Long Tail Pro Redesigns Website & App, Adds New Site Audit Feature For Improved User Experience

The new Site Audit feature allows users to perform a comprehensive scan of their website for technical SEO deficiencies. The tool will crawl every page of a website to identify technical SEO issues and return an overall SEO health score. After fixing issues, users can perform additional crawls, compare results, and get historical charts of the issues on each crawl. Key data is presented in graphs to clearly show which issues have been fixed, which are remaining, and highlight any new issues that have arisen. The tool categorizes issues into errors, warnings, and notices around Core Web Vitals, site performance, internal linking, crawlability, and other factors.

"There are up to 100 different types of technical SEO issues, and many marketers and website owners don't understand how these issues can affect rankings and their overall SEO strategy. Content, while critical, is only one factor in rankings. Our new Site Audit feature is a great place for website owners to start to get a snapshot of what's 'under the hood.' Finding and fixing technical deficiencies is a key part of a holistic SEO strategy, and we're excited to make the Long Tail Pro tool even more useful for our customers," said Kevin Petersen, CEO of Long Tail Pro.

Long Tail Pro is a comprehensive keyword suggestion tool that helps marketers find thousands of low-competition, high-value long tail keywords to rank for. The company's easy to use and easy to understand platform caters to SEO do-it-yourselfers, but is robust enough for agencies managing hundreds of successful SEO campaigns for clients.

In addition to the new feature, the Long Tail Pro website and app has recently undergone a redesign to make the tool easier to use and improve overall user experience.

Learn more about Long Tail Pro and the new Site Audit feature by visiting: http://longtailpro.com/.

About Long Tail Pro:

