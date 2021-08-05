Finnish English

Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 5 August 2021 at 11:30 a.m. EEST



Talenom Plc: Manager’s Transactions

Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jutila, Juha

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20210804155448_2

Transaction date: 2021-08-03

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 181 Unit price: 16 EUR

(2): Volume: 133 Unit price: 16.02 EUR

(3): Volume: 241 Unit price: 16.04 EUR

(4): Volume: 12 Unit price: 16.06 EUR

(5): Volume: 200 Unit price: 16.07 EUR

(6): Volume: 55 Unit price: 16.08 EUR

(7): Volume: 121 Unit price: 16.1 EUR

(8): Volume: 306 Unit price: 16.12 EUR

(9): Volume: 130 Unit price: 16.13 EUR

(10): Volume: 49 Unit price: 16.18 EUR

(11): Volume: 9 Unit price: 16.2 EUR

(12): Volume: 191 Unit price: 16.24 EUR

(13): Volume: 431 Unit price: 16.34 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(13): Volume: 2,059 Volume weighted average price: 16.14577 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-08-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,919 Unit price: 15.6 EUR

(2): Volume: 2,815 Unit price: 15.62 EUR

(3): Volume: 1,299 Unit price: 15.56 EUR

(4): Volume: 1,153 Unit price: 15.64 EUR

(5): Volume: 1,332 Unit price: 15.66 EUR

(6): Volume: 423 Unit price: 15.69 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(6): Volume: 12,941 Volume weighted average price: 15.61302 EUR