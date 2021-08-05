Global Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market (2021 to 2025) - Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in depth analysis of the global analytical laboratory instrument market by value, by type, by end-users, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the global analytical laboratory instrument market, including the following regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the analytical laboratory instrument market.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall analytical laboratory instrument market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Global analytical laboratory instrument market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the analytical laboratory instrument market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies and Waters Corporation are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Country Coverage

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Analytical laboratory instrument or equipment or devices are products utilized for analytical usage in biology, pharm, medical, food-manufacturing laboratories and oil refineries. The equipment or device assists in examination of matter and founding the composition. Few examples of the analytical laboratory instrument are refractometer, electrochemical instrument, conductivity meter, automatic density meter, automatic titrators, colony counter, and more.



The analytical laboratory instrument market can be segmented on the basis of types, elemental analysis, molecular analysis, separational analysis and others. The analytical laboratory instrument market can also be divided on the basis of end-users, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, research & academic institutes, environmental testing, food beverage testing, petrochemical and others.



The analytical laboratory instrument market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The analytical laboratory instrument market is expected to increase due to accelerating investment in biotech, growing R&D in pharmaceutical, aging population, increasing prevalence of cancer cases, increasing CO2 emissions and rising proteomics market. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as reduction in free trade, high cost of instruments and high degree of competition.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on global analytical laboratory instrument market. It negatively affected the market in 1st and 2nd quarter but the market picked up in 3rd and 4th quarter. The pandemic would create a positive impact in the future of the market too as increased research on virus require high-end analytical laboratory instrument.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Analysis: Overview

2.2 Types of Scientific Analysis

2.3 Laboratory Instrument: Overview

2.4 Analytical Laboratory Instrument Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market by Type (Elemental Analysis, Molecular Analysis, Separational Analysis and Others)

3.1.3 Global Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market by End-User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Research & Academic Institutes, Environmental Testing, Food Beverage Testing, Petrochemical and Others)

3.1.4 Global Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World)

3.2 Global Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Elemental Analysis Laboratory Instrument Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Molecular Analysis Laboratory Instrument Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Separational Analysis Laboratory Instrument Market by Value

3.3 Global Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market: End-Users Analysis

3.3.1 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Biotechnology Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Research & Academic Institutes Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Environmental Testing Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Food Beverage Testing Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Petrochemical Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market by Region (The US and Rest of the North America)

4.1.3 The US Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market by Value

4.2 Asia Pacific Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market by Value

4.2.2 Asia Pacific Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market by Region (China and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.2.3 China Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market by Value

4.3 Europe Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market by Value

4.4 Rest of the World Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Rest of the World Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market by Value



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 COVID-19 Impact on Global Analytical Laboratory Instrument

5.2 COVID-19 Rates of Test Positivity, Death and Recovery

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Laboratories Services Spending



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Accelerating Investment in Biotech

6.1.2 Growing R&D on Pharmaceutical

6.1.3 Aging Population

6.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Cases

6.1.5 Increased CO2 Emissions

6.1.6 Rising Proteomics Market

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Reduction in Free Trade

6.2.2 High Cost of Instrument

6.2.3 High Degree of Competition

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Use of 3D Printing

6.3.2 Increasing Investment in Big Data Analytics

6.3.3 Rising Adoption of Cloud Technology

6.3.4 Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions Among Major Players



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market Players: A Financial Comparison



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Danaher Corporation

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Agilent Technologies

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Waters Corporation

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy



