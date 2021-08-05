Change to ALK’s Board of Directors

English Danish

The Board of Directors of ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) is to nominate the former head of Consumer Healthcare at Sanofi, Alan Main, as an independent member of the Board of ALK-Abelló A/S, at ALK’s next Annual General Meeting, scheduled for March 2022.



Alan’s nomination follows the decision of Vincent Warnery to step down as a member of ALK’s Board, after his appointment as the new CEO of Beiersdorf AG.

Alan Main has more than 30 years of experience from the consumer healthcare industry, and served as EVP of Consumer Healthcare and an Executive Committee member at Sanofi for four years until 2020. There, he established a new global consumer healthcare business unit following the acquisition of Boehringer-Ingelheim’s over-the-counter medicines business. His time at Sanofi was preceded by 24 years at Bayer and Roche, which culminated as Global President of Bayer Medical Care and member of the Bayer Healthcare Executive Committee. Born in 1963, Alan is a British citizen and is currently a senior adviser at the impact investment platform, Bamboo Capital Partners.

Anders Hedegaard, Chairman of ALK’s Board of Directors, said: “Alan Main has a long background in senior roles within the healthcare industry, with a track-record of impressive results. He brings outstanding knowledge of the consumer healthcare universe as well as extensive expertise in digital marketing, both of which bring additional board competencies to complement ALK’s long-term strategy.”

Anders continued: “I would also like to thank Vincent Warnery for the contribution he made in his two years as a member of ALK’s Board of Directors.”

Alan’s election will follow the standard rules for new members of the Board, as stated in the Articles of Association of ALK-Abelló A/S.

