644,654 1,650,959 1,654,814 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,887 17,357 20,750 Total vessels and equipment 2,856,092 2,877,938 2,895,919 Investments in and advances to equity-accounted joint ventures, net 1,117,271 1,118,104 1,056,792 Net investments in direct financing leases, net 487,276 492,027 500,101 Other assets 26,386 24,386 22,382 Derivative assets 6,925 9,532 4,505 Intangible assets, net 30,082 32,296 34,510 Goodwill 34,841 34,841 34,841 Total assets 4,805,965 4,858,227 4,854,004 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Accounts payable 3,721 4,104 4,883 Accrued liabilities 64,113 71,512 81,706 Unearned revenue 17,800 23,700 30,254 Current portion of long-term debt 355,081 350,273 250,508 Current obligations related to finance leases 72,925 72,422 71,932 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 13,887 14,164 14,003 Current portion of derivative liabilities 26,375 26,047 56,925 Advances from affiliates 8,086 9,353 11,047 Total current liabilities 561,988 571,575 521,258 Long-term debt 1,062,298 1,094,044 1,221,705 Long-term obligations related to finance leases 1,232,130 1,250,647 1,268,990 Long-term operating lease liabilities — 3,193 6,747 Other long-term liabilities 56,104 55,544 56,063 Derivative liabilities 29,131 30,293 32,971 Total liabilities 2,941,651 3,005,296 3,107,734 Equity Limited partners – common units 1,545,448 1,523,746 1,465,408 Limited partners – preferred units 285,159 285,159 285,159 General partner 47,613 47,225 46,182 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (72,272) (61,375) (103,836) Partners' equity 1,805,948 1,794,755 1,692,913 Non-controlling interest 58,366 58,176 53,357 Total equity 1,864,314 1,852,931 1,746,270 Total liabilities and total equity 4,805,965 4,858,227 4,854,004





Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by (used for) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 147,345 18,455 Non-cash and non-operating items: Unrealized (gain) loss on non-designated derivative instruments (30,158) 22,173 Depreciation and amortization 64,251 64,268 Write-down of vessels — 45,000 Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss including the effect of the settlement of cross currency swaps (8,199) 3,660 Equity income, net of distributions received $28,589 (2020 – $14,852) (37,867) (17,676) Amortization of deferred financing issuance costs included in interest expense 2,840 3,001 Change in unrealized credit loss provisions included in other expense 4,417 160 Other non-cash items 1,786 1,663 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Receipts from direct financing and sales-type leases 7,285 267,463 Expenditures for dry docking (8,412) (1,927) Other operating assets and liabilities (57,704) 17,621 Net operating cash flow 85,584 423,861 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 212,691 446,650 Scheduled repayments of long-term debt and settlement of related swaps (150,528) (194,831) Prepayments of long-term debt (111,543) (525,021) Financing issuance costs (2,461) (2,601) Scheduled repayments of obligations related to finance leases (35,867) (34,893) Repurchase of common units — (15,635) Cash distributions paid (60,426) (47,295) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (2,670) — Acquisition of non-controlling interest in certain of the Partnership's subsidiaries — (2,219) Net financing cash flow (150,804) (375,845) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Expenditures for vessels and equipment (12,853) (8,832) Proceeds from repayments of advances to equity-accounted joint ventures 10,330 — Net investing cash flow (2,523) (8,832) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (67,743) 39,184 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 257,943 253,291 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period 190,200 292,475 Supplemental cash flow information The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income – GAAP basis 56,278 91,067 49,283 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2,990) (3,476) (4,349) Net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders 53,288 87,591 44,934 Add (subtract) specific items affecting net income: Foreign currency exchange losses (gains)(1) 1,550 (8,305) 10,194 Unrealized credit loss provisions (reversals), unrealized losses and (gains) on non-designated derivative instruments and other items from equity-accounted investees(2) 3,127 (9,053) 3,745 Unrealized (gains) losses on non-designated derivative instruments and realized loss from interest rate swap termination(3) (1,055) (11,091) 4,854 Unrealized credit loss provisions and other items(4) 383 823 (1,619) Non-controlling interests’ share of items above(5) (276) 501 535 Total adjustments 3,729 (27,125) 17,709 Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders 57,017 60,466 62,643 Preferred unitholders' interest in adjusted net income 6,425 6,425 6,425 General partner's interest in adjusted net income 889 950 1,044 Limited partners’ interest in adjusted net income 49,703 53,091 55,174 Limited partners’ interest in adjusted net income per common unit, basic 0.57 0.61 0.67 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding, basic 86,970,999 86,955,664 82,197,665





(1) Foreign currency exchange losses (gains) primarily relate to the Partnership’s revaluation of all foreign currency-denominated monetary assets and liabilities based on the prevailing exchange rate at the end of each reporting period and unrealized losses (gains) on the cross-currency swaps economically hedging the Partnership’s NOK bonds. This amount excludes the realized losses relating to the cross currency swaps for the NOK bonds. See Note 4 to the Consolidated Statements of Income included in this release for further details. (2) Reflects the proportionate share of unrealized credit loss provisions (reversals) and unrealized losses or gains due to changes in the mark-to-market value of derivative instruments that are not designated as hedges for accounting purposes in the Partnership's equity-accounted investees. See Note 2 to the Consolidated Statements of Income included in this release for further details. (3) Reflects the unrealized (gains) losses due to changes in the mark-to-market value of the Partnership's derivative instruments that are not designated as hedges for accounting purposes and realized losses related to interest rate swap agreement termination. See Note 3 to the Consolidated Statements of Income included in this release for further details. (4) Includes adjustments for unrealized credit loss provisions and adjustments relating to changes in deferred tax balances. (5) Items affecting net income include items from the Partnership’s consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiaries. The specific items affecting net income are analyzed to determine whether any of the amounts originated from a consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiary. Each amount that originates from a consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiary is multiplied by the non-controlling interests’ percentage share in this subsidiary to arrive at the non-controlling interests’ share of the amount. The amount identified as “non-controlling interests’ share of items above” in the table above is the cumulative amount of the non-controlling interests’ proportionate share of the other specific items affecting net income listed in the table.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix B - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF)

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except units outstanding and per unit data)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income 56,278 91,067 49,283 Add: Partnership’s share of equity-accounted joint ventures' DCF net of estimated maintenance capital expenditures(1) 40,356 36,356 42,725 Depreciation and amortization 32,349 31,902 31,629 Direct financing lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized and other adjustments 3,694 3,576 3,392 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 1,550 (8,305) 10,194 Unrealized credit loss provisions 744 3,673 260 Deferred income tax and other non-cash items 652 (1,216) 271 Subtract: Unrealized (gains) losses on non-designated derivative instruments and realized loss from interest rate swap termination (1,055) (11,091) 4,854 Distributions relating to preferred units (6,425) (6,425) (6,425) Estimated maintenance capital expenditures (14,511) (14,365) (14,513) Equity income (28,940) (37,516) (32,155) Distributable Cash Flow before non-controlling interest 84,692 87,656 89,515 Non-controlling interests’ share of DCF before estimated maintenance capital expenditures (5,713) (5,637) (6,345) Distributable Cash Flow 78,979 82,019 83,170 Amount of cash distributions attributable to the General Partner (447) (447) (411) Limited partners' Distributable Cash Flow 78,532 81,572 82,759 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding, basic 86,970,999 86,955,664 82,197,665 Distributable Cash Flow per limited partner common unit 0.90 0.94 1.03





(1) The Partnership’s share of estimated maintenance capital expenditures relating to its equity-accounted joint ventures were $15.2 million, $15.1 million and $15.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Total Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income 56,278 91,067 49,283 Depreciation and amortization 32,349 31,902 31,629 Interest expense, net of interest income 28,782 27,646 33,446 Income tax expense (recovery) 1,815 (777) (1,804) EBITDA 119,224 149,838 112,554 Add (subtract) specific income statement items affecting EBITDA: Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 2,843 (6,960) 11,624 Other expense 1,088 3,769 679 Equity income (28,940) (37,516) (32,155) Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on non-designated derivative instruments 2,870 (6,618) 8,516 Direct financing lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized and other adjustments 3,694 3,576 3,392 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 100,779 106,089 104,610 Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels (See Appendix E) 82,733 78,198 87,730 Total adjusted EBITDA 183,512 184,287 192,340

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix D - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA by Segment

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited) Liquefied

Natural

Gas

Segment Liquefied

Petroleum

Gas

Segment Total Voyage revenues 136,764 12,005 148,769 Voyage expenses (841) (5,519) (6,360) Vessel operating expenses (27,260) (5,276) (32,536) Time-charter hire expenses (5,867) — (5,867) Depreciation and amortization (30,660) (1,689) (32,349) General and administrative expenses (6,268) (653) (6,921) Income (loss) from vessel operations 65,868 (1,132) 64,736 Depreciation and amortization 30,660 1,689 32,349 Direct financing lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized and other adjustments 3,694 — 3,694 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 100,222 557 100,779 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited) Liquefied

