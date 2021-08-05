Harvard Bioscience Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

| Source: Harvard Bioscience, Inc. Harvard Bioscience, Inc.

Holliston, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES

Strong double digit revenue growth, solid margin performance despite global supply chain disruptions

  • Revenue up 25% year-over-year as sales momentum continues
  • Cellular and Molecular (CMT) product revenue up 22%
  • Pre-clinical product revenue up 20%
  • Operating margins impacted by higher global supply chain costs

HOLLISTON, Mass., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Jim Green, Chairman and CEO said, “Demand for our pre-clinical products remains very strong, with revenue up 20% over prior year, and also up significantly over pre-Covid levels. Our CMT products also experienced meaningful growth, up 22% over prior year as academic lab sales continue to recover.   Operating income on a GAAP and adjusted basis was negatively impacted by increased material, freight and labor efficiency costs associated with ongoing global supply disruptions. However, adjusted operating margins continue to exceed pre-COVID margin levels.”  

Green concluded, “Expanding demand from CRO/pharma combined with continuing academic lab recovery and a strong backlog supports our improving revenue outlook in spite of global supply disruptions; we now expect revenue growth of 12% to 15% for fiscal 2021 compared to 2020. Although supply disruptions are forcing extra costs in the short term, we still expect adjusted operating margin expansion to the mid-teens for the year.”

        
Quarterly Financial Results SummaryQ2'21Q2'20 
        
Revenue $29.2 million $23.3 million 
        
        
Operating Income (GAAP) $0.1 million $0.6 million 
Adjusted Operating Income $4.3 million $4.1 million 
Operating Margin (GAAP)  0.2 %  2.4 % 
Adjusted Operating Margin  14.6 %  17.7 % 
        
        
Loss Per Share (GAAP) $(0.01)  $(0.04)  
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.06   $0.05   
        
        
Net Debt* $38.2 million $42.1 million 
        
* Debt outstanding less cash and cash equivalents     
        

Please refer to the exhibits below for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures, including operating income, net income and loss, diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information regarding our use of such adjusted financial information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this press release, we have included non-GAAP financial information including adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the underlying operations of the business. For the periods presented, these non-GAAP financial measures have excluded certain expenses and income primarily resulting from purchase accounting or events that we do not believe are related to the underlying operations of the business such as amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions, costs related to acquisition, disposition and integration initiatives, impairment charges, severance, restructuring and other business transformation expenses, and stock-based compensation expense. They also exclude the tax impact of the reconciling items. This non-GAAP financial information approximates information used by our management to internally evaluate the operating results of the Company. Tabular reconciliations of our adjusted operating income, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA are included as exhibits below in this press release.

The non-GAAP financial information provided in this press release should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, the financial information provided and presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different than other companies’ non-GAAP financial information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by our use of such words as "will," "guidance," "objectives," "optimistic," "potential," "future," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "continue," "drive," "strategy," "potential," "potentially," "growth," "long-term," "projects," "projected," "intends," "believes," "goals," "sees," "seek," "develop" "possible" "new," "emerging," "opportunity," "pursue" and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this press release or that may be made during our conference call may include, but are not limited to, statements or inferences about the Company's or management's beliefs or expectations, the Company's anticipated future revenues and earnings, the strength of the Company's market position and business model, industry outlook, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, the Company's business strategy, the positioning of the Company for growth, the market demand and opportunity for the Company's current products, or products it is developing or intends to develop, and the Company's plans, objectives and intentions that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein or therein may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. The Company's results may also be affected by factors of which the Company is not currently aware. The Company may not update these forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change in the future, unless it has obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.

                   Exhibit 1 
 HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.
 Consolidated Statements of Operations
 (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
                     
          Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
          June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020  June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020 
                     
  Revenues$29,197  $23,308  $56,186  $47,079  
  Cost of revenues 12,844   9,452   24,402   20,241  
   Gross profit 16,353   13,856   31,784   26,838  
                     
  Operating expenses:            
   Sales and marketing expenses 5,730   4,279   11,116   9,858  
   General and administrative expenses6,399   5,670   12,732   12,429  
   Research and development expenses2,701   1,897   5,188   4,387  
   Amortization of intangible assets 1,465   1,454   2,929   2,881  
  Total operating expenses 16,295   13,300   31,965   29,555  
                     
  Operating income 58   556   (181)  (2,717) 
                     
  Other expense:            
   Interest expense (377)  (1,233)  (788)  (2,532) 
   Other expense, net (313)  (191)  (347)  (80) 
  Total other expense (690)  (1,424)  (1,135)  (2,612) 
                     
  Loss before income taxes (632)  (868)  (1,316)  (5,329) 
  Income tax expense (222)  713   (237)  768  
  Net loss$(410) $(1,581) $(1,079) $(6,097) 
                     
  Loss per common share:            
   Basic and diluted$(0.01) $(0.04) $(0.03) $(0.16) 
                     
