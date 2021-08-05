New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sub-Saharan Africa Oil and Gas Upstream Development Outlook to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127229/?utm_source=GNW

The region is forecast to see a growth in both crude oil and condensate production, and natural gas production as countries seek to expand their capacity, and new entrants Mauritania and Uganda aim to join the group of oil and gas producing countries in the region.



Production maintenance and growth from the region however will weigh heavily upon the shoulders of announced projects that are targeting final investment decision (FID) within the forecast period.



Scope

- Sub-Saharan Africa oil and gas production outlook by key countries, and key companies for the period 2021-2025

- Sub-Saharan Africa new projects capital expenditure outlook by key countries, key companies, field terrain and facility type for 2021-2025

- Key economic metrics of major upcoming oil and gas projects in Sub-Saharan Africa

- Project Economics of oil and gas projects by key countries

- Major projects count by key countries, field terrain, and facility type

- Details of key upcoming crude and natural gas projects in the region



Reasons to Buy

- Understand Sub-Saharan Africa oil and gas production outlook during the period 2021-2025

- Keep abreast of key upcoming production projects in Sub-Saharan Africa during the outlook period

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong oil and gas production data

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on Sub-Saharan Africa upstream sector

- Assess your competitor’s planned oil and gas production projects in the region

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127229/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________