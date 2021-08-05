Brookfield Infrastructure Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



“Our base business generated strong results in the second quarter, benefiting from the ongoing economic recovery,” said Sam Pollock, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Infrastructure. “The recent completion of several large capital recycling initiatives has provided enhanced liquidity to support our robust pipeline of new investments. We are well-positioned to sustain our momentum into the second half of the year as market conditions are favorable for our business.”

For the three months ended

June 30 For the six months ended

June 30 US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited1 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss)2 $ 352 $ (61 ) $ 542 $ 58 – per unit3 $ 0.61 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.88 $ (0.12 ) FFO4 $ 394 $ 333 $ 825 $ 691 – per unit (split-adjusted)5 $ 0.85 $ 0.72 $ 1.77 $ 1.49

Brookfield reported net income of $352 million ($0.61 per unit) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 compared to a loss of $61 million (loss of $0.25 per unit) in the prior year. Net income for the current period benefited from strong organic growth, the contribution from new investments and the recognition of gains on the sale of our Canadian district energy business and smart meter portfolio. These positive factors were partially offset by an increase in future U.K. tax rates which led to the recognition of a non-recurring deferred tax expense of approximately $100 million in the current period.

Funds from Operations (or FFO) of $394 million for the quarter reflects an 18% increase compared to the same period last year. Results were supported by strong growth from our base business, contributions from new investments and higher volumes attributable to the continued economic rebound. Excluding the recovery of shutdown-related volume declines in the prior year, organic growth was 9%. This solid level of growth includes inflationary tariff increases and the commissioning of approximately $900 million in new capital projects during the last 12 months. Inclusive of the recovery of both connections income at our U.K. regulated distribution business and toll road traffic, our base business grew by 16% relative to the prior year. These positive factors were partially offset by the impact of asset sales completed in the last year, which have resulted in nearly $2 billion of proceeds. As we deploy that capital at higher returns, it should accelerate our earnings base.

Segment Performance

The utilities segment generated FFO of $190 million, an improvement of 21% over the prior year. All businesses within the segment continue to perform well in the current environment, with results reflecting 10% organic growth due to inflation indexation and the commissioning of almost $400 million into rate base during the past year. Results also benefited from the acquisition of the remaining interest in our Brazilian regulated gas transmission operation. These contributions were partially offset by the impact of asset sales as part of our capital recycling program.

FFO for the transport segment was $173 million, an increase of 36% compared to the prior year. On a same-store basis, segment results grew by 26% as the economic expansion is propelling higher volumes in our business. Operations with volume sensitivity are seeing strong year-over-year increases and continue to build momentum for the second half of 2021. Further, transport FFO benefited from contributions from our U.S. LNG export terminal investment that closed in September 2020, somewhat offset by the partial sale of our Australian export terminal.

FFO for the midstream segment totaled $60 million, an increase of 14% from the prior year on a same-store basis. Results for the quarter reflect strong gas transportation volumes, as well as the commissioning of the second phase of the Gulf Coast expansion project, both at our U.S. gas pipeline. Results were offset by the previously announced sale of a 12.5% stake in the pipeline, which was completed in March.

The data segment recorded FFO of $60 million, which was 40% higher than the prior year. This increase was primarily due to the contribution from the Indian telecom business acquired last year, as well as organic growth supported by the build-to-suit tower and fiber-to-the-home programs at our French telecom operation.

The following table presents FFO by segment:

For the three months ended

June 30 For the six months ended

June 30 US$ millions, unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 FFO by segment Utilities $ 190 $ 157 $ 356 $ 322 Transport 173 127 335 266 Midstream 60 60 206 137 Data 60 43 120 85 Corporate (89 ) (54 ) (192 ) (119 ) FFO $ 394 $ 333 $ 825 $ 691

Update on Strategic Initiatives

We completed or advanced several important initiatives in, and subsequent to, the second quarter of 2021:

North American District Energy Business – The divestment of our Canadian and U.S. district energy platforms closed in June and July, respectively, and resulted in aggregate proceeds to Brookfield Infrastructure of approximately $1.0 billion. Inter Pipeline Ltd. – We have made significant progress with our bid to acquire IPL. On July 27th, IPL’s Board of Directors formally recommended that existing shareholders accept our offer. This follows the termination of the proposed transaction with another company, and recommendations from two leading independent proxy advisors to vote against this competing transaction. We now expect a clear path to acquire the company, with the tender offer expiring tomorrow, August 6th. Based on conversations to date with many IPL shareholders, we are confident that we will progress with the privatization and look forward to deploying approximately $2 billion (BIP’s share) in this essential midstream operation. India Data Centers Portfolio – In July, we announced a joint venture with Digital Realty to develop and operate data centers in India. Our intention is to replicate our successful partnership in Latin America, where we have jointly developed nine data centers since 2019.