  Weighted-average common shares:            
   Basic and diluted 40,152   38,468   39,960   38,389  
                     
                     


         
       Exhibit 2 
 HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.
 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 (unaudited, in thousands)
         
    June 30, 2021  December 31, 2020
  Assets      
  Cash and cash equivalents$6,237 $8,317 
  Accounts receivables 17,391  17,766 
  Inventories 24,709  22,262 
  Other current assets 5,220  3,355 
  Total current assets 53,557  51,700 
  Property, plant and equipment 3,429  3,960 
  Goodwill and other intangibles 88,934  91,741 
  Other long-term assets 8,051  8,853 
  Total assets$153,971 $156,254 
         
  Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
  Current portion, long-term debt$2,220 $1,721 
  Other current liabilities 21,048  19,332 
  Total current liabilities 23,268  21,053 
  Long-term debt 40,921  46,286 
  Other long-term liabilities 11,081  12,234 
  Stockholders’ equity 78,701  76,681 
  Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$153,971 $156,254 
         
         


         
       Exhibit 3 
 HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 (unaudited, in thousands)
         
   Six Months Ended 
    June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020 
  Cash flows from operating activities:      
  Net loss$(1,079) $(6,097) 
  Adjustments to operating cash flows 5,789   6,045  
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities (2,905)  5,296  
  Net cash provided by operating activities 1,805   5,244  
         
  Cash flows from investing activities:      
  Additions to property, plant and equipment (357)  (524) 
  Addition to intangible assets (150)  -  
  Net cash used in investing activities (507)  (524) 
         
  Cash flows from financing activities:      
  Proceeds from borrowings -   6,115  
  Repayments of debt (5,000)  (16,411) 
  Payments of debt issuance costs (102)  -  
  Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,759   187  
  Taxes related to net share settlemenrt of equity awards (990)  (262) 
  Net cash used in financing activities (3,333)  (10,371) 
         
  Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (45)  (55) 
  Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,080)  (5,706) 
  Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 8,317   8,335  
  Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period$6,237  $2,629  
         
         


                  
                Exhibit 4
HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
(in thousands, except per share data)
                  
           Acquired Assets Severance,     
         Stock-Based  Amortization Restructuring,Income  
Statement of OperationsGAAP Compensation& Impairments Transformation Taxes ADJUSTED
                  
Revenues$29,197   -   -   -   -  $29,197 
Cost of revenues 12,844   (31)  (17)  (100)  -   12,696 
 Gross profit 16,353   31   17   100   -   16,501 
                  
Gross Margin   56.0%          56.5%
                  
Operating expenses:           
 Sales and marketing expenses 5,730   (131)  (2)  (73)  -   5,524 
 General and administrative expenses 6,399   (969)  (16)  (1,108)  -   4,306 
 Research and development expenses 2,701   (33)  (11)  (249)  -   2,408 
 Amortization of intangible assets 1,465   -   (1,465)  -   -   - 
Total operating expenses 16,295   (1,133)  (1,494)  (1,430)  -   12,238 
                  
Operating Expenses - % of Revenue 55.8%          41.9%
                  
Operating income 58   1,164   1,511   1,530   -   4,263 
                  
Operating Margin 0.2%          14.6%
                  
Other expense:           
 Interest expense (377)  -   -   -   -   (377)
 Other expense, net (313)  -   -   -   -   (313)
Total other expense (690)  -   -   -   -   (690)
                  
(Loss) income before income taxes (632)  1,164   1,511   1,530   -   3,573 
Income tax (benefit) expense (222)  -   -   -   1,040   818 
Net (loss) income$(410) $1,164  $1,511  $1,530  $(1,040) $2,755 
                  
(Loss) income per share$(0.01)         $0.06 
                  
Diluted weighted average common shares       40,152           43,425 
                  
                  


                  
                Exhibit 4.1
HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
(in thousands, except per share data)
                  
           Acquired Assets Severance,     
         Stock-Based  Amortization Restructuring,Income  
Statement of OperationsGAAP Compensation& Impairments Transformation Taxes ADJUSTED
                  
Revenues$23,308   -   -   -   -  $23,308 
Cost of revenues 9,452   (14)  (20)  (43)  -   9,375 
 Gross profit 13,856   14   20   43   -   13,933 
                  
Gross Margin   59.4%          59.8%
                  
Operating expenses:           
 Sales and marketing expenses 4,279   (62)  (2)  16   -   4,231 
 General and administrative expenses 5,670   (645)  (18)  (1,260)  -   3,747 
 Research and development expenses 1,897   (48)  (14)  -   -   1,835 
 Amortization of intangible assets 1,454   -   (1,454)  -   -   - 
Total operating expenses 13,300   (755)  (1,488)  (1,244)  -   9,813 
                  
