Thrive Peer Support Leverages Connections App to Support Ohioans in Recovery for Substance Use Disorder

Rochester, NY, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHESS Health, the leading provider of service-enabled technology supporting the addiction management and recovery lifecycle, today announced the use of its Connections App by Thrive Peer Support (Thrive), an Ohio-based continuing care and recovery support organization.

The CHESS platform includes a comprehensive set of digital tools and tech-enabled human support, creating patient-centered care for substance use disorder (SUD), mental health services, and social support – all easily accessible through a smartphone. The program is especially needed in the wake of increased overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic and a recent Ohio study that showed the likelihood of an individual staying in treatment drops by as much as 50 percent if the healthcare provider is more than a mile away.

Thrive’s peer recovery support specialists will be on-the-ground in rural and urban communities to setup individuals and community partners with the Connections App. Individuals will have 24/7 access in the app to a peer-moderated recovery community, evidence-based cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) lessons, and can learn about and engage with community resources in their area, such as housing and employment assistance programs.

“We prioritize making services accessible,” said Brian Bailys, CEO of Thrive Peer Support. “The COVID-19 pandemic was especially challenging for those with substance use disorder or mental health conditions. Our partnership with CHESS enables us to support individuals throughout their journey, day or night, no matter where they live.”

A major focus of the project will be the mental health needs of the targeted individuals. CHESS Health clinicians and certified peer engagement specialists will moderate an in-app channel dedicated to mental health and curate accompanying resources in the app’s digital library. The app will also prompt individuals to complete regular mental health check-ins, which can serve to guide them to resources and monitor their well-being.

“It’s essential that recovery support reach patients where they are,” said Hans Morefield, CEO of CHESS Health. “That means getting support tools like the Connections App in individuals’ hands as they leave treatment facilities, start outpatient care, or even pre-treatment. We’re proud to partner with the team at Thrive, Ohio’s leading provider of peer recovery support services – the perfect complement to our technology.”

The project will be centered in two communities: rural, southeastern Ohio and more urban Lucas County (Toledo), and marks CHESS Health’s fourth state-funded implementation.

About CHESS Health

CHESS Health is the leading provider of service-enabled technology supporting the entire addiction management and recovery lifecycle. The CHESS platform virtually manages recovery across the continuum, getting more patients into treatment (eIntervention), improving outcomes through digital CBT (eTherapy), and reducing relapse and enabling long-term recovery (eRecovery). Nationally recognized by SAMSHA and NREPP, CHESS Health’s evidence-based platform helps providers, health plans, and government organizations achieve higher abstinence rates, reduce relapses, and lower the cost of care. For more information, visit www.chess.health.

About Thrive Peer Support

Thrive Peer Support provides behavioral health services and substance abuse treatment to self-identifying individuals in Ohio. Thrive Behavioral Health Center is the operating entity of Thrive Peer Support. Through our programs and initiatives, we support people on their recovery journey and enable them to achieve independence and long-term rehabilitation. We strive to be the gold standard of evidence-based peer support recovery and comprehensive continuing care. For more information, visit https://thrivepeersupport.org/.

