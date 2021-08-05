Worldwide the Musical Instrument Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 2% Between 2021 and 2025

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Musical Instrument Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the musical instrument market and it is poised to grow by $ 807.99 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

The report on musical instrument market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of live musical performances and concerts, rising technological innovations, and increasing consumer spending on music-related activities. In addition, increasing popularity of live musical performances and concerts is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The musical instrument market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The musical instrument market is segmented as below:



By Product

String instruments

Pianos and keyboards

Drums and percussion instruments

Others

By Geographical Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the rising popularity of online stores as one of the prime reasons driving the musical instrument market growth during the next few years. Also, growing acceptance of music education in school curriculum, and growth of musical instruments resale segment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on musical instrument market covers the following areas:

Musical instrument market sizing

Musical instrument market forecast

Musical instrument market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading musical instrument market vendors that include C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KORG Inc., Roland Corp., Steinway Inc., and Yamaha Corp. Also, the musical instrument market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

