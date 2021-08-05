EV Battery Tech Announces the Launch of Two IoniX Pro Electric Vehicles

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to announce the launch of its IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision Electric Vehicle (EV) line which is being developed in collaboration with Daymak International Inc. (“Daymak”), further to its partnership agreement announced on February 8, 2021 and the new amending agreement announced August 4, 2021 which granted EV Battery Tech and IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. (“IoniX Pro”), exclusive worldwide rights to build an EV based on the Daymak Spiritus.

The IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision and Vision X (together, the “Trilogy Line”) are expected to be powered by the Daymak powertrain and EV Battery Tech’s patented battery technology. The Trilogy Line vehicles are expected to be the first EVs designed and built with smart grid integration in mind. The combination of Daymak’s proven and best-selling powertrain, plus EV Battery Tech’s revolutionary battery technology and built-in system that utilizes its proprietary blockchain technology, has set the stage for one of the fastest and most eco-friendly EVs on the market.

The Company is working in tandem with Daymak, the largest light electric vehicle (LEV) distributor in Canada to exclusively develop the Trilogy Line. Together with Daymak, the Company’s subsidiary, IoniX Pro, is expected to design and build both introductory models of the Trilogy Line, with a fully functional prototype expected to be completed in early 2022 and scheduled consumer delivery date to commence in 2023.

“The Trilogy Line has been designed by some of the best and brightest individuals in the automotive and electric vehicle industries, to bring both performance and luxury to a, thrilling, fun and eco-efficient electric vehicle,” commented EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin.

Both the Company and IoniX Pro will leverage their intellectual horsepower, including: Daymak CEO, Aldo Baiocchi, the President of Daymak who was responsible for the Daymak LEV designs; Tobias Duschl, who served as a vice president at Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA); Gabriel Iosif, who served as an engineer at Ferrari N.V.; and Robert Abenante, the Chief Innovation Officer at IoniX Pro who was responsible for the IoniX Pro product designs.

“I feel honoured to be working with the dream team on this exciting project. As an automotive enthusiast, the Trilogy Line has been a true passion project for me and working with a team of ex Tesla and Ferrari members, alongside Daymak’s visionary leader Aldo, has been icing on the cake,” commented Robert Abenante, Chief Innovation Officer for IoniX Pro.

“The first prototypes are expected to feature our patented AI-powered battery technology, coupled with the blockchain-based smart grid integration for the energy systems, to create a vehicle that is expected to provide industry leading performance, as well as market redefining green-tech solutions,” continued Mr. Abenante.

Trilogy Line Descriptions:

Trilogy Vision – Launching the everyday commuter into the future; this three-wheel, two-seater EV is expected to: (i) have a top speed of 85 mph, (ii) provide up to 185 miles of range, and (iii) feature IoniX Pro AI-powered battery system with a charge time of under one hour. Estimated MSRP USD $19,999.



Trilogy Vision X – The Smart Supercar; this three-wheel, autonomous-enabled convertible is expected: (i) to accelerate 0-60 mph in 1.8 seconds, (ii) provide up to 300 miles of range, and (iii) have 5G connectivity, as well as smart data capabilities that enhance rider experience. The Trilogy Vision X is expected to feature Ionix Pro AI-powered battery system and is expected to have a charge time of under one hour. Estimated MSRP USD $149,999.



“The Trilogy Line is expected to be a leap forward for the EV industry and we are very proud to work closely with EV Battery Tech and IoniX Pro to bring forward these electric cars,” remarked Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak.

“The Trilogy Line is built on Daymak’s many patents, years of design, meticulous testing and built for fun and excitement while being one of the most eco friendly vehicles on the road,” concluded Mr. Baiocchi.



About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The Company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Further information about the Company is available on its website ( https://www.evbattery.tech )

Daymak International Inc.

Daymak, Inc, founded in 2002 with headquarters in Toronto, is a pioneer in personal light electric vehicles (LEVs). Daymak has a world-class global distribution network including 150 dealers and big-box retailers like Walmart, Costco, and Best Buy. Daymak is the number one distributor and developer of LEVs in Canada with more than 100,000 vehicles sold, and is known for cutting-edge designs like the world's first fully wireless e-bike and Canada’s first solar-powered, off-road e-bike.

Daymak’s Avvenire Series is a comprehensive line-up of ground-breaking personal mobility vehicles including everything from electric cars to electric flying vehicles, set for production starting in 2022.