Operating Expenses - % of Revenue 57.1%          42.1%
                  
Operating income 556   769   1,508   1,287   -   4,120 
                  
Operating Margin 2.4%          17.7%
                  
Other expense:           
 Interest expense (1,233)  -   -   -   -   (1,233)
 Other expense, net (191)  -   -   -   -   (191)
Total other expense (1,424)  -   -   -   -   (1,424)
                  
(Loss) income before income taxes (868)  769   1,508   1,287   -   2,696 
Income tax (benefit) expense 713   -   -   -   (103)  610 
Net (loss) income$(1,581) $769  $1,508  $1,287  $103  $2,086 
                  
(Loss) income per share$(0.04)         $0.05 
                  
Diluted weighted average common shares       38,468           39,593 
                  
                  


                   
                Exhibit 4.2 
HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) 
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 
(in thousands, except per share data) 
                   
           Acquired Assets Severance,      
         Stock-Based  Amortization Restructuring,Income   
Statement of OperationsGAAP Compensation& Impairments Transformation Taxes ADJUSTED 
                   
Revenues$56,186   -   -   -   -  $56,186  
Cost of revenues 24,402   (51)  (36)  (153)  -   24,162  
 Gross profit 31,784   51   36   153   -   32,024  
                   
Gross Margin   56.6%          57.0% 
                   
Operating expenses:            
 Sales and marketing expenses 11,116   (224)  (4)  (114)  -   10,774  
 General and administrative expenses 12,732   (1,803)  (33)  (1,954)  -   8,942  
 Research and development expenses 5,188   (54)  (22)  (294)  -   4,818  
 Amortization of intangible assets 2,929   -   (2,929)  -   -   -  
Total operating expenses 31,965   (2,081)  (2,988)  (2,362)  -   24,534  
                   
Operating Expenses - % of Revenue 56.9%          43.7% 
             
Operating (loss) income (181)  2,132   3,024   2,515   -   7,490  
                   
Operating Margin -0.3%          13.3% 
             
Other expense:            
 Interest expense (788)  -   -   -   -   (788) 
 Other expense, net (347)  -   -   -   -   (347) 
Total other expense (1,135)  -   -   -   -   (1,135) 
             
(Loss) income before income taxes (1,316)  2,132   3,024   2,515   -   6,355  
Income tax (benefit) expense (237)  -   -   -   1,784   1,547  
Net (loss) income$(1,079) $2,132  $3,024  $2,515  $(1,784) $4,808  
                   
(Loss) income per share$(0.03)         $0.11  
                   
Diluted weighted average common shares 39,960           42,954  
                   
                   


                   
                Exhibit 4.3 
HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) 
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 
(in thousands, except per share data) 
                   
           Acquired Assets Severance,      
         Stock-Based  Amortization Restructuring,Income   
Statement of OperationsGAAP Compensation& Impairments Transformation Taxes ADJUSTED 
                   
Revenues$47,079   -   -   -   -  $47,079  
Cost of revenues 20,241   (24)  (40)  (2)  -   20,175  
 Gross profit 26,838   24   40   2   -   26,904  
                   
Gross Margin   57.0%          57.1% 
                   
Operating expenses:            
 Sales and marketing expenses 9,858   (113)  (4)  (110)  -   9,631  
 General and administrative expenses 12,429   (1,341)  (35)  (2,646)  -   8,407  
 Research and development expenses 4,387   (84)  (31)  -   -   4,272  
 Amortization of intangible assets 2,881   -   (2,881)  -   -   -
  
Total operating expenses 29,555   (1,538)  (2,951)  (2,756)  -   22,310  
                   
Operating Expenses - % of Revenue 62.8%          47.4% 
             
Operating (loss) income (2,717)  1,562   2,991   2,758   -   4,594  
                   
Operating Margin -5.8%          9.8% 
             
Other expense:            
 Interest expense (2,532)  -   -   -   -   (2,532) 
 Other expense, net (80)  -   -   -   -   (80) 
Total other expense (2,612)  -   -   -   -   (2,612) 
             
(Loss) income before income taxes (5,329)  1,562   2,991   2,758   -   1,982  
Income tax (benefit) expense 768   -   -   -   (391)  377  
Net (loss) income$(6,097) $1,562  $2,991  $2,758  $391  $1,605  
                   
(Loss) income per share$(0.16)         $0.04  
                   
Diluted weighted average common shares 38,389           39,461  
                   
                   


                
             Exhibit 5  
 HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. 
 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) 
 (in thousands) 
   Three Months Ended Six Months Ended  
    June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020  June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020  
  Net loss$(410) $(1,581) $(1,079) $(6,097)  
  Amortization of intangible assets 1,465   1,454   2,929   2,881   
  Depreciation expense 446   498   891   982   
  Interest expense 377   1,233   788   2,532   
  Income taxes (222)  713   (237)  768   
  Stock-based compensation expense 1,164   769   2,132   1,562   
  Severance, restructuring and transformation costs 1,530   1,287   2,515   2,758   
  Adjusted EBITDA$4,350  $4,373  $7,939  $5,386   
                
                