Distribution and Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.51 per unit, payable on September 29, 2021 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2021. This distribution represents a 5% increase compared to the prior year. The regular quarterly dividends on the Cumulative Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 1, Series 3, Series 5, Series 7, Series 9, Series 11, Series 13 and Series 14 have also been declared, as well as the dividend for BIP Investment Corporation Senior Preferred Shares, Series 1. In conjunction with the Partnership’s distribution declaration, the Board of Directors of BIPC has declared an equivalent quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, also payable on September 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2021.

Additional Information

The Board has reviewed and approved this news release, including the summarized unaudited financial information contained herein.

Brookfield Infrastructure’s Letter to Unitholders and Supplemental Information are available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure.

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure .

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with over $625 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com .

Please note that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR and Edgar, and can also be found in the shareholders section of its website at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure . Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

For more information, please contact:

Note: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations.

References to Brookfield Infrastructure are to the Partnership together with its subsidiaries and operating entities. Brookfield Infrastructure’s results include limited partnership units held by public unitholders, redeemable partnership units, general partnership units, Exchange LP units, and BIPC exchangeable shares.

References to the Partnership are to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

FFO is defined as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, breakage and transaction costs, and non-cash valuation gains or losses. A reconciliation of net income to FFO is available on page 8 of this release. Average number of partnership units outstanding on a fully diluted time weighted average basis for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 were 465.1 million and 465.0 million, respectively (2020: 464.9 million and 464.8 million, adjusted for the BIPC special distribution).





Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of US$ millions, unaudited June 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,275 $ 867 Financial assets 597 425 Property, plant and equipment and investment properties 28,568 32,102 Intangible assets and goodwill 19,217 18,401 Investments in associates and joint ventures 5,127 5,528 Deferred income taxes and other 5,494 4,008 Total assets $ 60,278 $ 61,331 Liabilities and partnership capital Corporate borrowings $ 2,822 $ 3,158 Non-recourse borrowings 19,999 20,020 Financial liabilities 2,894 3,374 Deferred income taxes and other 13,112 13,106 Partnership capital Limited partners 4,275 4,233 General partner 20 19 Non-controlling interest attributable to: Redeemable partnership units held by Brookfield 1,703 1,687 BIPC exchangeable shares and Exchange LP units 654 650 Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 13,475 13,954 Preferred unitholders 1,324 1,130 Total partnership capital 21,451 21,673 Total liabilities and partnership capital $ 60,278 $ 61,331





Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results

For the three months ended

June 30 For the six months ended

June 30 US$ millions, except per unit information, unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 2,663 $ 1,946 $ 5,346 $ 4,142 Direct operating costs (1,433 ) (1,063 ) (2,779 ) (2,302 ) General and administrative expense (96 ) (72 ) (191 ) (133 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (492 ) (375 ) (961 ) (775 ) 642 436 1,415 932 Interest expense (362 ) (247 ) (717 ) (529 ) Share of earnings from associates and joint ventures 10 11 77 59 Mark-to-market on hedging items (15 ) (75 ) 20 123 Other income (expense) 1,317 (28 ) 1,344 (234 ) Income before income tax 1,592 97 2,139 351 Income tax expense Current (74 ) (55 ) (168 ) (113 ) Deferred (212 ) (8 ) (252 ) (56 ) Net income 1,306 34 1,719 182 Non-controlling interest of others in operating subsidiaries (954 ) (95 ) (1,177 ) (124 ) Net income (loss) attributable to partnership $ 352 $ (61 ) $ 542 $ 58 Attributable to: Limited partners $ 192 $ (67 ) $ 281 $ (15 ) General partner 51 45 101 91 Non-controlling interest Redeemable partnership units held by Brookfield 79 (29 ) 116 (8 ) BIPC exchangeable shares and Exchange LP units 30 (10 ) 44 (10 ) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per unit attributable to: Limited partners1 $ 0.61 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.88 $ (0.12 )

Average number of limited partnership units outstanding on a time weighted average basis for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 were 295.5 million and 295.5 million, respectively (2020 – 294.7 million and 294.1 million). Loss per limited partnership unit for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 has been adjusted to reflect the dilutive impact of the special distribution.







Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended

June 30 For the six months ended

June 30 US$ millions, unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net income $ 1,306 $ 34 $ 1,719 $ 182 Adjusted for the following items: Earnings from investments in associates and joint ventures, net of distributions received (10 ) 27 (18 ) 72 Depreciation and amortization expense 492 375 961 775 Mark-to-market on hedging items, provisions and other (1,254 ) 84 (1,348 ) 265 Deferred income tax expense 212 8 252 56 Change in non-cash working capital, net (182 ) 87 (276 ) (13 ) Cash from operating activities 564 615 1,290 1,337 Investing Activities Net proceeds from (investments in): Operating assets 2,539 — 2,443 722 Sale of associates — — 412 — Long-lived assets (402 ) (266 ) (723 ) (642 ) Financial assets (101 ) (103 ) 24 (256 ) Net settlements of foreign exchange contracts (18 ) 1 (17 ) 83 Cash from (used by) investing activities 2,018 (368 ) 2,139 (93 ) Financing Activities Distributions to limited and general partners (305 ) (283 ) (608 ) (565 ) Net borrowings (repayments): Corporate 373 272 (391 ) 665 Subsidiary 450 72 623 231 Deposit repaid to parent (744 ) — (344 ) — Preferred units issued — — 194 — Partnership units issued 3 3 6 5 Net capital provided to non-controlling interest and other (2,253 ) (166 ) (2,498 ) (958 ) Cash used by financing activities (2,476 ) (102 ) (3,018 ) (622 ) Cash and cash equivalents Change during the period $ 106 $ 145 $ 411 $ 622 Cash reclassified as held for sale — — (6 ) — Impact of foreign exchange on cash 29 9 3 (69 ) Balance, beginning of period 1,140 1,226 867 827 Balance, end of period $ 1,275 $ 1,380 $ 1,275 $ 1,380





Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Statements of Funds from Operations

For the three months ended

June 30 For the six months ended

June 30 US$ millions, unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Utilities $ 251 $ 203 $ 474 $ 417 Transport 239 174 472 369 Midstream 82 82 267 182 Data 84 53 166 109 Corporate (96 ) (72 ) (191 ) (133 ) Total 560 440 1,188 944 Financing costs (178 ) (148 ) (364 ) (299 ) Other income 12 41 1 46 Funds from operations (FFO) 394 333 825 691 Depreciation and amortization (273 ) (222 ) (553 ) (469 ) Deferred taxes and other items 231 (172 ) 270 (164 ) Net income (loss) attributable to the partnership $ 352 $ (61 ) $ 542 $ 58

Notes:

Funds from operations in this statement is on a segmented basis and represents the operations of Brookfield Infrastructure net of charges associated with related liabilities and non-controlling interests. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as FFO excluding the impact of interest expense and other income or expenses. Net income attributable to the partnership includes net income attributable to limited partners, the general partner, and non-controlling interests – redeemable partnership units held by Brookfield, Exchange LP Units and BIPC exchangeable shares.

The Statements of Funds from Operations above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with the Partnership’s Supplemental Information and differs from net income as presented in Brookfield Infrastructure’s Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 6 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses funds from operations (FFO) as a key measure to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing Brookfield Infrastructure’s results.





Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Statements of Funds from Operations per Unit

For the three months ended

June 30 For the six months ended

June 30 US$, unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings (loss) per limited partnership unit1 $ 0.61 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.88 $ (0.12 ) Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation and amortization 0.59 0.48 1.19 1.01 Deferred taxes and other items (0.35 ) 0.49 (0.30 ) 0.60 FFO per unit2 $ 0.85 $ 0.72 $ 1.77 $ 1.49

Average number of limited partnership units outstanding on a time weighted average basis for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 were 295.5 million and 295.5 million, respectively (2020 – 294.7 million and 294.1 million). Loss per limited partnership unit for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 has been adjusted to reflect the dilutive impact of the special distribution. Average number of partnership units outstanding on a fully diluted time weighted average basis for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 were 465.1 million and 465.0 million, respectively (2020: 464.9 million and 464.8 million, adjusted for the BIPC special distribution).

Notes:

The Statements of Funds from Operations per unit above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with the Partnership’s Supplemental Information and differs from net income per limited partnership unit as presented in Brookfield Infrastructure’s Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 6 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses funds from operations per unit (FFO per unit) as a key measure to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing Brookfield Infrastructure’s results.





Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Statements of Partnership Capital

As of US$ millions, unaudited June 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Assets Operating groups Utilities $ 2,519 $ 2,896 Transport 4,172 4,209 Midstream 1,882 2,245 Data 1,894 1,995 Cash and cash equivalents 836 464 $ 11,303 $ 11,809 Liabilities Corporate borrowings $ 2,822 $ 3,158 Other liabilities 1,829 2,062 4,651 5,220 Capitalization Partnership capital 6,652 6,589 $ 11,303 $ 11,809

Notes:

Partnership capital in these statements represents Brookfield Infrastructure’s investments in its operations on a segmented basis, net of underlying liabilities and non-controlling interests, and includes partnership capital attributable to limited partners, the general partner and non-controlling interests – redeemable partnership units held by Brookfield, Exchange LP Units, and BIPC exchangeable shares.

The Statements of Partnership Capital above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with the Partnership’s Supplemental Information and differs from Brookfield Infrastructure’s Consolidated Statements of Financial Position on page 5 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Readers are encouraged to consider both bases of presentation in assessing Brookfield Infrastructure's financial position.





Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Reports

Second Quarter 2021 Results

The Board of Directors of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (“BIPC” or our “company”) (NYSE, TSX: BIPC) today has declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.51 per class A exchangeable subordinate voting share of BIPC (a “Share”), payable on September 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2021. This dividend is identical in amount per Share and has identical record and payment dates to the quarterly distribution announced today by BIP on its units.

The Shares of BIPC are structured with the intention of being economically equivalent to the non-voting limited partnership units of Brookfield Infrastructure Partnership L.P. (“BIP” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN). We believe economic equivalence is achieved through identical dividends and distributions on the Shares and BIP’s units and each Share being exchangeable at the option of the holder for one BIP unit at any time. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Shares will be significantly impacted by the market price of BIP’s units and the combined business performance of our company and BIP as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosure made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review BIP’s letter to unitholders, supplemental information and its other continuous disclosure filings. BIP’s letter to unitholders and supplemental information are available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure. Copies of the Partnership’s continuous disclosure filings are available electronically on EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Results

The net income and Funds from Operations1 (FFO) of BIPC are captured in the Partnership’s financial statements and results.

Net income, after adjusting for the revaluation of and dividends paid on our Shares that are classified as liabilities under IFRS, was $83 million for the quarter. This represents an increase of approximately $90 million over the prior year as our earnings reflect the contribution from capital commissioned into rate base and inflationary tariff increase. The current period also benefited from a gain recognized on the sale of a smart meter portfolio at our U.K. regulated distribution business. These positive impacts were partially offset by an increase in future U.K. tax rates which resulted in the recognition of a non-recurring deferred tax expense of approximately $80 million during the quarter.

Our business generated FFO of $118 million for the quarter, representing a 31% increase compared to the same period of the prior year. FFO in the current quarter benefited from inflationary-indexation and additions to rate base, as well as the acquisition of an additional interest in our Brazilian regulated gas transmission business. These positive factors were partially offset by the loss of earnings associated with the sale of our portfolio of smart meters in the U.K.

Note: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations.

FFO is defined as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, breakage and transaction costs, and non-cash valuation gains or losses. We also exclude from FFO dividends paid to the holders of the Shares which are presented as interest expense, as well as interest expense on loans payable to the Partnership which represent the Partnership's investment in our company. A reconciliation of net income to FFO is available on page 16 of this release.







Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of US$ millions, unaudited June 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 370 $ 192 Accounts receivable and other 531 394 Property, plant and equipment 4,634 5,111 Intangible assets 2,997 2,948 Goodwill 542 528 Deferred tax asset and other 102 171 Total assets $ 9,176 $ 9,344 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and other $ 501 $ 505 Exchangeable and class B shares 2,497 2,221 Non-recourse borrowings 3,740 3,477 Loans payable to Brookfield Infrastructure 825 1,143 Financial liabilities 978 1,031 Deferred tax liabilities and other 1,783 1,539 Equity Equity in net assets attributable to the Partnership (1,983 ) (1,722 ) Non-controlling interest 835 1,150 Total equity (1,148 ) (572 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 9,176 $ 9,344





Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results

For the three months ended

June 30 For the six months ended

June 30 US$ millions, unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 416 $ 322 $ 815 $ 706 Direct operating costs (72 ) (54 ) (141 ) (116 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (70 ) (67 ) (145 ) (143 ) 274 201 529 447 Interest expense (68 ) (62 ) (131 ) (94 ) Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares (103 ) (238 ) (276 ) (140 ) Mark-to-market and other income (expense) 135 (43 ) 101 (61 ) Income (loss) before income tax 238 (142 ) 223 152 Income tax expense Current (51 ) (35 ) (104 ) (79 ) Deferred (122 ) (17 ) (140 ) (66 ) Net income (loss) $ 65 $ (194 ) $ (21 ) $ 7 Attributable to: Partnership $ (43 ) $ (266 ) $ (221 ) $ (149 ) Non-controlling interest 108 72 200 156





Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended

June 30 For the six months ended

June 30 US$ millions, unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 65 $ (194 ) $ (21 ) $ 7 Adjusted for the following items: Depreciation and amortization expense 70 67 145 143 Mark-to-market on hedging items and other (141 ) 35 (120 ) 48 Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares 103 238 276 140 Deferred income tax expense 122 17 140 66 Change in non-cash working capital, net 16 5 (61 ) (56 ) Cash from operating activities 235 168 359 348 Investing Activities Disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed 817 — 817 — Purchase of long-lived assets, net of disposals (101 ) (63 ) (196 ) (184 ) Settlement of foreign exchange hedging items (76 ) — (76 ) — Cash from (used by) investing activities 640 (63 ) 545 (184 ) Financing Activities Distributions to non-controlling interest (175 ) (87 ) (281 ) (188 ) Distributions to, net of contributions from, the Partnership — — — (33 ) Proceeds from borrowings 331 — 377 435 Repayments of borrowings (533 ) — (551 ) (380 ) Capital provided to non-controlling interest (283 ) — (283 ) — Cash used by financing activities (660 ) (87 ) (738 ) (166 ) Cash and cash equivalents Change during the period $ 215 $ 18 $ 166 $ (2 ) Impact of foreign exchange on cash 31 — 12 (41 ) Balance, beginning of period 124 143 192 204 Balance, end of period $ 370 $ 161 $ 370 $ 161





Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

Statements of Funds from Operations

For the three months ended

June 30 For the six months ended

June 30 US$ millions, unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Utilities $ 163 $ 124 $ 309 $ 266 Corporate (10 ) (8 ) (20 ) (14 ) Total 153 116 289 252 Financing costs (21 ) (17 ) (39 ) (36 ) Other expenses (14 ) (9 ) (28 ) (19 ) Funds from operations (FFO) 118 90 222 197 Depreciation and amortization (39 ) (36 ) (80 ) (74 ) Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares (103 ) (238 ) (276 ) (140 ) Deferred taxes and other items (19 ) (82 ) (87 ) (132 ) Net loss attributable to the Partnership $ (43 ) $ (266 ) $ (221 ) $ (149 )

Notes:

Funds from operations in this statement is on a segmented basis and represents the operations of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation net of charges associated with related liabilities and non-controlling interests. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as FFO excluding the impact of interest expense and other income or expenses. Net income attributable to shareholders includes net income attributable to the Partnership prior to and after the special distribution.

The Statements of Funds from Operations above are prepared on a basis that differs from net income as presented in Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation’s Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 14 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses FFO as a key measure to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing our company’s results.