Natural

Gas

Segment Liquefied

Petroleum

Gas

Segment Total Voyage revenues 137,822 10,383 148,205 Voyage expenses (806) (4,523) (5,329) Vessel operating expenses (24,599) (3,808) (28,407) Time-charter hire expenses (5,368) — (5,368) Depreciation and amortization (30,566) (1,063) (31,629) General and administrative expenses (7,251) (632) (7,883) Income from vessel operations 69,232 357 69,589 Depreciation and amortization 30,566 1,063 31,629 Direct financing lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized and other adjustments 3,392 — 3,392 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 103,190 1,420 104,610





Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix E - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA from Equity-Accounted Vessels

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) At Partnership's At Partnership's 100% Portion(1) 100% Portion(1) Voyage revenues 247,932 106,795 258,426 111,365 Voyage recoveries (expenses) 264 123 (1,360) (638) Vessel operating expenses, time-charter hire expenses and general and administrative expenses (77,413) (33,567) (72,316) (31,551) Depreciation and amortization (25,588) (12,811) (25,123) (12,530) Income from vessel operations of equity-accounted vessels 145,195 60,540 159,627 66,646 Net interest expense (61,882) (25,112) (73,082) (29,351) Income tax (expense) recovery (359) (126) 225 110 Other items including realized and unrealized losses on derivative instruments and unrealized credit loss provisions (21,026) (6,362) (17,786) (5,250) Net income / equity income of equity-accounted vessels 61,928 28,940 68,984 32,155 Net income / equity income of equity-accounted LNG vessels 55,917 26,000 60,105 27,795 Net income / equity income of equity-accounted LPG vessels 6,011 2,940 8,879 4,360 Net income / equity income of equity-accounted vessels 61,928 28,940 68,984 32,155 Depreciation and amortization 25,588 12,811 25,123 12,530 Net interest expense 61,882 25,112 73,082 29,351 Income tax expense (recovery) 359 126 (225) (110) EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels 149,757 66,989 166,964 73,926 Add (subtract) specific income statement items affecting EBITDA: Other items including realized and unrealized losses on derivative instruments and unrealized credit loss provisions 21,026 6,362 17,786 5,250 Direct financing and sales-type lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized 28,493 10,327 26,381 9,499 Amortization of in-process contracts (1,738) (945) (1,738) (945) Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels 197,538 82,733 209,393 87,730 Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted LNG vessels 176,443 72,186 185,577 75,824 Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted LPG vessels 21,095 10,547 23,816 11,906





(1) The Partnership's equity-accounted vessels for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 include: the Partnership’s 40 percent ownership interest in Teekay Nakilat (III) Corporation, which owns four LNG carriers; the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interest in the Partnership’s joint venture with Exmar NV (the Excalibur Joint Venture), which owns one LNG carrier; the Partnership’s 33 percent ownership interest in four LNG carriers servicing the Angola LNG project; the Partnership’s 52 percent ownership interest in the MALT Joint Venture, which owns six LNG carriers; the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interest in the Exmar LPG Joint Venture, which owns and in-charters 23 LPG carriers; the Partnership’s ownership interest ranging from 20 to 30 percent in four LNG carriers chartered to Shell (the Pan Union Joint Venture); the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interest in six ARC7 LNG carriers in the Yamal LNG Joint Venture; and the Partnership's 30 percent ownership interest in the Bahrain LNG Joint Venture, which owns an LNG receiving and regasification terminal in Bahrain.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix F - Summarized Financial Information of Equity-Accounted Joint Ventures

