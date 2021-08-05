Insights on the Masterbatch Global Market to 2025 - Increasing Technological Advancements Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Masterbatch Market: Focus on Product, Substrate, End-Use and Application, Regional, and Country-Level-Analysis, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global masterbatch market is estimated to reach $20.53 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.89% during the period 2019-2025. The market size has been estimated for FY 2019 and projected for the period of 2020-2025. The major driving factor for the market's robustness will be rising awareness regarding eco-friendly products, increasing plastic consumption in the automotive sector, and increasing demand for attractively packaged foods and beverages.

Key Companies Profiled

BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, CONSTAB Polyolefin Additives GmbH, Gabriel-Chemie G.m.b.H., Tosaf Compounds Ltd., Avient Corporation, Ampacet Corporation, Americhem Inc., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Plastika Kritis S.A., Hubron International, Penn Color, Inc., Karina Plastics, Cromex S/A, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd, Sukano AG, Polyvel Inc., FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Akro Plastic Gmbh, Italmaster Belgium NV

How This Report Can Add Value

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader in understanding the different types of substrates used and various masterbatch types based on functionality and their market potential globally. Moreover, the study provides the reader a detailed understanding of masterbatches with respect to end users (i.e., packaging, consumer goods, medical and textiles, among others).

Growth/Marketing Strategy: Players operating in the global masterbatch market are developing innovative products to enhance the capabilities of their product offerings especially in the eco-friendly and sustainability domain. Growth/marketing strategies will help the readers in understanding the revenue-generating strategies adopted by the players operating in the global masterbatch market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Why are masterbatches a requirement in the market? How has the masterbatch market evolved over the years?

Which type of masterbatch is anticipated to dominate the market in the five years (2021-2025)?

What are the driving and restraining factors affecting the global masterbatch market?

What trends are expected to impact the masterbatch market in the coming years?

What are the opportunities for players in the global masterbatch market?

How is the demand for masterbatches expected to change with the stringent regulatory landscape?

What are the applications and corresponding end-use industries driving the demand for masterbatches?

Which region and which country are the major consumers in the global masterbatch market?

What are the strategies adopted by major players in the masterbatch market?

Which end-user industry is expected to dominate the masterbatch market by 2025?

How are the prices of products going to behave in the next five years, and what is their impact on the masterbatch market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the masterbatch business across the supply chain globally?

Which key organizations across various countries are involved in research and development for masterbatch products?

How is the demand-supply curve for masterbatch going to shift over the years (2021-2025)?

What are customer attributes across various countries for the masterbatch product adoption?

How does the adoption of masterbatch expected to impact the profit and operation of the end-user industry?

How is the sales channel of the masterbatch projected to evolve over the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining the Future Trends in Masterbatch Market

1.1.1.1 Near Infrared (NIR) Detectable Masterbatches

1.1.1.2 Development of Novel Bio-Based and Biodegradable Plastics

1.1.1.3 Increasing Usage of PP in Color Masterbatches

1.1.1.4 Increasing Usage of Recycled Plastic

1.1.1.5 Growing Government Support Toward Sustainable Development

1.1.1.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Masterbatch Market

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Industry Attractiveness

1.1.3.1 Threat of New Entrants (Moderate)

1.1.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate-High)

1.1.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate-High)

1.1.3.4 Threat of Substitutes (Moderate)

1.1.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry (Moderate-High)

1.1.4 Ecosystem/ Ongoing Programs

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Impact of Business Drivers

1.2.1.1.1 Strong Production and Demand for Masterbatches in China

1.2.1.1.2 Growing Demand for Sustainable Additive Masterbatch Solutions

1.2.1.1.3 Rising Awareness Regarding Eco-Friendly Products

1.2.1.1.4 Increasing Plastic Consumption in Automotive Sector

1.2.1.1.5 Increasing Demand for Attractively Packaged Foods and Beverages

1.2.1.1.6 Increasing Demand for Polyethylene Based Performance Polymers

1.2.2 Business Restraints

1.2.2.1 Impact of Business Restraints

1.2.2.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations Against Plastics

