MeMed Named a Finalist for AACC’s Disruptive Technology Award for MeMed COVID-19 Severity™ Test

MeMed COVID-19 Severity reads the immune-system in real time to accurately determine whether SARS-Cov-2 patients are likely to have a severe outcome

HAIFA, Israel, August 5th, 2021 – MeMed, a leader in host response-based technologies, announces today that it has been named a finalist for the American Association of Clinical Chemistry’s (AACC) Disruptive Technology Award for the MeMed COVID-19 Severity™ test, which stratifies the risk that a patient with COVID-19 will experience severe outcomes. MeMed is one of three finalists that will present its technology at the 2021 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, during a session to be held on September 27th.

Eran Eden, MeMed’s co-founder and CEO, said: “We are thrilled to be selected as a finalist for this esteemed award, which recognizes the importance of MeMed COVID-19 Severity™ as a tool which empowers physicians in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently CE Marked in Europe, the test can provide valuable insights into which patients may worsen, enabling tailored treatments and helping to reduce burden on healthcare systems. We’re honored to be recognized by the AACC’s panel alongside the other finalists.”

MeMed COVID-19 Severity™ is a pioneering host response technology that measures multiple proteins from a serum sample and applies machine learning to stratify the risk that a patient with COVID-19 will experience severe outcomes.

The test runs in 15 minutes on the company’s point-of-need platform, MeMed Key®, and aims to help physicians identify who may benefit from escalated care and who can be safely discharged from hospital and to self-isolate at home. MeMed COVID-19 Severity™ has a CE Mark in Europe.

About MeMed

Our mission is to translate the immune system's complex signals into simple insights that transform the way diseases are diagnosed and treated, profoundly benefiting patients and society. For additional information on MeMed, please visit http://www.me-med.com.

About MeMed COVID-19 Severity

MeMed COVID-19 Severity is a predictive and actionable patient management tool. The test enables physicians to detect early the likelihood of deterioration in patients affected by COVID-19 and provides a leap forward in COVID-19 patient management. The test is CE Marked in Europe. Read the derivation study.

MeMed BV, MeMed Key and COVID-19 Severity are not cleared by the FDA for any indication.

MeMed BV, MeMed Key and COVID-19 Severity are currently not available for sale in the US.

