Global Circuit Protection Markets Report 2021-2026: Overcurrent, ESD, Overvoltage, Circuit Breakers, Fuses, ESD Protection, Devices, Surge Protection Devices

The global circuit protection market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global circuit protection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



The growing automotive industry, along with the growing utilization of consumer electronics, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

In automobiles, both electrical and mechanical components are used that are dependent on CPDs to enhance driving assistance, infotainment, navigation, and telematics, passenger comfort and safety. These devices are also used to integrate smart and high-performance functionalities by preventing wires and other electrical components from overheating.

Furthermore, the emerging trend of equipment miniaturization has also boosted the demand for circuit protection solutions across the globe. Manufacturers are designing innovative and compact products that are more vulnerable to voltage and electrical surges, thus increasing the demand for circuit protection solutions.

Additionally, the rapid growth of slim, smart portable appliances with improved sensitivity, faster processors and better power densities is another factor creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, growth in the construction industry and various technological advancements, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global circuit protection market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global circuit protection market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global circuit protection market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

ABB Ltd.

BEL Fuse Inc.

Eaton Corp. PLC

General Electric Company

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Texas Instruments Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Breakup by Type:

Overcurrent Protection

Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Protection

Overvoltage Protection

Breakup by Device:

Circuit Breakers

Fuses

ESD Protection Devices

Surge Protection Devices

Breakup by End-Use:

Residential Building Construction

Non-Residential Building Construction

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