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

As at June 30, 2021

As at December 31, 2020

(unaudited) (unaudited) At Partnership's At Partnership's 100% Portion(1) 100% Portion(1) Cash and restricted cash, current and non-current 544,217 227,017 549,454 225,049 Other current assets 100,022 38,945 67,580 25,415 Property, plant and equipment, including owned vessels, vessels related to finance leases and operating lease right-of-use assets 1,910,189 973,272 1,961,820 1,000,386 Net investments in sales-type and direct financing leases, current and non-current 5,308,933 2,049,238 5,384,652 2,077,707 Derivative assets 10,158 5,085 — — Other non-current assets 94,795 53,958 87,248 51,812 Total assets 7,968,314 3,347,515 8,050,754 3,380,369 Current portion of long-term debt and obligations related to finance leases and operating leases 324,331 137,890 306,185 129,538 Current portion of derivative liabilities 69,363 28,153 68,966 27,988 Other current liabilities 153,601 60,435 164,266 65,311 Long-term debt and obligations related to finance leases and operating leases 4,649,780 1,878,654 4,789,260 1,938,748 Shareholders' loans, current and non-current 327,977 113,816 341,113 121,778 Derivative liabilities 190,039 76,509 280,480 112,922 Other long-term liabilities 82,170 36,443 70,743 33,353 Equity 2,171,053 1,015,615 2,029,741 950,731 Total liabilities and equity 7,968,314 3,347,515 8,050,754 3,380,369 Investments in equity-accounted joint ventures 1,015,615 950,731 Advances to equity-accounted joint ventures 113,816 121,778 Unrealized credit loss provisions (4,000) (4,726) Investments in and advances, net to equity-accounted joint ventures, current and non-current 1,125,431 1,067,783





(1) The Partnership's equity-accounted vessels as at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 include: the Partnership’s 40 percent ownership interest in Teekay Nakilat (III) Corporation, which owns four LNG carriers; the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interest in the Excalibur Joint Venture, which owns one LNG carrier; the Partnership’s 33 percent ownership interest in four LNG carriers servicing the Angola LNG project; the Partnership’s 52 percent ownership interest in the MALT Joint Venture, which owns six LNG carriers; the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interest in the Exmar LPG Joint Venture, which owns and in-charters 23 LPG carriers; the Partnership’s ownership interest ranging from 20 percent to 30 percent in four LNG carriers chartered to Shell in the Pan Union Joint Venture; the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interest in six ARC7 LNG carriers in the Yamal LNG Joint Venture; and the Partnership's 30 percent ownership interest in the Bahrain LNG Joint Venture, which owns an LNG receiving and regasification terminal in Bahrain.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management’s current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including statements, among other things, regarding: the Partnership’s ability to continue to generate strong earnings and cash flows despite market volatility and cyclicality; expected upcoming decreases in the overall number of drydocks for the Partnership’s vessels and the anticipated financial benefits to the Partnership from such drydock reductions; the counter-seasonal strength in LNG shipping rates, including the expected supply and demand fundamentals in the near-term charter market for LNG carriers and the potential positive impact these tailwinds may have on the Creole Spirit and the Partnership's other vessels rolling off contract in 2022; the Partnership's ability to derive benefits from any upside in market strength; the ability of the Partnership to fully utilize certain of its vessels; the ability of the Partnership to execute on its balanced capital allocation strategy including delevering of its balance sheet and returning capital to unitholders, while pursuing growth, including expected increases in financial flexibility as a result of implementing such strategy; fixed charter coverage for the Partnership's LNG fleet for the remainder of 2021 and 2022; the ability of the Partnership to realize and receive the full benefits from its contractual backlog of revenue under its long-term charter contracts; the ability to continue to pay increased distributions on its common units; and the expected cash flows from, and the continued performance of, the Partnership's and its joint ventures' charter contracts.

The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: changes in production of LNG or LPG, either generally or in particular regions; changes in trading patterns or timing of start-up of new LNG liquefaction and regasification projects significantly affecting overall vessel tonnage requirements; changes in applicable industry laws and regulations and the timing of implementation of new laws and regulations; the potential for early termination of charter contracts of existing vessels in the Partnership's fleet; higher than expected costs and expenses, including as a result of off-hire days or drydocking requirements (both scheduled and unscheduled); delays in the Partnership’s ability to successfully and timely complete drydockings; the potential for the COVID-19 pandemic to impact the Partnership's drydock activities, or operations in general; general market conditions and trends, including spot, multi-month and multi-year charter rates; the potential for the COVID-19 pandemic to impact global demand for LNG and LPG and the associated impact on LNG and LPG charter rates; inability of customers of the Partnership or any of its joint ventures to make future payments under contracts; potential further delays to the formal commencement of commercial operations of the Bahrain Regasification Terminal; the inability of the Partnership to renew or replace charter contracts on existing vessels; potential lack of cash flow to reduce balance sheet leverage or of excess capital available to allocate towards returning capital to unitholders; potential lack of cash flow to continue paying distributions on the Partnership’s common units and other securities; and other factors discussed in Teekay LNG's filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The Partnership expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.