Pardes Biosciences Appoints Deborah M. Autor, J.D. and Laura J. Hamill to Board of Directors

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pardes Biosciences, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company developing PBI-0451 as a potential direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, today announced the appointments of Deborah M. Autor and Laura J. Hamill to its Board of Directors.



“I am thrilled to welcome Deb and Laura to our Board. Both bring extensive and unique industry experience to Pardes, as we prepare for the next stage in our company’s development,” said Uri Lopatin, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Pardes Biosciences. “Deb possesses a multifaceted background, with broad expertise in regulatory affairs, policy, and quality systems. We are excited to have her join our board as we begin navigating the complex regulatory environment required to develop an oral antiviral during a global viral pandemic. Laura’s outstanding track record and insights in drug commercialization will be invaluable as we work to advance PBI-0451, our oral anti-viral therapy for SARS-CoV-2 infections, and assess potential options for commercialization should our clinical program prove successful and be approved.”

Ms. Autor has over 25 years of worldwide regulatory, quality, legal, and policy experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. She currently serves as Vice President, Global Head of Regulatory Excellence at AstraZeneca PLC, where she leads regulatory operations, policy, and intelligence for all AstraZeneca’s submissions globally. Prior to AstraZeneca, Ms. Autor served in positions of increasing responsibility at Mylan NV, culminating in her role as Head of Strategic Global Quality and Policy. Prior to joining Mylan in 2013, Deb served for 12 years at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), most recently as Deputy Commissioner for Global Regulatory Operations and Policy, where she oversaw all FDA inspections, criminal investigations and international operations for human and veterinary drugs, biologics, medical devices, tobacco, and food. Ms. Autor currently serves as the Chair of the Board of the FDA Alumni Association and as a Scientific Advisory Council member of the Centre for Innovation in Regulatory Science. She received a J.D, Magna Cum Laude, from Boston University School of Law and a B.A. in psychology from Columbia University, Barnard College.

Ms. Hamill brings over 30 years of global commercial experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, serving in a variety of executive leadership roles. She most recently served as Executive Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Operations at Gilead Sciences, Inc., where she led the company’s global commercial strategic direction and oversaw $22 billion in annual revenue. Previously, Ms. Hamill spent 18 years at Amgen, where she held numerous U.S. and international executive roles, culminating as Senior Vice President and General Manager, where she oversaw U.S. Commercial Operations and $20 billion in annual revenue. Through her roles at both Gilead and Amgen, Ms. Hamill has extensive experience across therapeutic areas, including inflammation, oncology, gene therapy, nephrology, osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, migraine, HIV, hepatology, GI and anti-infectives. She currently serves on the Boards of Acceleron Pharma, AnaptysBio, and Y-mAbs Therapeutics. Ms. Hamill holds a B.A. in business administration from the University of Arizona.

About Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company committed to solving some of the world’s most pressing public health challenges. Pardes leverages structure-based drug design and a tunable, reversible covalent chemistry platform for novel drug discovery. The company’s lead product candidate, PBI-0451, is being developed as a potential direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections. PBI-0451 is designed to inhibit the coronavirus main protease, an essential protein for SARS-CoV-2. This protease is highly similar across all coronaviruses, including emerging coronavirus variants. Pardes Biosciences is headquartered in Carlsbad CA. For more information, visit www.pardesbio.com.