1.2.2.1.2 Fragmented Market

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Impact of Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1.1 Increasing Technological Advancements

1.2.5.1.2 Targeting North America Market

1.2.5.1.3 Third Party Manufacturing/ Contract Manufacturing

1.2.5.1.4 Expanding Masterbatch in Product Portfolio with Special Effect Masterbatch

2 Applications

2.1 Masterbatch Market - Applications and Specifications

2.1.1 End-Use Industry

2.1.1.1 Consumer Goods

2.1.1.2 Automotive

2.1.1.3 Electrical and Electronics

2.1.1.4 Infrastructure and Industrial

2.1.1.5 Packaging

2.1.1.6 Others (Medical, Agriculture, Textiles, etc.)

2.1.1.6.1 Medical

2.1.1.6.2 Agriculture

2.1.1.6.3 Textiles

2.2 Masterbatch Market - Demand Analysis (by Product)

2.2.1.1 Global Masterbatch Demand (by End Use), Value and Volume Data

3 Products

3.1 Masterbatch Market - Substrate Type and Specifications

3.1.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

3.1.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)

3.1.3 Polyolefins

3.1.3.1 Polyethylene (PE)

3.1.3.2 Polypropylene (PP)

3.1.4 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

3.1.5 Others (PBS, PHB, PBAT and Others)

3.1.6 Demand Analysis (by Substrate Type), Value and Volume Data

3.2 Masterbatch Market - State of the Product and Specifications

3.2.1 Solid Masterbatch

3.2.2 Liquid Masterbatch

3.2.3 Demand Analysis (by State of the Product), Value and Volume Data

3.3 Masterbatch Market - Product and Specifications

3.3.1 Color Masterbatch

3.3.1.1 White Masterbatch

3.3.1.2 Black Masterbatch

3.3.1.3 Color Masterbatch

3.3.2 Additive Masterbatch

3.3.2.1 Antimicrobial Masterbatch

3.3.2.2 Flame Retardant Masterbatch

3.3.2.3 Antistatic Masterbatch

3.3.2.4 UV Stabilizer Masterbatch

3.3.2.5 Moisture Absorbing Masterbatch

3.3.2.6 Others (Viscosity Modifiers, Chain Extenders, Foaming Agent, Nucleating Agent, Etc.)

3.3.3 Filler Masterbatch

3.3.4 Special Effect Masterbatch

3.3.5 Demand Analysis (by Product), Value and Volume Data

3.3.6 Opportunity Matrix (by Region)

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 BASF SE

5.2.1.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.1.3 Production Sites

5.2.1.4 Business Strategies

5.2.1.4.1 Product Developments

5.2.1.4.2 Market Developments

5.2.1.5 Corporate Strategies

5.2.1.5.1 Partnerships and Joint Ventures

5.2.1.6 R&D and Patent Analysis

5.2.1.7 Competitive Position

5.2.1.7.1 Strengths of the Company in the Masterbatch Market

5.2.1.7.2 Weaknesses of the Company in the Masterbatch Market

5.2.2 Cabot Corporation

5.2.3 CONSTAB Polyolefin Additives GmbH

5.2.4 Gabriel-Chemie G.m.b.H.

5.2.5 Tosaf Compounds Ltd.

5.2.6 Avient Corporation

5.2.7 Ampacet Corporation

5.2.8 Americhem, Inc.

5.2.9 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

5.2.10 Plastika Kritis S.A.

5.2.11 Hubron International

5.2.12 Penn Color, Inc.

5.2.13 Karina Plastics

5.2.14 Cromex S/A

5.2.15 Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd

5.2.16 Sukano AG

5.2.17 Polyvel Inc.

5.2.18 FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

5.2.19 Akro Plastic Gmbh

5.2.20 Italmaster Belgium NV

5.2.21 Other Key Players

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pykzii