Global Optical Interconnect Markets Report 2021-2026: Data Communication, Data Center, High-Performance Computing (HPC), Telecommunication, Military and Aerospace Consumer, Automotive, Chemicals

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Interconnect Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global optical interconnect market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global optical interconnect market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Increasing demand for internet services across the domestic, commercial and industrial sectors is the key factor driving the market growth. Owing to the rapid growth of the information technology (IT) sector along with the introduction of big data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT), the demand for high data transmission and bandwidth communication is on the rise, which has led to an increased demand for optical interconnect globally.
Optical interconnect is considered a more suitable alternative to the traditionally used technologies, in order to meet the current performance requirements of data processors. Also, the rising demand for increased bandwidth capacity along with the reduced power consumption within data center networks is acting as a major growth-inducing factor.
Furthermore, rising network traffic from both private and government sectors has resulted in an increasing demand for optical interconnect devices for efficient utilization of resources while handling web applications and cloud computing systems. With cloud applications facilitating rapid communication and the rising trend of digitalization, there is a rise in the adoption of optical interconnect systems that favor the growth of various information-centric industries.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global optical interconnect market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global optical interconnect industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global optical interconnect industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the interconnect level?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the fiber mode?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global optical interconnect industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global optical interconnect industry?
- What is the structure of the global optical interconnect industry and who are the key players?
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being
- Finisar
- Mellanox Technologies
- Molex
- Oclaro
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- Broadcom
- TE Connectivity
- Amphenol
- Juniper Networks
- Fujitsu
- Infinera Corporation
- Lumentum Holdings
- Furukawa OFS
- 3M Company
- Acacia Communication
- Dow Corning
- Huawei
- Intel
- Infineon Technologies
Report Coverage:
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Breakup by Product Type:
- Cable Assemblies
- Indoor Cable Assemblies
- Outdoor Cable Assemblies
- Active Optical Cables
- Multi-Source Agreement
- QSFP
- CXP
- CFP
- CDFP
- Connectors
- LC Connectors
- SC Connectors
- ST Connectors
- MPO/MTP Connectors
- Optical Transceivers
- Free Space Optics, Fiber and Waveguides
- Silicon Photonics
- PIC-Based Interconnects
- Optical Engines
Market Breakup by Interconnect Level:
- Chip- & Board-Level Interconnect
- Board-To-Board and Rack-Level Optical Interconnect
- Metro & Long Haul Optical Interconnect
Market Breakup by Fiber Mode:
- Multi-Mode Fiber
- Step Index Multi-Mode Fiber
- Graded Index Multi-Mode Fiber
- Single-Mode Fiber
Market Breakup by Application:
- Data Communication
- Data Center
- High-Performance Computing (HPC)
- Telecommunication
Market Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Military and Aerospace
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Chemicals
- Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s43sp6