Global Optical Interconnect Markets Report 2021-2026: Data Communication, Data Center, High-Performance Computing (HPC), Telecommunication, Military and Aerospace Consumer, Automotive, Chemicals

The global optical interconnect market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global optical interconnect market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Increasing demand for internet services across the domestic, commercial and industrial sectors is the key factor driving the market growth. Owing to the rapid growth of the information technology (IT) sector along with the introduction of big data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT), the demand for high data transmission and bandwidth communication is on the rise, which has led to an increased demand for optical interconnect globally.

Optical interconnect is considered a more suitable alternative to the traditionally used technologies, in order to meet the current performance requirements of data processors. Also, the rising demand for increased bandwidth capacity along with the reduced power consumption within data center networks is acting as a major growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, rising network traffic from both private and government sectors has resulted in an increasing demand for optical interconnect devices for efficient utilization of resources while handling web applications and cloud computing systems. With cloud applications facilitating rapid communication and the rising trend of digitalization, there is a rise in the adoption of optical interconnect systems that favor the growth of various information-centric industries.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global optical interconnect market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global optical interconnect industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global optical interconnect industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the interconnect level?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fiber mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global optical interconnect industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global optical interconnect industry?

What is the structure of the global optical interconnect industry and who are the key players?

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

Finisar

Mellanox Technologies

Molex

Oclaro

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Broadcom

TE Connectivity

Amphenol

Juniper Networks

Fujitsu

Infinera Corporation

Lumentum Holdings

Furukawa OFS

3M Company

Acacia Communication

Dow Corning

Huawei

Intel

Infineon Technologies

Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Cable Assemblies

Indoor Cable Assemblies

Outdoor Cable Assemblies

Active Optical Cables

Multi-Source Agreement

QSFP

CXP

CFP

CDFP

Connectors

LC Connectors

SC Connectors

ST Connectors

MPO/MTP Connectors

Optical Transceivers

Free Space Optics, Fiber and Waveguides

Silicon Photonics

PIC-Based Interconnects

Optical Engines

Market Breakup by Interconnect Level:

Chip- & Board-Level Interconnect

Board-To-Board and Rack-Level Optical Interconnect

Metro & Long Haul Optical Interconnect

Market Breakup by Fiber Mode:

Multi-Mode Fiber

Step Index Multi-Mode Fiber

Graded Index Multi-Mode Fiber

Single-Mode Fiber

Market Breakup by Application:

Data Communication

Data Center

High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Telecommunication

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

Military and Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Chemicals

Others

