Worldwide Body Masks Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Body Masks Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the body masks market and it is poised to grow by $335.44 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period. The report on the body masks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing wellness industry propelling demand for professional masks and an increase in product offerings specific to distinct skin concerns and skin types.
The body masks market analysis includes the end-user and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies innovation and portfolio extension as one of the prime reasons driving the body masks market growth during the next few years.
The report on body masks market covers the following areas:
- Body masks market sizing
- Body masks market forecast
- Body masks market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading body masks market vendors that include Casmara Cosmetics SA, Crown Laboratories Inc., HATCH Collection LLC, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Karuna Skin LLC, KOREAN COSMETIC STAR, Lush Retail Ltd., Nannette de Gaspe Beaute Inc., Natura and Co., and Skin Laundry Holdings LLC. Also, the body masks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influences. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Professional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Individual - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Casmara Cosmetics SA
- Crown Laboratories Inc.
- HATCH Collection LLC
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Karuna Skin LLC
- KOREAN COSMETIC STAR
- Lush Retail Ltd.
- Nannette de Gaspe Beaute Inc.
- Natura and Co.
- Skin Laundry Holdings LLC
11. Appendix
