Global pediatric home healthcare market size to amass USD 62.6 billion by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible sources, global pediatric home healthcare market size was valued at USD 37 billion in 2020 and is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.8 % over 2021-2027, subsequently accumulating a valuation of USD 62.6 billion by the end of forecast period.

The study also makes an elaborate study on the market segmentations including services and regional landscape, thereby uncovering the remunerative prospects for investment for the following years. Moreover, it compiles in-depth profiles of prominent players to render a clear picture of the competitive scenario and help stakeholders formulate beneficial strategies.

Improving life expectancy of premature infants coupled with emergence of home healthcare as an economical alternative to hospital services are primarily responsible for the growth of this business sphere.

For the record, as per the Children with Special Health Care Needs (CSHCN), around 5.6 million children in U.S. require minimum 5 hours of in-home medical care. Moreover, parents spend over 1.5 billion hours a year looking after their children, costing USD 3,200 for each family. Such factors indicate a sustained demand in the global pediatric home healthcare industry through 2027.

Notably, pediatric home healthcare includes delivery of medical care at home to children with complex and serious medical conditions or with developmental disabilities. Some of these children need technological assistance for survival. Pediatric care maintains a vast array of healthcare services, ranging from preventive health care to the diagnosis and treatment of acute & chronic diseases.

As cited in the report, shortage of pediatric home care nurses is likely to restrain the market progression over the forecast duration. However, government policies aimed at infant healthcare will present new opportunities for business expansion.

Geographical outlook

Expert analysts speculate that North America accounted for around 35% of global pediatric home healthcare market share in 2020 and is likely to serve as a lucrative growth avenue through 2027, owing to rising awareness regarding pediatric home healthcare medical services.

As long term stays at hospitals may further add to the high healthcare costs in the U.S., many providers are offering variety of services to cater the increasing demand for cost friendly solution for effective patient care.

Competitive Arena

Interim Healthcare Inc., EnViva Paediatric Care, Pediatric Home Healthcare LLC, New England Home Care Inc.Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health, and BrightStar Care among others. Tendercare Home Health Services Inc.,Bayada Home Health Care, Djk Home Healthcare LLC, and Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. are prominent players influencing the overall pediatric home healthcare industry dynamics.

Many leading players are undertaking strategic efforts like partnerships and mergers for expanding their presence in the industry sphere. For instance, in March 2017, Epic Health Services and PSA Healthcare collaborated to form Aveanna Healthcare LLC. While in January 2019, Pediatric Home Service partnered with InTandem Capital Partners LLC to expand and magnify its position in local and international markets.

