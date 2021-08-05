CarAdvise Launches New Native Mobile App

CHICAGO, IL, USA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarAdvise, America’s top online vehicle maintenance and repair marketplace technology has launched a new refreshed native mobile app to both the Apple App Store and to Google Play. The new app will allow members to utilize the CarAdvise platform in a mobile app environment, creating a smoother and more convenient car care experience.

CarAdvise members will be able to access several parts of the CarAdvise platform from the new application. Members can utilize all the familiar tools from the existing CarAdvise software like searching for services, comparing prices between shops, requesting appointments, and handling payments, all within the app. With the CarAdvise platform, members can see their total savings with CarAdvise, get upcoming maintenance notifications, real time notifications about their services, and approve or decline services submitted by shops. Members will also be able to look at individual shops to see which services they offer as well as the discounted pricing.

“CarAdvise has always been dedicated to bringing the car care industry into the 21st century,” says CarAdvise founder and CEO, Greg Tepas. “So now, with our innovative mobile app, not only can members continue to save on all of their car care, but they can do it simply and conveniently from their phone with the most innovative car care app available to consumers today.”

CarAdvise is committed to delivering convenient, trustworthy, and affordable car care to the consumer. With the new refreshed mobile app available to download for iOS and Android, the CarAdvise platform is completely accessible from any mobile device to create a more convenient and effective option for car owners.

About CarAdvise

CarAdvise is the largest online marketplace for vehicle maintenance and repair. In addition to their fleet app, FleetAdvise, CarAdvise can be accessed through their native mobile app available at the Apple App Store and Google Play as well as via mobile webapp or their website. Through its innovative platform, CarAdvise has created the only place on the web to compare prices for maintenance services at over 25,000 shops, 35+ national brands, and 1000’s of independent shops throughout North America. Consumers and commercial fleets receive upfront discounted pricing when booking through CarAdvise using its proprietary technology to approve and pay for services suggested by the shop real-time. CarAdvise service descriptions and unbiased advice protect customers from unnecessary work resulting in greater trust, convenience, and savings.

Downloads can be accessed here:

iOS - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/caradvise/id1118606915

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.caradvise.caradvise

For more information visit www.caradvise.com/

