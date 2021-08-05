iOnctura Strengthens Management With Appointment of Sean A. MacDonald as Chief Business Officer

GENEVA, Switzerland, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iOnctura SA, a clinical stage oncology company targeting core resistance and relapse mechanisms at the tumor-stroma-immune interface, today announces the appointment of Sean A. MacDonald to the newly-created position of Chief Business Officer. MacDonald also becomes a member of iOnctura’s Executive Team.



MacDonald brings a wealth of corporate management and business development experience accumulated over a 20-year career in private and public biotech companies in both Europe and North America. He was CEO of Corbin Therapeutics, Head of Business Development at Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (COPN: SIX) and before that VP Global Corporate and Business Development at Pharmascience Inc. He retains a position as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Edesa Biotech Inc (EDSA: NASDAQ).

“I’m delighted to be joining the iOnctura team,” said MacDonald. “The rigor which the company has applied to its pipeline has resulted in the emergence of some highly promising assets that will bring tremendous value to patients.”

“Sean is arriving at a very exciting point in iOnctura’s growth story with the company preparing for some key data readouts in the coming quarters,” added Catherine Pickering, CEO of iOnctura. “As we look to expand our base of investors and collaborators, Sean’s experience across biotech and pharma will add tremendous value.”

