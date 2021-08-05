Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market (2021 to 2030) - by Equipment, Applications and Country Data

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market: Focus on Equipment, and Applications, Country Data (14 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Processing of pharmaceuticals is the method of drug manufacturing and can be further divided into a range of unit operations, such as milling, granulation, blending, tablet pressing, coating, filling, sealing, packaging and others.

The Pharmaceutical manufacturing process has specific requirements and manufacturing guidelines in terms of quality. As a result, it is important that the pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment complies with good manufacturing practices (GMP).

Aseptic pharma processing equipment is the system used commercially to thermally sterilized the formulations (liquid or powder) for packaging into containers sterilized previously, under sterile conditions to produce shelf-stable products that do not need refrigeration.



The global aseptic pharma processing equipment market consists of processing equipment markets, such as drying equipment, extruders, mills, granulation equipment, tablet compression, feeders, fill/finish equipment, mixing equipment, and pneumatic conveying equipment and packaging equipment such as inspection machines, labeling machines, and aseptic packaging machines which are used for aseptic manufacturing of drug by the pharmaceuticals companies.

With several companies eagerly competing to establish dominance in the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market, there have been several highly emerging and dynamic companies that have undertaken significant activities to establish their position in the market. Although these companies are currently far behind the market leaders, some of them have made significant strides to grow into major players, owing to initiatives undertaken to expand their respective product lines



Our healthcare experts have found aseptic pharma processing to be one of the most rapidly evolving techniques, and the global market for aseptic pharma processing equipment is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% over the forecast period 2021-2030. Growing demand for generic and OTC drugs, high demand met by pharmaceutical companies for novel therapeutics production, a surge in the production capacity attributed to COVID-19 pandemic, and increase in the pipeline product is the major factor driving the growth of the market.

The following report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The market research study also offers a wide perspective of the different types of products and applications available in the market and their impact on the pharmaceutical industry by providing critical insights into the direction of its future expansion.



Based on geography, North America dominated the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The demands for automated aseptic processing equipment have escalated in the U.S. and Canada due to improving healthcare expenditure, reimbursement policies, and higher levels of disposable income. Europe held the second-largest share of the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market in terms of revenue in 2020, followed by Asia-Pacific.



Owing to this pandemic, the investment in research and development in biopharmaceutical companies has increased significantly. Researchers, scientists, and skilled personnel around the world are involved in the development of vaccines and drugs for the treatment of SARS-CoV virus infection and this scenario is predicted to directly affect the aseptic pharma processing equipment market's growth.



Within the research report, the market is segmented based on processing equipment, packaging equipment, applications and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Key Companies Profiled



Robert Bosch GmbH, Rommelag, DuPont, SPX Flow, Inc., Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, AMCOR plc, GEA Group, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd., John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation, Automated Systems of Tacoma, LLC (AST)



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the current trend in the aseptic pharma processing equipment market?

Based on systems, which aseptic pharma processing system is anticipated to witness a massive rise in the demand in the forecast period?

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

What are the leading companies dominating the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market? What is the share of these companies in the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market?

What are the regulations pertaining to the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market? What initiatives are implemented by different government bodies regulating the development and commercialization of aseptic pharma processing equipment?

How will each segment of the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2030?

What is the market scenario for the aseptic pharma processing equipment market in different regions?

What are the key trends of different regions in the aseptic pharma processing equipment market? Which country would contribute to the highest sales of the aseptic pharma processing equipment market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Definition



2 Research Scope



3 Research Methodology



4 Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market: Overview

4.1 Market Size and Growth Potential, $Million, 2020-2030

4.2 Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market: Future Potential

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market



5 Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market: Industry Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Policies and Regulatory Framework

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Regulatory Framework in the U.S.

5.2.3 Regulatory Framework in EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the U.K.

5.2.4 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific

5.3 Patent Analysis

5.3.1 Patent Analysis (by Country)

5.3.2 Patent Analysis (by Year)

5.4 Cost and Pricing Trends



6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Overview

6.2 Market Drivers

6.2.1 High Growth in the Generics and Biopharmaceuticals Markets

6.2.2 Growing Demand for Automated Products in Aseptic Pharma Processing at the Pharmaceutical Companies

6.2.3 Growing Demand for Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) for Aseptic Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Products

6.3 Market Challenges

6.3.1 High Capital Investment

6.3.2 Growing Preference for Refurbished Equipment

6.3.3 Lack of Skilled Personnel

6.4 Market Opportunities

6.4.1 Increasing Investment in R&D



7 Competitive Insights

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Strategies and Developments

7.2.1 Synergistic Activities

7.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Collaborations

7.2.3 Expansions and Spin-Offs

7.3 Market Share Analysis

7.4 Growth-Share Analysis



8 Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market (by Component), $Million, 2020-2030

8.1 Overview

8.2 Processing Equipment

8.2.1 Drying Equipment

8.2.2 Extruders

8.2.3 Mills

8.2.4 Granulation Equipment

8.2.5 Tablet Compression Equipment

8.2.6 Feeders

8.2.7 Fill/Finish Equipment

8.2.8 Mixing Equipment

8.2.9 Pneumatic Conveying Equipment

8.3 Packaging Equipment

8.3.1 Inspection Machines

8.3.2 Labeling Machines

8.3.3 Aseptic Packaging Machines



9 Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market (by Application), $Million, 2020-2030

9.1 Overview

9.2 Ophthalmic Suspensions

9.3 Sterile Injectables

9.4 Reconstituted Lyophilized Powders for Injection

9.5 Aqueous-Based Aerosols for Inhalation

9.6 Other Applications



10 Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market (by Region), $Million, 2020-2030

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market (by Region), $Million, 2020-2030

10.2 Growth Potential Analysis (by Country)

10.3 North America

10.3.1 Key Dynamics

10.3.2 U.S.

10.3.3 Canada

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 Key Dynamics

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 U.K.

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Spain

10.4.7 Rest-of-Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 Key Dynamics

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 China

10.5.4 India

10.5.5 Australia

10.5.6 South Korea

10.5.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Key Dynamics

10.6.2 Brazil

10.6.3 Mexico

10.6.4 Rest-of-Latin America

10.7 Rest-of-the-World



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Overview

11.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Role of Robert Bosch GmbH in the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market

11.2.3 Financials

11.2.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3 Rommelag

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Role of Rommelag in the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market

11.3.3 SWOT Analysis

11.4 DuPont

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Role of DuPont in the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market

11.4.3 Financials

11.4.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5 SPX Flow, Inc.

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Role of SPX Flow, Inc. in the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market

11.5.3 Financials

11.5.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6 Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A.

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Role of Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A. in the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market

11.6.3 Financials

11.6.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis

11.7 Becton, Dickinson, and Company

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Role of Becton, Dickinson, and Company in the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market

11.7.3 Financials

11.7.4 SWOT Analysis

11.8 AMCOR plc

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Role of AMCOR plc in the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market

11.8.3 Financials

11.8.4 SWOT Analysis

11.9 GEA Group

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Role of GEA Group in the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market

11.9.3 Financials

11.9.4 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Role of Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd. in the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market

11.10.3 Financials

11.10.4 SWOT Analysis

11.11 John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation

11.11.1 Company Overview

11.11.2 Role of John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation in the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market

11.11.3 Financials

11.11.4 SWOT Analysis

11.12 Automated Systems of Tacoma, LLC (AST)

11.12.1 Company Overview

11.12.2 Role of Automated Systems of Tacoma, LLC (AST) in the Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market

11.12.3 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wbyj3a