Worldwide Body Masks Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Body Masks Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the body masks market and it is poised to grow by $335.44 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period. The report on the body masks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing wellness industry propelling demand for professional masks and an increase in product offerings specific to distinct skin concerns and skin types.

The body masks market analysis includes the end-user and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies innovation and portfolio extension as one of the prime reasons driving the body masks market growth during the next few years.

The report on body masks market covers the following areas:

Body masks market sizing

Body masks market forecast

Body masks market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading body masks market vendors that include Casmara Cosmetics SA, Crown Laboratories Inc., HATCH Collection LLC, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Karuna Skin LLC, KOREAN COSMETIC STAR, Lush Retail Ltd., Nannette de Gaspe Beaute Inc., Natura and Co., and Skin Laundry Holdings LLC. Also, the body masks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influences. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Professional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Individual - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Casmara Cosmetics SA

Crown Laboratories Inc.

HATCH Collection LLC

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Karuna Skin LLC

KOREAN COSMETIC STAR

Lush Retail Ltd.

Nannette de Gaspe Beaute Inc.

Natura and Co.

Skin Laundry Holdings LLC

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qtd65s