Next Games’ Half-year Review 2021 will be published on August 13, 2021

English Finnish

Next Games Corporation Press Release 5 August 2021 at 11:30 a.m. EEST



Next Games’ Half-year Review January-June 2021 will be published on Friday 13 August 2021 at 09:00 a.m. EEST. The review will be available at http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/ .

We will hold a webcast and a phone conference in English. Next Games’ H1 2021 review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.

The English webcast starts on 13 August 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EEST. You can join by using the following link: https://nextgames.videosync.fi/2021-q2-results or by phone.



Phone conference details:

Dial in by calling your location’s phone number a couple of minutes before the start. Confirmation code: 44228703#

Finland: +358 981 710 310

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 631 91 31422



The webcast recording will be available at www.nextgames.com/reports on the same day.



Additional information:

Annina Salvén

CFO

+358 (0) 40 588 3167

investors@nextgames.com





About Next Games