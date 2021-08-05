New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydrogen Energy Transition Market Outlook and Trends, Q3 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127232/?utm_source=GNW

85% of this capacity comes from green hydrogen projects, though the majority is still in feasibility stage. The announcement of new deals and policies in the hydrogen sector also continues at pace as companies and governments look to capture value in this growing sector across the value chain. There is a need to accelerate transition strategies across sectors and geographies to achieve climate global goals, and hydrogen development is expected to have a major part to play in the energy sector to facilitate achievement of these targets.



Scope

- Hydrogen quarterly changes, Q2 2021.

- Total upcoming capacity and 2030 market size scenarios, highlighting recently announced projects by capacity, countries and regions.

- Trends over deals, partnerships, and M&A.

- Global policy support and financial incentives.



Reasons to Buy

- Identify the last market trends by quarter and key players in hydrogen technologies.

- Develop market insight of current, in development and announced capacity and latest trends of the sector.

- Understand the different scenarios for 2030 based on the likeliness of the projects.

- Facilitate the understanding on how and where the market is growing as it is rapidly scaling up to position as one of the main topics of the international agenda.

